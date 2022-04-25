The Zoceli Nanetro is a Slopestyle Bike with a Unique Suspension Design





Martin's new bike is the Zoceli Nanetro, a 100mm travel, full suspension slopestyle bike. Slopestyle isn't an area we often see touched by smaller frame companies, but Martin took a look around at other slope bikes on the market and said he felt they "mostly use a simple single pin that is not very active." In his search for something more progressive, he decided the best bet was simply to create his own.

Frame Material: Columbus & Dedacciai steel

Intended Use: Slopestyle

Travel: 100mm

Wheelsize: 26"

Reach: 430mm

Price: €1,800 (frame and shock pre order)

More info: shredwear.cz/zoceli

The suspension design is reminiscent of the previous generation Scott Gambler