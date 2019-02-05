YT Mob Announce Angel Suarez as Sole Rider & Open Competition To Find His Future Team Mates

I´m super excited for this coming year! Last year was my best season yet and I know this one can be even better, I feel amazing on the new TUES 29 and my training is going great. I want to finish in the Top 10 overall but always trying to be on the podium every race. I couldn't be more stoked about the YT Mob World Tour. It’s going to be an amazing experience and I´m so thankful that YT wanted me to be part of this. I like helping kids and I will be super happy if I could help them to improve in our sport and even more than that, welcoming some of them onto our team in 2020 as the next Young Talents. To be able to help someone experience what I’ve experienced these past 3 years will be pretty exciting. — Angel Suarez