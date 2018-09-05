EVENTS

The YT Mob's World Champs Bikes are Looking Gorgeous

Sep 5, 2018
by YT Industries  
Aaron Gwin's YT TUES (29er Prototype)


World Championships, the time when all the custom bikes are displayed. Take a look below at The YT Mob's limited edition YT TUES specially designed and painted for World Champs in Lenzerheide, Switzerland.

The fade from red to blue highlights a bold purple colour.


Left: Temperature gauge fitted to TRP E-Bike caliper. Right: TRP's Prototype derailleur, many changes have been made since it was spotted earlier on in the year.


Angel Suarez's YT TUES


Left: Angel's custom HT pedals. Right: Patrick's custom design to alleviate chain noise.

Neko Mulally's YT TUES

Left: e*Thirteen alloy cranks. Right: Custom HT pedals.



Follow YT Industries on social media for updates throughout the week.
Photos: Isac Paddock

