Theo Galy Signs with Sunn French Connexion Racing for 2021

Jan 6, 2021
by FrenchConnexionRacing  

PRESS RELEASE: Sunn French Connexion Racing

French national champion Theo Galy has signed a 2 year deal with the all-new Sunn French Connexion Racing Team. Theo has already had great results with Sunn riding the Kern Enduro bike for the past few seasons and currently sits 3rd overall in the Enduro World Series Global Ranking.

Theo joins Sunn French Connexion Racing, a completely new organisation with new management, new sponsors, and new riders who they plan on revealing in the coming weeks.

bigquotesTheo is a great guy and an amazing rider, and to have his experience and knowledge join the Sunn French Connexion Racing Team is just incredible. With our support, the support from his new teammates and sponsors were confident Theo is going to have an astonishing 2021 seasonSunn French Connexion Racing

bigquotesI'm really excited to join the Sunn French Connexion Racing Team for 2021, and am stoked to be riding my Sunn Kern once again. The new team have some really exciting plans and I can't wait to get started with my new teammatesTheo Galy

We plan to reveal the rest of our athlete roster including EWS and E-EWS riders in the coming weeks. Follow Sunn French Connexion Racing on Instagram and Facebook for more updates.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours Sunn Theo Galy


Must Read This Week
Update: Sam Hill Confirms 3 More Years with Nukeproof CRC Team
87996 views
A Complete Timeline of 2021 Team Moves [Updated: GT Factory Racing to Run Michelin Tires]
83581 views
Eliot Jackson Signs With Santa Cruz
64874 views
Ridden & Rated: 11 of the Best New Men's Riding Pants
60678 views
2020 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Winner
56758 views
Loris Vergier Signs With Trek Factory Racing
53497 views
Review: 2021 Vitus Escarpe 29 CRX - Reasonably Priced & Ready to Rip
49758 views
The Shredmaster is a High Pivot, 29er, Gearbox Downhill Bike That Takes a Water Bottle
46114 views

5 Comments

  • 10 0
 that bike looks like it might self actualize and get up and walk away.
  • 2 0
 That bike does not look "long" or particularly slack. Interesting....
  • 1 0
 Hmm....a Horst kink, and a strange but slick looking rocker. Has anyone on PB ridden/owned one?
  • 1 0
 www.singletracks.com/mtb-reviews/kern-en-finest-build-from-sunn-bikes-is-a-dry-climate-gravity-race-machine-review

Was literally just reading this.
  • 1 0
 Send it Love eyes!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008980
Mobile Version of Website