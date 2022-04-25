The Zoceli Nanetro is a Slopestyle Bike with a Unique Suspension Design

Apr 25, 2022
by James Smurthwaite  

You may remember Martin Saida, of Zoceli Bikes, from his wild, sliding shock Dobordelu, inspired by the Yeti 303 DH. We knew it probably would't be long until we got a follow up to that bike and now that it has come, we're glad to see Martin has kept his streak of quirky suspension designs going.

Martin's new bike is the Zoceli Nanetro, a 100mm travel, full suspension slopestyle bike. Slopestyle isn't an area we often see touched by smaller frame companies, but Martin took a look around at other slope bikes on the market and said he felt they "mostly use a simple single pin that is not very active." In his search for something more progressive, he decided the best bet was simply to create his own.
Zoceli Nantero Details

Frame Material: Columbus & Dedacciai steel
Intended Use: Slopestyle
Travel: 100mm
Wheelsize: 26"
Reach: 430mm
Price: €1,800 (frame and shock pre order)
More info: shredwear.cz/zoceli



The suspension design is reminiscent of the previous generation Scott Gambler

When your brand name is the Czech word for 'Steel' then it's almost compulsory to build your bike from that material. Martin elected to use Columbus tubing for the front triangle and seat stays and Dedacciai for the chain stays. The frame is only available in one size for now with 26" wheels, a 430mm reach, 68° head tube angle and 78° seat tube angle, although to be honest, you probably won't be sitting down for long enough on this bike to care about that.

Martin had two goals in mind when designing the suspension for this bike - 1. make it more progressive than similar bikes on the market and 2. ensure the rear wheel rotates around the bottom bracket so that the chainstay length remains the same through the travel and therefore you don't need a chain tensioner to run it as a single speed. The result is a suspension system that looks like a standard rocker-driven single pivot but actually functions slightly differently when you look a little closer. Take a look at the video below to see it in action.

Zoceli Nanetro

by jamessmurthwaite
Views: 2,514    Faves: 0    Comments: 0




The Nanetro project took Martin around 18 months to complete although it was mainly a side project to producing Naosm enduro frames and working on a Mk2 version of the Dobordelu, which he is hoping to have completed soon. Martin has not only been testing this bike on jumps but also to spice up his local trails, which he says can sometimes be too easy on a full-blown enduro bike. Testing is still ongoing on this frame, but Martin says he is taking pre-orders for €1,800. More info, here.




Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Slopestyle Bikes Zoceli


17 Comments

  • 33 0
 Black Market killswitch, James.
  • 4 0
 I was looking for this comment.
  • 11 0
 Looks much like a Blackmarket Killswitch and it's Hammerlink suspension design.
  • 1 0
 @ jamessmurthwaite can we get a side-by-side of the kill switch and this? This doesn’t look like a direct copy, but curious about the similarities. As I recall, the killswitch didn’t do that well due to some kinematic gripes from riders/reviewers.
  • 4 0
 @Tarka, you can see the Killswitch here: www.pinkbike.com/news/blackmarket-killswitch-detail-2010.html. The most obvious difference is the lower shock mounting position. The Zocelli has the shock mounted on the seattube, while the Killswitch's shock is attached to the swingarm.
  • 1 2
 @mikekazimer: The most obvious change is that on the Zoceli the swingarm pulls on a link that pulls on the rocker, where on the the Killswitch the swingarm pulls on the rocker and the rocker pulls on a link. Shock mounting difference is minor compared to that.
  • 10 1
 Ummm, that is beautiful!
  • 6 0
 they seem to have fabricated a can of "edge shaving gel" into a rear shock.
  • 1 0
 burn me if you must but if someone with a large seedbed rode that he could get his nuts cracked. Bikes that have possible pinch points scare me. Other than that it is a beautiful looking frame.
  • 1 0
 That (specific) S shaped compression curve is the stuff of dreams. Brilliant. All the progression is at the beginning and the end. We need that in longer travel bikes.
  • 3 1
 These have been putting out some solid stuff!
  • 2 0
 That is pure filth.
We’ll done with that quality idea.
Proper
  • 1 0
 Yo it still has the OG Pike fork! That's sick!
  • 2 5
 Lol, we get the kinematics of a slope bike where it matters the least but kinematic analysis has disappeared from all the other bike review. Thx Outside. #fliptheskript #givethepeoplewhattheywant #pbnailedit
  • 3 0
 I'm not sure what you're referring to - all of the most recent standalone bike reviews include kinematic discussion:

www.pinkbike.com/news/review-the-2022-canyon-strive-is-longer-slacker-shapeshifter.html
www.pinkbike.com/news/reviews-last-tarvo-a-sub-30-pound-enduro-bike-2022.html
www.pinkbike.com/news/review-orbea-rallon-m-ltd-2022.html

If you're thinking of the Field Test reviews, we don't go as in-depth on the suspension discussion - we focus more on the actual real-world ride feel and performance for those ones.
  • 3 0
 @mikekazimer: ya I was thinking of the field tests. Glad the stand alone reviews still have kinematics. Thx for the correction and sorry for the misplaced saltiness.
  • 1 0
 Pecka, nádhera.

Post a Comment



