Theo Galy Signs with Sunn French Connexion Racing for 2021

PRESS RELEASE: Sunn French Connexion Racing
French national champion Theo Galy has signed a 2 year deal with the all-new Sunn French Connexion Racing Team. Theo has already had great results with Sunn riding the Kern Enduro bike for the past few seasons and currently sits 3rd overall in the Enduro World Series Global Ranking.
Theo joins Sunn French Connexion Racing, a completely new organisation with new management, new sponsors, and new riders who they plan on revealing in the coming weeks.
|Theo is a great guy and an amazing rider, and to have his experience and knowledge join the Sunn French Connexion Racing Team is just incredible. With our support, the support from his new teammates and sponsors were confident Theo is going to have an astonishing 2021 season—Sunn French Connexion Racing
|I'm really excited to join the Sunn French Connexion Racing Team for 2021, and am stoked to be riding my Sunn Kern once again. The new team have some really exciting plans and I can't wait to get started with my new teammates—Theo Galy
We plan to reveal the rest of our athlete roster including EWS and E-EWS riders in the coming weeks.
on Instagram
and Facebook
for more updates.
Was literally just reading this.
