The YT Mob Returns with Jack Moir, Kasper Woolley & More

I‘m incredibly pumped to redefine the MOB and bring it to the next level. Since we founded the MOB in 2016, it was always our goal to run not only our DH program under this umbrella but all our riders from all disciplines. The whole family! How a real mob should be.



Returning to racing at the highest level means a lot to me, and I can‘t wait until the season starts. It‘s our chance to prove once again that our bikes are not only made for hitting big freeride stuff but capable of winning the most important races.



But what strikes me most is that we managed to incorporate our UNCAGED philosophy into the YT MOB by allowing our riders to choose unique components of their choice. Our riders can spec their bike based on performance and are not forced to run stuff just because of sponsorship, so nothing holds them back from performing at their best. I‘m super proud that we’re the only brand offering this advantage to its riders. — Markus Flossman, Founder and CVO of YT Industries