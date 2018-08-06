Pinkbike.com
Video: Lunatic Sender Theo Erlangsen Completes Morzine
Aug 6, 2018
by
Thomas Sandell
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that
supports HTML5 video
Theo Hucks his Test rig France 2018
by
cSixx
Views: 177
Faves:
4
Comments: 0
Creative lines, mad hucks, insane speeds and close calls. A flat-out edit of a full gas season in the Alps.
Film by Thomas Sandell.
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 1
matixsnow
(3 mins ago)
You are goin' huge! Nice work, I'll never ride like that.
[Reply]
+ 1
cassonwd
(2 mins ago)
What I ride like in my dreams....goodnight....
[Reply]
+ 1
Laxplaya51
(2 mins ago)
Title did not lie
[Reply]
