Pinkbike.com
Powered by
Outside
Log in
Register
New User
News
Originals
Podcast
Reviews
Events
First Looks
Friday Fails
PB Racing
Tech
Travel
Fantasy
BuySell
Community
Forums
Community Blogs
Photos
Videos
Fantasy League DH
Places Directory
Trailforks
Shop
More
Travel
Forums
Blogs
Photos
Videos
Directory
Trailforks
Then vs Now: How Tour de France Race Bikes Have Changed in the Last 20 Years
Jun 27, 2024
by
Outside Online
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Add to Favorites
https://velo.outsideonline.com/road/road-racing/tour-de-france/tour-de-france-race-bikes-what-has-changed-20-years/
Posted In:
Outside Network
Reviews and Tech
Throwback Thursday
Road Bikes
Tour De France
Author Info:
outsideonline
Member since Aug 7, 2019
111 articles
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Report
Must Read This Week
Review: Giant Trance X Advanced - Not Your Parents' Volvo
41340 views
[UPDATED] Elite XCO Results & Overall Standings from the Crans Montana XC World Cup 2024
40410 views
Pinkbike Poll: Are XC Courses Getting Too Gnarly?
39277 views
OneUp Announces New Hubs
36010 views
Welcome to the 2024 Downhill Field Test
33305 views
First Look: Garbaruk's Aluminum Enduro Crankset
31759 views
DH Field Test: Intense M1 - For Your Gnarliest Trails
29815 views
First Ride: Magura Relaunch the Gustav Pro Brakes
29476 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup
0 Comments
Score
Time
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Sitemap
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story
Product
Photos
Videos
Privacy Request
Manage Cookie Preferences
RSS
Pinkbike RSS
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Pinkbike Instagram
Newsletter Signup
Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.045367
Mobile Version of Website