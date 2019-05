The XC Form Guide - Who's Going Fast Coming into the 2019 World Cup Season

Cape Epic

Men



1st. Nino Schurter & Lars Forster

2nd. Manuel Fumic & Henrique Avancini

3rd. Damiano Ferraro & Samuele Porro

Women



1st. Annika Langvad & Anna Van Der Breggen

2nd. Candice Lill & Adelheid Morath

3rd. Ariane Lüthi & Maja Wloszczowska



Swiss Cup

Round 1 - Tamaro Trophy

Men



1st Mathias Fluckiger

2nd Titouan Carod

3rd Jordan Sarrou

Women



1st Alessandra Keller

2nd Ramona Forchini

3rd Kathrin Stirnemann



Round 2 - Buchs

Men



1st Lars Forster

2nd Mathias Fluckiger

3rd Florian Vogel

Women



1st Ramona Forchini

2nd Jolanda Neff

3rd Rojna Eibl



Round 3 - Solothurn

Men



1st Nino Schurter

2nd Mathias Fluckiger

3rd Lars Forster

Women



1st Kate Courtney

2nd Jolanda Neff

3rd Ramona Forchini



Sea Otter

Thursday

Pro Men



1st Christopher Belvins

2nd Peter Disera

3rd Andrew L'Esperance

Pro Women



1st Annika Langvad

2nd Erin Huck

3rd Kate Courtney



Sunday

Men



1st Simon Andreassen

2nd Christopher Blevins

3rd Andrew L'Esperance

Women



1st Annika Langvad

2nd Kate Courtney

3rd Catharine Pendrel



Italian Nationals

Round 3 - Titano

Men



1st Lars Forster

2nd Nadir Colledani

3rd Nino Schurter

Women



1st Eva Lechner

2nd Martina Berta

3rd Vera Medvedeva



The rest of the series

On the skinnies

The XC season kicks off this weekend in Albstadt with XCO and XCC races before we head straight to the Czech Republic and the classic Nove Mesto track for round 2 a week later. It's a rapid fire start to the season and will mean racers have to be on top form from the very beginning to avoid slipping behind the pack before their campaigns have really got going.XC racers spend most of their off-season away from the race track, instead punishing themselves in the gym and on the road bike to eke out extra watts, but there have been a few outings for even the top riders. Let's take a look at who has shown some good early form at the biggest races of the winter:Described as the Tour de France of mountain biking, the Cape Epic stage race kicks off the season for a lot of riders. The race is run in pairs over the course of a week in the heat of South Africa. Nino Schurter regained his title with Lars Forster while Annika Langvad partnered with road race legend Anna Van Der Breggen for the fastest women's team.The Swiss Cup is one of the more hotly contested National series, mainly because of the calibre of the Swiss riders taking part. There have been three rounds so far, the first of which was the least competitive as it fell just after the Cape Epic. Rounds 2 and 3 attracted a stacked field of riders though and produced some super interesting results.Nino Schurter - 9thKate Courtney took the win in the women's race in round three but drama spilled out onto social media as the current under 23 women's champion, Alessandra Keller, called out Jolanda Neff for a crash that left her with two fractured wrists and unable to race until Les Gets. Neff, who stopped during the race to check on Keller after the crash, claims that the course design was to blame and Keller was not aware of an upcoming corner, which led to the crash.Alessandra Keller - DNFNorth America's big races came at Sea Otter with two chances for riders to test their form in Monterey, California. Christopher Belvins showed strongest for the men with a first and second over the week. There was also a win for Simon Andreassen and two third places for Andrew L'Esperance. In the women's race, Annika Langvad showed early season form once again with two wins, while World Champion Kate Courtney finished second and third in the two events. Erin Huck and Catharine Pendrel showed they're strong coming into the first race with podium spots.The Italian National Series is also hotly contested with the likes of Schurter, Forster, Kerschbaumer, Frei, Lechner and more making appearances.Round three in Titano attracted the biggest names but it was a total washout so take the results with a pinch of salt. Scott dominated the men's race with Lars Forster and Nino Schurter on the podium, split by Bianchi's Nadir Colledani. Eva Lechner took the win in the women's race.Stephane Tempier currently leads the men's series with wins in the first two rounds and a second place in round 4. Gerhard Keschbaumer has also been flying and sits second having won the fourth round in Pineto.Martina Berta sits at the top of the women's leaderboard currently with wins in round one and four but she only has a slim lead over Eva Lechner who won round three. Sina Frei took the win in round two but sits outside the top ten rankings as she has not raced any of the other events in the series.There’s a lot of crossover between skinny tyres and chunky tyres and riders are increasingly contending races on both.Mathieu Van Der Poel enjoyed a stunning cyclocross season, where he won 32 of 33 races he entered, including the World Championships. He also took to the tarmac to take wins in the Amstel Gold race (a performance that has been called one of the greatest of all time ), Dwars door Vlaanderen and Brabantse Pijl in the Spring Classics.His only mountain bike race so far was the Belgian Mountain Bike challenge, in which he won all four stages despite being stuck behind a tractor on stage one...Anna Van Der Breggen, the current road Olympic and World Champion, dipped her toes into XC racing at Val di Sole last year and came back to win the Cape Epic with Langvad. It will be interesting to see if Van der Breggen returns for more mountain bike racing this season.The pair have also been enjoying good form racing for the Boels Dolmans team on the road with Langvad picking up three top-five finishes in the Spring Classics and Van Der Breggen winning the Fleche Wallonne.