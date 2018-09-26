FIRST LOOK

There's a $1100 Carbon Wheelset in Roval's 2019 Lineup

Sep 26, 2018
by Mike Kazimer  
Specialized Roval

J-bend spokes, brass nipples, no radial lacing... No, that's not the credo of a crusty old wheelbuilder, although it could be. Instead, it's a list of features found on the newly released 2019 Roval Traverse wheels. Specialized, errr, excuse me, Roval, experimented with some wacky rim shapes and different spoke patterns during the development process, but in the end they went back to the basics in order to create a carbon wheelset that met all of their goals on the trail and in the workshop.
Traverse SL Details
• 30mm internal width carbon rim
• J-bend spokes, brass nipples
• Lifetime warranty
• Weight: 1735 grams
• MSRP: $1900 USD
www.rovalcomponents.com

The Traverse SL is the flagship, no-expenses-spared model, designed to hit the sweet spot when it comes to weight and stiffness. Roval's engineers tried multiple carbon rim profiles, including a wild looking design called 'The Stegosaurus', which had an extremely tall sidewall profile and a shape that's unlike anything currently on the market. It certainly would have turned heads had it entered production, but its performance in the real world simply didn't pan out. A more traditional rim shape ended up making the cut, with a 30mm inner width that allows it to work well with a wide range of tires.


Specialized Roval
Specialized Roval

The Traverse SL hub shell is where things get interesting. There are 28 holes, with sections machined out of the flange for each spoke head. Roval refer to this as their 'Step Flange' design, and say that it keeps the spokes from getting bent over the top of the hub flange, which can lead to early failures. The hub's flange dimensions also allow the wheel to be built up using the same size spokes, which makes things easier if you ever do run into an issue and need to find a replacement. DT Swiss' 240 internals are found inside that hub shell, a classic, dependable design. Total weight for the 29” version is 1735 grams, and the 27.5” version is said to check in at 1690 grams.


Specialized Traverse SL
Specialized Traverse SL
A look at the Traverse SL's 'Step Flange' design.

The $1900 Traverse SL wheels do have a less expensive counterpart, the Traverse Carbon. That wheelset weighs 65 grams more, but it also retails for $800 less. An $1100 carbon wheelset with a lifetime warranty would have been unheard of a few years ago, but we're finally seeing prices start to come down from the stratosphere, which is a good thing. The Traverse Carbon wheels use a different rim layup, and they don't get the fancy machined hub shell, but they still look good on paper. A set just arrived in for review – I'll see how they hold up to a few months of muddy abuse and report back with a verdict.

Not a fan of carbon? There's also an aluminum Traverse wheelset with a price tag of $650 USD. Weight is said to be 1870 grams for the 29" version, and 1830 for the 27.5" option.


Specialized


Matty Miles - Kamloops BC Stumpjumper EVO. Photo Harookz
Matty Miles doing Matty Miles things. Photo: Harookz.


14 Comments

  • + 3
 My original 2014 Traverse carbon SL wheelset is still rocking amazingly well. Few spokes have been replaced and bearing changed once. Thankfully, roval make a boost conversion kit unlike DT swiss so the roval hub with dt swiss internals is the best of both worlds. They have taken some serious abuse on my capra and now my enduro - very very happy...
  • + 1
 Same here, have a 2015 set, two rear spokes and bearings when needed and not a dent or anything. Northstar, Downi, and usual stuff at home that I know well and ride hard. Super happy with performance. Previous alum rear wheel was destroyed after a year.
  • + 1
 My only experience of Roval wheels is those that came on my Spesh Demo.
Front wheel collapsed on day 1.
Radial spokes on a DH bike - WTF?
So it kinda left me thinking that they're not really intended for heavy riding. I wouldn't buy Roval again
  • + 2
 This seems consistent with We Are One and Light Bicycle wheelsets. 1100-1300$ for carbon all mountain rims & DT 350 hubs. At least for the 27.5 size I researched. Great news everyone!
  • + 1
 Just for the record, LB is not in the same league as WAO
*nor is Roval
  • + 1
 @crimedog: because marketing?
Nothing wrong with WEO. Or LB / Roval / Nextie / Zelvy / Enve..
  • - 1
 For less than a 1,000$ I got a fully Monty build out of 29" i29 asymmetrical 32h rims, Sapim cxray spokes, dt swiss 240s hubs etc. Super light, under 1600g and delivered to my door. Carbonfan built them and shipped to my door in 3 weeks. Spectacular customer service upfront (three emails a day from Authur), no hidden fees, free shipping and no PayPal nonsense etc. Worth it any day and they ride like a champ with no issues (had them for 3months).
  • + 1
 the aluminum option is a no brainer... add 135 grams for $1250 (add tax) less. And how are 240 shells $800 more compared to 350? I guess the SL's are dentist only.
  • + 1
 Alloy rules. You won't see a "just keep it rolling" article about these wheels...
  • + 1
 Do you race pro? Are you a dentist?
we have the wheels for you!
everyone else...not.
  • + 2
 *Runs proprietary hub width and offset* cough cough
  • + 0
 Holy crap! that last photo is sick! but I still prefer straight pull spokes!
  • + 1
 So close to the mark but they put 6 bolt interfaces on the hubs.
  • - 1
 Fragile wheels that aren't lighter than aluminum. Perfect.

