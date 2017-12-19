VIDEOS

The Wright Line With Keegan Wright : EP2 - Cardrona

Dec 19, 2017
by Cycles Devinci  

Between Wanaka and Queenstown, on New Zealand’s South Island, all you need to do is look up to find the country’s highest bike park. Cardrona literally lives in the clouds, a gondi-accessed microcosm defined by its switchbacking singletrack, technical rock gardens, and seemingly bottomless vertical drop. In this second installment of The Wright Line, we catch up with enduro-overachiever Keegan Wright, who demonstrates a few key riding techniques on his way from the peak to the valley-floor door of the legendary Cardrona Pub.

This multipart series has Keegan test-driving his new Spartan on a few favorite trails while showcasing some of NZ’s best riding terrain.

Serious looking Facebook profile picture

Wright rides like he's at least ten steps ahead of the unfolding terrain - The future looks fast.

Man vs. moonscape. Keegan Wright sends a smoke trail down a prime line.

Keegan slingshots through another Cardrona S-bend.

Wright gets in a little face-time with this proper NZ line.

Finding a match midway through your ride is easy. Just swipe Wright!

Whip it good.


The mythic Cardrona Hotel

Stacked and meaty. Sorry, we didn't save you a bite


Rider: Keegan Wright Film: John Colthorpe Photos: Jason Beacham

For those who missed EP1, click here! -

MENTIONS: @eivomedia / @devinci


4 Comments

  • + 1
 Damn he's fast. This would have been better as a raw video though, as watching these with the "mute" button on is just distracting.
  • + 1
 just curious, what happened to his specialized sponsor he had earlier this year? awesome photos!
  • + 1
 They sued him
  • + 3
 Sick...

