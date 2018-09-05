The YT Mob's World Champs Bikes are Looking Gorgeous

Aaron Gwin's YT TUES (29er Prototype)
World Championships, the time when all the custom bikes are displayed. Take a look below at The YT Mob's limited edition YT TUES specially designed and painted for World Champs in Lenzerheide, Switzerland.The fade from red to blue highlights a bold purple colour.Left: Temperature gauge fitted to TRP E-Bike caliper. Right: TRP's Prototype derailleur, many changes have been made since it was spotted earlier on in the year.
Left: Angel's custom HT pedals. Right: Patrick's custom design to alleviate chain noise.
Left: e*Thirteen alloy cranks. Right: Custom HT pedals.
Photos: Isac Paddock
