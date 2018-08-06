VIDEOS

Video: Lunatic Sender Theo Erlangsen Completes Morzine

Aug 6, 2018
by Thomas Sandell  
Theo Hucks his Test rig France 2018

by cSixx
Creative lines, mad hucks, insane speeds and close calls. A flat-out edit of a full gas season in the Alps.

Film by Thomas Sandell.

3 Comments

  • + 1
 You are goin' huge! Nice work, I'll never ride like that.
  • + 1
 What I ride like in my dreams....goodnight....
  • + 1
 Title did not lie

