The Zoceli Nanetro is a Slopestyle Bike with a Unique Suspension Design

You may remember Martin Saida, of Zoceli Bikes, from his wild, sliding shock Dobordelu, inspired by the Yeti 303 DH
. We knew it probably would't be long until we got a follow up to that bike and now that it has come, we're glad to see Martin has kept his streak of quirky suspension designs going.
Martin's new bike is the Zoceli Nanetro, a 100mm travel, full suspension slopestyle bike. Slopestyle isn't an area we often see touched by smaller frame companies, but Martin took a look around at other slope bikes on the market and said he felt they "mostly use a simple single pin that is not very active." In his search for something more progressive, he decided the best bet was simply to create his own.
Zoceli Nantero DetailsFrame Material:
Columbus & Dedacciai steelIntended Use:
SlopestyleTravel:
100mmWheelsize:
26"Reach:
430mmPrice:
€1,800 (frame and shock pre order)More info: shredwear.cz/zoceli
The suspension design is reminiscent of the previous generation Scott Gambler
When your brand name is the Czech word for 'Steel' then it's almost compulsory to build your bike from that material. Martin elected to use Columbus tubing for the front triangle and seat stays and Dedacciai for the chain stays. The frame is only available in one size for now with 26" wheels, a 430mm reach, 68° head tube angle and 78° seat tube angle, although to be honest, you probably won't be sitting down for long enough on this bike to care about that.
Martin had two goals in mind when designing the suspension for this bike - 1. make it more progressive than similar bikes on the market and 2. ensure the rear wheel rotates around the bottom bracket so that the chainstay length remains the same through the travel and therefore you don't need a chain tensioner to run it as a single speed. The result is a suspension system that looks like a standard rocker-driven single pivot but actually functions slightly differently when you look a little closer. Take a look at the video below to see it in action.
The Nanetro project took Martin around 18 months to complete although it was mainly a side project to producing Naosm enduro frames and working on a Mk2 version of the Dobordelu, which he is hoping to have completed soon. Martin has not only been testing this bike on jumps but also to spice up his local trails, which he says can sometimes be too easy on a full-blown enduro bike. Testing is still ongoing on this frame, but Martin says he is taking pre-orders for €1,800. More info, here
.
17 Comments
We’ll done with that quality idea.
Proper
www.pinkbike.com/news/review-the-2022-canyon-strive-is-longer-slacker-shapeshifter.html
www.pinkbike.com/news/reviews-last-tarvo-a-sub-30-pound-enduro-bike-2022.html
www.pinkbike.com/news/review-orbea-rallon-m-ltd-2022.html
If you're thinking of the Field Test reviews, we don't go as in-depth on the suspension discussion - we focus more on the actual real-world ride feel and performance for those ones.
Post a Comment