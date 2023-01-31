The YT Mob Returns with Jack Moir, Kasper Woolley & More

The YT Mob returns after taking a break with a new team and an outlook beyond just racing.
At the end of 2021 YT announced the Mob would be taking a break in 2022
, but for 2023 it's back and bigger than ever before.
Alongside Oisin O’Callaghan and Sian A’Hern in downhill, the YT Mob has now expanded into Enduro racing with Jack Moir, Kasper Woolley and Christian Textor onboard with a unique program where each rider has been given the freedom to choose their own components. The Mob has also brought on Dakoda Osusky and Emma Olfosson to represent the team in freeride events.
|I love what YT has built. They're not like other brands and remind me of what mountain biking is all about... Good Times! They've created an enduro program that offers the team all the support we need from every possible angle. We even have the freedom to choose our components, so we can use whatever parts we feel maximize our potential!— Jack Moir
|I‘m incredibly pumped to redefine the MOB and bring it to the next level. Since we founded the MOB in 2016, it was always our goal to run not only our DH program under this umbrella but all our riders from all disciplines. The whole family! How a real mob should be.
Returning to racing at the highest level means a lot to me, and I can‘t wait until the season starts. It‘s our chance to prove once again that our bikes are not only made for hitting big freeride stuff but capable of winning the most important races.
But what strikes me most is that we managed to incorporate our UNCAGED philosophy into the YT MOB by allowing our riders to choose unique components of their choice. Our riders can spec their bike based on performance and are not forced to run stuff just because of sponsorship, so nothing holds them back from performing at their best. I‘m super proud that we’re the only brand offering this advantage to its riders.— Markus Flossman, Founder and CVO of YT Industries
The whole Mob team includes the following riders:
Jack Moir
Christian Textor
Kasper Woolley
Oisin O’Callaghan
Sian A’Hern
Erik Fedko
Graham Agassiz
Dylan Stark
Ethan Nell
Bienvenido Alba
Dakoda Osusky
Josh Lowe
Brett Tippie
Brooke Anderson
Emma Olfosson
Ace Hayden
Anthony Napolitan
Erik Irmisch
Johann Potgieter
Manuel Lettenbichler
Lennox Zimmerman
Peter Jamison
Brandon Wilson
Will Easey
Luis Blattner
Maxima Jaax
Timo Pries
Cameron Bragg
Julian Voytilla
Kael Foale
Sami Sauri
Until now, the YT MOB was the brand's race division, an explosive team that thrived between the tape and rocked the sports landscape from the outset. From the moment they put tires to dirt, the MOB put YT Industries on the map with their unity of racecraft, personality, and undeniable talent, confirming their status as a dominant force within the race paddock. But all great things must come to an end. 2021 saw the MOB withdraw from competition; radio silence echoed as they mapped out their future.
Behind the scenes, there's been a shift in focus. A break in the convention. You heard it here first… the YT MOB is back. But it’s more than a race team. 2023 marks a new chapter, and they're here to make waves. Their athletes and ambassadors, across all disciplines, will be flying the flag for the YT MOB. From freeride to slopestyle and enduro to downhill, this diverse approach will see YT drive progression across all reaches, bringing their signature blend of Good Times along for the ride.
This new phase for the YT MOB will see them hunt the crown of a new discipline, enduro. There are no half-measures for the German brand, and their new enduro team is no exception. For 2023 and beyond, they set out to do some damage with three heavy hitters: Jack Moir, Christian Textor, & Kasper Woolley. This crew knows a thing or two about putting together a winning run and will bring their wealth of experience to the track under the YT MOB banner.
2023 marks the addition of not only the Enduro riders, but also Dakoda Osusky and Emma Olfosson who will represent the MOB in freeride, stay tuned to see more from these two.
