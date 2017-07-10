There Can be Only One: Lenzerheide XC World Cup 2017 - Elite Photo Epic







With two under 23 races under the belt, the time had come for the elite field to enter the arena. Crowds were gathering, as were the clouds above. The women's field holds an exciting mix of strong established riders and fresh blood looking for glory. With only two more races to go and close standings the race is on.





Leader of the World Cup, Yana Belomoina, making her way up to the warmup box.





Good luck wishes to Indergand before the women set off.





Annika Langvad looked cool calm and collected at the start, but today wasn't her day.





The Women are off!





Gunn-Rita chooses to go safe, whilst Jolanda Neff launches it. Gunn-Rita Dahle-Flesjaa took the lead in the first two laps.





Gunn-Rita dives into Hedi's Hell.





Yana Belomoina starts to push the still leading Gunn-Rita Dahle-Flesjaa. Her coach and husband runs alongside.





Great crowds today cheered riders on. Cheering turned into roaring when Swiss riders pass. Two boys watch as Jolanda Neff drops in.





After lap three it seemed as if Yana would take her third straight victory, but a crash saw her lose two places on the penultimate lap.





Fifth for Helen Grobert today, a solid result for what has seemed a tough season so far.





Maja Wloszczowska was riding strong all day, but could not close the gap to the race leaders. Sixth place for the Polish rider.





Some of the woods were a slick rooty mess and most riders had to dismount. Some of the woods were a slick rooty mess and most riders had to dismount.





Yana Belomoina, Gunn-Rita Dahle-Flesjaa and Annie Last close together.





Last leads Gunn-Rita with two to go.





Neff fought like hell today, making it onto the podium in fourth position. Neff fought like hell today, making it onto the podium in fourth position.





Annie Last. She has fought her way back to the top of the field, and beyond. Congrats Annie!





One small mistake is all it takes to lose the first position. Yana Belomoina charged hard, still got third and is leading the series.





Gunn-Rita and Annie all smiles.





Annie Last on the top step. It's been a long time coming, but many knew she had it in her.



As the women celebrated, rain started pouring down. Yet the weather gods seem to be on the World Cup side ever since Lourdes. The men's race would get a fresh layer of slick topping, adding an extra challenge. With Schurter riding for his home crowd, would the challengers now find the power to finally best the man that won it all?





This bell has been a few places.





Just about go time.





Nino greets an enthusiastic home crowd.





Mathieu van der Poel's mountain bike fire has been lit. We've seen him challenge Schurter in Albstadt. Today, he led the race with Schurter in the first few laps.





Whilst Nino Schurter remains in a class of his own, we are seeing young guns like Anton Cooper closing in on him.





Early in the race, Schurter and Van der Poel set the pace.





Nino Schurter giving the crowds even more reasons to cheer.





Russian Anton Sintsov surprised friend and foe today. A charging Kulhavy set him back to third, but what a race.





Van der Poel chasing Schurter down Heidi's hell.





Maxime Marotte worked his way up to second position and challenged Schurter's lead. Schurter had to work for this victory. Marotte got fourth.





Schurter leads Marotte in the slippery woods.





With two laps to go, Schurter made his move and was gone.





Mathieu van der Poel and Mathias Fluckiger in pursuit. Van der Poel ended in 10th, Fluckiger saw a strong start fade to 15th.





David Valero is on a solid season, finishing 54th in Lenzerheide.





Nino Schurter did not get this one easily, but he managed to grab the win comfortably.





This one hurt.





Mud, blood, and sweat. Plenty of all three were served up today.





There was plenty of blood spilled out on the course today.





The World Cup leader, in a class of his own.






