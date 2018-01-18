There's a Fine Line Between Clever and Stupid - Opinion

Sometimes you’ve got to know when good enough is actually good enough. As inspirational adages go, this one sucks, but it’s true all the same. There are occasions when life presents us with a happy balance; at such times you have to recognize that twisting the dial further—all the way to 11, so to speak—would be a mistake. Consider Mechagodzilla and the current rage to make every bike as long and slack as possible.
FIRST, THE LIZARD
We begin in Japan.
For decades, millions of people experienced the unrivaled joy of watching two grown men in ill-fitting monster suits pummel the crap out of one another. There is an undeniable majesty to old school, pre-CGI Godzilla. This was true whether the big lizard was handing Mothra his ass or simply running amok on a Friday night with his boys, Gidra and King Caesar, setting city blocks aflame and whatnot.
What is the exact source of that magic? You may as well ask why kittens are cute or why couples hold hands and stare off into the sunset. Hell if I know. I’m no scientist. But I do know this: An hour spent watching Godzilla was always an hour well spent. Right up until 1974; that’s when shit fell apart.
In the middle you have Mechagodzilla. To the right you have the real Godzilla. At far left is King Caesar, who bears an uncanny resemblance to this guy I know named Larry who lives beneath the Woburn Street bridge.
1974 was the year that someone in the marketing department of Toho studios decided that poorly performed judo in dinosaur suits had suddenly become passé. Consequently, the filmmakers attempted to turn that dial to 11 by rolling out the 84-minute pile of dreck that is Godzilla Versus Mechagodzilla.
The plot is a veritable dumpster fire of bad ideas. A plucky spelunker finds some crazy space-metal from the future tucked away in a cave, which leads archaeologists to discover a cave painting containing a vague prophecy, then Godzilla suddenly shows up and starts stomping Tokyo to bits instead of protecting the city. This was intended to be a head scratcher because Japan’s capital city enjoyed the status quo “We’re totally bros” kind of relationship typically enjoyed by an atomic-age dinosaur and his Japanese hometown. Vive le Intrigue!
Anyway, after all sorts of tedious plot machinations, the real Godzilla shows up in Tokyo pissed off and then some. Up until this point in the movie, the true Godzilla has actually been chilling out on Monster Island with his buddy Megalon, downing 40s of virgin blood and watching repto-porn (as monsters are wont to do). But back to the plot... The OG lizard king gets wind that another monster is tarnishing his good name, so he turns up and launches a blast of fire breath at the impostor Godzilla. Said fire blast melts away a flesh suit to reveal Mechagodzilla--a mechanical Godzilla powered by aliens from “the Third Planet from the Black Hole” who are actually just dudes in cheap, Planet of the Apes knock-off suits. By this point you just want the movie to end. It’s not even gratifying when Godzilla rips off Mechagodzilla’s head.
THE BIKE BIT…
To be fair, the producers at Toho studios were probably just trying to spice up the Godzilla formula. They were 13 monster movies deep into the series and probably reasoned that adding a giant robot with laser-beam eyes and rocket appendages would be just the shot in the arm their franchise needed. It's a plausible strategy, but it also misses the point—the original Godzilla recipe was already perfect. Trying to turn the latest installment of the franchise into a space-dinosaur version of The Usual Suspects only mucked it up. Sometimes trying to twist the dial to 11 on every product within sight is a mistake.
I feel the same way about some of the trends in the mountain biking world these days. I'll start with the obvious one: the goal to make everything long, low and slack. Let me begin by saying that if you looked at what was on offer five or six years ago, a lot of bikes stood to be improved by having their reach grow and their head angles relax. The most obvious choices were the bikes that swam on the aggressive end of the all-mountain swimming pool. The Giant Reign and Trek Remedy come to mind. But other less-obvious bike genres benefitted from getting a bit, for lack of a better word, "radder". The 2016 Kona's Hei Hei 29er, for example, became a bike that could be raced XC, but also rallied like an aggressive trail bike. Going longer and slacker with that particular model simply made it a good deal more capable and fun. Win, win and win.
A great movie that would not be improved by the addition of men in dragon suits. See, it works both ways.
As one of the people who'd been inserting the "This could be better if it were longer and slacker" line in at least half of my bike reviews for years, I was gratified when bike companies listened to the many riders who were calling for the same. But that doesn't mean that every bike must necessarily grow longer and slacker in order to be "modern' or even, simply, worth your consideration. What happens, for instance, when a model was already pretty damn long and slack? What if that bike was already pretty dialed in the "progressive geometry" department? Do we really need to add another 20 millimeters to a model's reach every three years? Is it absolutely imperative to slacken the head angle another degree while we're at it? Suddenly we find ourselves in a world where 460 millimeters of reach on a size large is sooooo 2014 Kona Process. Now we better make that reach 480 millimeters or--wait--make it 500 millimeters!
Look, there comes a moment when you pass the tipping point and you wind up with a bike that is reaaally long and stable--an absolute marvel of high-speed stability--but a bit of an annoying armful to muscle through super tight trails. Or to put it simply: A dose of long, low and slack can be truly awesome, but a size Medium bike with a 48-inch wheelbase is just a mighty long-ass bike.
Of course, if you are racing enduro or shuttling all the time or looking for a single-crown, mini-DH bike, then it's hard to go too long and too slack. All is right in your world. But it's decidedly less awesome for that rider who is still looking for that one bike that he can ride everywhere. That rider will hit a point when they are wishing 2015's, six-inch travel, all-mountain bike still occupied floor space at their local bike shop.
Remember when the 2015 Reign seemed long? That's because it was. For 2018, the Reign's reach grew by 15 millimeters to 473-millimeter reach (size Large), which is really just the new normal right now. In fact, by Mondraker or Pole standards, it's downright short...so there's always that.
Enduro is still the hot librarian or "it girl" of the bike industry in 2018, but what if you aren't an enduro racer or your trails or your riding style don't merit the slackest, longest bike possible? Well, it's not like you'll exactly find yourself adrift in a barren, bike-less world when it comes time to buy a new rig. For starters, you could opt for a new bike with less travel, slightly steeper geometry and a shorter wheelbase. There's that option. And, yes, some companies are also still offering both all-mountain and enduro models (selling a Bronson alongside a Nomad or a Stumpjumper and an Enduro, to employ just two examples). There are, however, other brands that now have a sizable black hole in their line up between all-purpose, trail bike and mini-DH bike.
I realize, of course, that this may all come across as just one "old guy" bitching about how shit has changed and how great everything would be if life was just fixed in stone. You can dismiss what I'm saying here as just another "You kids get off my goddamn lawn!" kind of rant, but that's not actually what I'm saying here. I think people who wanted mini-DH bikes should have gotten them a lot earlier and it's great that those bikes exist. For the record, on the right trails, they are a blast to ride. But I also wind up traveling to parts of the country that don't boast the gnarliest trails and I meet people who want sub-47 inch (1194 millimeter) wheelbases and head angles somewhere north of 66 degrees.... The trend to make every bike long, low and "slack-as-f*ck" misses the mark for those riders.
Theoretically, turning the dial up to 11 is going to make everything awesome. From here on out, it's going to be lazer eyes and rocket hands and space aliens and mini downhill bikes for everyone. All the time. On every trail. Yay!
But when we reach for that dial each and every time, we sometimes risk launching right off the tipping point and into a world where fashion trumps function. There is a fine line, a wise man once said, between clever and stupid. It pays to know where that line starts and where it ends.
Manufacturers need to fix your issue by adding an additional larger size in the lineup. Maybe then everyone could enjoy riding without tasting bitterness the whole time.
Fact. Taller riders need more stack, more reach, steeper seat tubes and longer CS.
Fact. Shorter riders need something proportionally different.
There is no reason why bikes manufacturers can't accommodate this. Though it's entirely possible that some bike brands don't understand that different sized people require different sized bikes.
It's absurd that a taller rider should resort to buying a bike like a Pole Evolink to get the dimensions he needs. And to wit, Pole doesn't vary STA or CS length between sizes either - they are just as guilty as anyone else. A Pole Evolink in small must be ridiculous.
Just sayin...
Many thanks to Santa Cruz for doing XXLs in some of their bikes for many years!
sorry @vernonfelton . Time for us tall dudes to finally have bikes that do not make us cringe at lower back pain and vomit-induced style.
Difference between moto and bicycle is, you don't really have the limitations of the human that bicycles do. If the human wasn't a weak motor, XC bikes would have 6" of travel, be a bit more slacked out for more comfort, better suspension handling, and the suspension would actually sit in it's sag. And this bike would work well for everything. Thus creating one standard. Sure you have 'enduro/offroad' models in the moto world, but it's not vastly different from the mx version like say an xc to an 6-7" AM rig is. The other problem is, manufactures create 3-5 different sized bicycles in the same model to try and make it 'fit' every individual. Moto world shoots for that higher end 5' mark and than people have the options to buy parts to make it suite their height more if they struggle with how it is. Just my .02
If you don't believe me you can watch Ping walk the pits at A1 and talk about all of the top 5 guys bikes up close in detail. Husky and KTM running stock motor and gears. The coat the outside of the motor for durability but that's it. Obviously everything else is tricked out to the Nth degree.
a veritable "Who will grab the dong first?" Whodunnit...
I'd say components have made huge advancements in the last 20 years with suspension, dropper posts, wheels, brakes, shifting, etc. The recent trend has been materials and making carbon fiber frames more sleak and affordable. It's no wonder the focus of companies has now turned to dimensions and tweaking those numbers for a few years until it gets pushed too far or no longer trendy.
Once you have almost the perfect bike or component sometimes you just buy time by making minor tweaks until a new large break through in racing styles, componentry design or materials comes along.
In the end, remember that the target market are those who buy bikes at full price/MSRP. That segment of the market is typically called "early adopters," or "innovators." These are the people that the bike company is trying to woo into buying their bikes, and this segment thrives lining up to put their pre-order in as soon as they can so they can be seen on the trails having the latest and "greatest." They are likely to believe the hype and jump on new trends too!
Remember when we had this same discussion over larger wheels, tubeless tires, coil vs air shocks, wider rims, wider bars, steer tube sizing, boost/axle width, 1 by X drive train, bottom bracket standards? Are we going to complain about every innovation in this sport?
www.pinkbike.com/news/Pinkbike-Poll-Are-You-Scared-of-Change-2013.html
So as a result, we seem to have found ourselves at the limit of how much bike we really want. We seem to be mostly in agreement that our next bikes will be a step down in "burliness"...in fact one member of the group has already made the drop (from a 170mm bike to a 130mm bike)...and it has actually made him an even better rider. Personally i've worked my way through a bunch of Specialized enduros, onto a Tracer, then a Firebird, another Enduro, and currently a Carbine (pre-2018 model). Seeing that both the tracer and Carbine have gone into "mini-DH" territory, my sights have turned towards the Primer and Recluse, or maybe something akin to the Pivot Switchblade.
In short, I think the dilemma isn't so much that bikes are getting too big, just that we are faced with jumping categories in order to keep riding the way we love to ride. I am classically what you would call an "Enduro" rider, but the current crop of "Trail" bikes appear to be better choices for me than what they are now calling "Enduro" bikes. I just don't need that much bike for the descents that I tackle regularly, so i'd rather have the lighter weight and climbing benefits.
Thats why I got a hardtail for my hometrails+ other not so burly stuff. You learn to work in the bike- absorb impacts with your own body+ really push+pump the bike easily. If you switch to your full suspension then you will see that you dont need that much travel &you will be faster.
Oh and HT are friggin fun.
It happens in other fields, like ski and snowboard for example
Another issue is that some brands use very low stack on S and M frames. So you end up with a bike which simply looks ridiculous.
"YOU GET THE COMMUNITY ON BOARD OR WE PULL ALL OUR ADS!!!"
and thus we got a second article trying to convince us that DUB is not just a money grab
Modern MTB tech is sick and I LIKE IT!
I also have t-rex arms and I'm short, so yeah...
It strikes me how in most bike reviews and checks of pro bikes it is mostly a large model or even extra large. Because well back in the days bikes apparently were too short so average length riders chose to size up. Which apparently solidified their belief that this is their size. If you're (almost) six feet tall you're going to ride at least large, right? People seem to be missing the point of what "medium" implies. Medium size is supposed to fit the average sized customer (or average sized bike journalist). Sure you could be the "taller than average" rider (or at least have a longer torso and/or arms) but statistically that would imply some of your colleagues would be shorter than average hence ride a small modern frame. But again, what I see is (male) bike journalists pretty much exclusively ride large or extra large. And now the time has come they complain about the bike being too long... If you've got average length, just get the average (medium) size and try again.
However, I don't believe there is such a thing as a too steep seat tube.
Monster Zero was a far better monster (same space suit aliens).
Looking forward to seeing Mecha and party in 2019...
For pure fighting, I think Godzilla Vs. King Kong has some dope moments because Kong is, comparatively speaking, nimble as a mofo. I mean, this is comparing him to Megalon and Mothra, but you know, Kong was spritely. However, I am still pissed (some 40 years on) about the bullshit ending. Godzilla was robbed. Kong is a punk. The movie's ending with Kong as the winner is an affront to all that is right in the world. My six year old summed it up perfectly "Godzilla has atomic fire breath. King Kong just beats his chest. This isn't fair."
It was a hard lesson for a child to absorb, but sometimes in life, Kong wins when we all know Godzilla is the champ.
And just to be sure: I don't even ride particularly well, I wuss out on the big jumps, my cornering technique disappears at certain speeds, and still... it is just more fun with those kind of bikes. More margin before you have to bail out.
Curiously enough, my 30-year-old "gentleman's bike" for cruising around the city has peculiarly long reach and slack head angle and its ride characteristics are really fun (they just didn't get it with the steep seat angle back then). And my father used to rage all my adult life about modern bikes being way too twitchy and unstable at high speeds, back in his days things were better.... so were just doing the full circle here, really
Some brands came to the long, low and slack party a lot later than other brands, but I don't think any brand (including the ones that were NOT late to the party) feels like they can put out a new shredder of a bike without also adding 15 to 20mm of reach and lopping another degree of the headtube angle.
All design decisions entail tradeoffs. No way around that. I'd argue that "old school" bikes with steep head angles and very short wheelbase had severe drawbacks for some riders. Absolutely. But if we get to a place where every bike has a sprawling wheelbase, we'll get to a place where we gained a lot of stability and lost a lot of maneuverability. We haven't gotten to that point yet. Most companies have not jumped the shark yet...but I look at the continuing trend and think we could reach that point eventually. This column is just a reminder that there comes a point where you don't have to pursue "long, low and slack" every time you remodel a bike.
Personally I think headangles steeper than 66º have no place on a modern mountainbike as it makes cornering terrrible e.g. folding the front end. Same goes for slack seat angles as they only induce wheeling and make the front wander up climbs.
Having said that yes you can still have variation within a certain range of geometries. For my type of riding (alpine) the difference between my DH and XC bike would be travel and a few parts not geometry.
What people don't seem to accept is mtb geometry has been evolving from its beginnings & there has never been a "ideal" geometry. I applaud the brands who have taken the gamble to build bikes like these. People forget early mtb geometry came from road dimensions, so why are they surprised when radically different mountain bike frames work better than bikes derived from road bikes?
enduro-mtb.com/en/thegeometryaffair-supersized-geometry-work-average-guy
I have never looked back from going to 1x drivetrains. Most people don't need a huge range on an MTB. I much prefer having not front derailleur, especially in the snow or wet sand when they basically stop working and freeze up anyways. It also frees up the bar for other things like dropper post remotes.
I loved my bike before the Following; 26" Rocky Mountain Element MSL. Same rear travel. I said I'd never get a 29r.
Was test riding for 27.5 bikes and happened to try an IBIS Ripley LS. Felt great. Didn't want the IBIS, but saw the Following has similar numbers, and was getting good reviews as an all-arounder, so took the plunge.
The Following is simply a much more versatile bike, climbs just as well, slightly less agile (but still agile) but noticably more stable at speed in the rough and in corners. I still own the Rocky, but wouldn't take it out over the Following in any situation, other than it being down for repair.
That being said, just continuing to makes bikes longer, lower & slacker is simply silly. No matter how much someone claims that a bike like a Pole or Nicolai handles slow-speed tech well, it just isn't true. I ridden 29rs that aren't even that long and they feel like a bus. Even the Following, which is still sub 47" wheelbase in a large, does give up some slow speed agility over my previous ride. To say a 50 inch wheelbase 29r like a Pole is just as maneuverable is silly. There is no magic to overcome the laws of physics. By the same token, a bike like the Following will never be as stable a s Pole. There is always give and take. Personally for a large frame size, I think a 5-ish inch travel, 47-ish inch wheelbase and 67-ish degree head angle is where it is at for an all-around trail bike. Get the bike in your wheel diameter/tire size of choice an you're all set. Unless you're always doing steep downhill stuff, it will make you the most happy for the majority of your rides.
I see new bikes with sooo slack head angle and too looong front centre, that will be so long, that you front wheel touch the finish line immediately after you leave the start gate.
In other geometry aspects: this radical lenght of bikes brings new revolutionary technology called "FAST". Front Angled Seattube Technology. This comes with new Hoo(c)k saddle standard, a little hook under the front of the saddle. Because you'll be stretched between handlebars and pedals on that long bike, so need of additional support is undisputed. Also you can ride at Full-Gwin mode (read chainless), because pedalling will be near to impossible. Everything you need is push the bike by foot in the start gate, and thats all, because the FAST technology is included...
Maybe Waki can make some drawing.
Long/low/slack, or tons of suspension, or both are really just a piece of that problem. Mind you, lots of people buy things aspirationally, rather than realistically - so you have tons of people cruising groomers on the beefiest big mountain skis/boards, etc - meaning it's more a human problem than a mountain biking problem. And hey, if you want to maximize that one gnarly drop you have in your local trail system and want a bit more confidence for that, perhaps that all makes some sense.
But hey, if we could start mounting laser beams on these bikes...
