The Wright Line With Keegan Wright : EP2 - Cardrona



Between Wanaka and Queenstown, on New Zealand’s South Island, all you need to do is look up to find the country’s highest bike park. Cardrona literally lives in the clouds, a gondi-accessed microcosm defined by its switchbacking singletrack, technical rock gardens, and seemingly bottomless vertical drop. In this second installment of The Wright Line, we catch up with enduro-overachiever Keegan Wright, who demonstrates a few key riding techniques on his way from the peak to the valley-floor door of the legendary Cardrona Pub.



This multipart series has Keegan test-driving his new Spartan on a few favorite trails while showcasing some of NZ’s best riding terrain.





Serious looking Facebook profile picture





Wright rides like he's at least ten steps ahead of the unfolding terrain - The future looks fast.





Man vs. moonscape. Keegan Wright sends a smoke trail down a prime line.





Keegan slingshots through another Cardrona S-bend.





Wright gets in a little face-time with this proper NZ line.









Whip it good.







The mythic Cardrona Hotel



