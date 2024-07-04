Powered by Outside

ZF Unveils New Ultra Compact E-Bike Drive Unit - Eurobike 2024

Jul 4, 2024
by Jessie-May Morgan  
photo

Marine propulsion systems, industrial gearboxes, agricultural machinery, wind power machinery, robotics motors, and train driveline technologies are the bread and butter of ZF Automotive, a company that has some 168,700 employees worldwide, and reported sales of €46.6 billion in 2023. Now, they are diversifying into the cycling industry with two drive units to cater to eMTB, urban and gravel bikes. Both employ a strain-wave gearing system that allows for a nested construction around the bottom bracket, giving a compact footprint that can seamlessly integrate into a frame.

photo
photo

The ZF CentriX 70 is a 75 Nm affair with a peak power of 450 W, and the CentriX 90 is a 90 Nm affair with a peak power of 600 W. At Eurobike, the latter was mounted to new eMTBs from Bergstrom and Raymon, though neither are in production yet. Weighing just 2.5 kg, the CentriX 90 has a slightly improved torque to weight ratio as compared to much larger motors like the Shimano EP801 (85 Nm and 2.7 kg), and the Bosch CX motor (85 Nm and 2.9 kg).

photo
The ZF CentriX is said to be 88mm in diameter
photo
The CentriX is clamped into the frame by a plate; unscrew four bolts, disconnect the cable and out it pops


Its footprint is so much smaller thanks to the concentric layout of the gearing; where Shimano and Bosch use planetary gearing necessitating the traditional oval shape, the strain-wave gearing houses the necessary hardware concentric to the bottom bracket. Though there are clear similarities, ZF are keen to differentiate their technology from that used by TQ and FreeFlow Technologies. We are yet to learn how.

We know little about how this motor actually performs, but we are told that the ZF CentriX starts to deliver power for very low cadences, and that a cadence range of 60-80 rpm is all that is required for the motor to deliver its peak power. That compares to the Bosch SX motor (a lightweight 55 Nm affair) that demands 100 rpm before it will output the full 600 W.

photo
photo


ZF are offering complete e-bike ecosystems. I offer up a sincere apology if that word made you throw up your breakfast, but it sort of does apply. Complementing the CentriX motor are a host of batteries (made by an unnamed partner) and well as a top tube mounted controller, a display, a wireless remote and of course, an app. There's a 756 Wh (4.2 kg), a 504 Wh (3.2 kg), and there will soon be a slimline 350 Wh battery for SL eMTBs and gravel bikes. The top tube controller has a charging port with USB-C and Lightning adaptor options that allow you to charge your device off the bike's battery while riding.

photo

It looks as though the Raymon Tarok Ultra will be the world's first production eMTB to run the ZF CentriX 90. It boasts 160mm of rear wheel travel delivered through a four-bar linkage. It has a full carbon frame, a straight seat tube for fitment of long travel dropper seat posts and thru-headset cable routing. There will be four models to choose from. The Tarok Ultra on display at Eurobike will go for 10,499 €, but pricing will start from 6,299 €.

12 Comments
  • 22 1
 The ZF's drive unit is small and seamlessly integrates into frames like no other product on the market. Now look at this production ebike that looks exactly the same as every other full power ebike with its giant downtube and huge BB area.
  • 12 1
 If motors keep getting smaller, soon I won’t know who I can be a gatekeeping hipster to! Bullshit!
  • 4 3
 Trying to hide an Ebike motor is like getting plastic surgery. You can pay for it, but it's still fake
  • 8 0
 wow , it is nice to see new manufacturers with new products in the field of bike motors !
  • 4 0
 I'm sure they've thought this through but using a clamp to secure a part that has rotational torque put on it seems like an odd choice.
  • 3 0
 We need some nuclear fuel cells for light weight and infinite range. I can't see any problems with that.
  • 4 0
 Or you can use your a** and propel bikes with propane
  • 1 0
 @apokolokyntosis: Wouldn't that be methane or are there some advanced intestines out there who fart propane? Regardless, don't forget to ignite before take off. Carbondioxide and water (in the troposphere) contribute much less to the greenhouse effect than methane (and propane, probably). I think, for the sake of the planet, igniting your (or someone elses) farts should be much more socially acceptable as from what I've experienced so far, it is generally being frowned upon.
  • 3 0
 After the releases this week, how can anyone look at a Brose motor again and not think they’re absolute dog crap?
  • 2 0
 The first Raymon bike, which won’t make me barf directly. They started with some ugly frame designs!!!
  • 2 0
 Unless it has a rotary shifter like the 8 speed in my Ram, I'm out.
  • 1 0
 I was in hook line and sinker until I saw thru headset routing. I’m out!







