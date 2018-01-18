PINKBIKE STORYTELLERS

There's a Fine Line Between Clever and Stupid - Opinion

Jan 18, 2018
by Vernon Felton  
Sometimes you’ve got to know when good enough is actually good enough. As inspirational adages go, this one sucks, but it’s true all the same. There are occasions when life presents us with a happy balance; at such times you have to recognize that twisting the dial further—all the way to 11, so to speak—would be a mistake. Consider Mechagodzilla and the current rage to make every bike as long and slack as possible.

FIRST, THE LIZARD
We begin in Japan.

For decades, millions of people experienced the unrivaled joy of watching two grown men in ill-fitting monster suits pummel the crap out of one another. There is an undeniable majesty to old school, pre-CGI Godzilla. This was true whether the big lizard was handing Mothra his ass or simply running amok on a Friday night with his boys, Gidra and King Caesar, setting city blocks aflame and whatnot.

What is the exact source of that magic? You may as well ask why kittens are cute or why couples hold hands and stare off into the sunset. Hell if I know. I’m no scientist. But I do know this: An hour spent watching Godzilla was always an hour well spent. Right up until 1974; that’s when shit fell apart.

wrecked
In the middle you have Mechagodzilla. To the right you have the real Godzilla. At far left is King Caesar, who bears an uncanny resemblance to this guy I know named Larry who lives beneath the Woburn Street bridge.

1974 was the year that someone in the marketing department of Toho studios decided that poorly performed judo in dinosaur suits had suddenly become passé. Consequently, the filmmakers attempted to turn that dial to 11 by rolling out the 84-minute pile of dreck that is Godzilla Versus Mechagodzilla.

The plot is a veritable dumpster fire of bad ideas. A plucky spelunker finds some crazy space-metal from the future tucked away in a cave, which leads archaeologists to discover a cave painting containing a vague prophecy, then Godzilla suddenly shows up and starts stomping Tokyo to bits instead of protecting the city. This was intended to be a head scratcher because Japan’s capital city enjoyed the status quo “We’re totally bros” kind of relationship typically enjoyed by an atomic-age dinosaur and his Japanese hometown. Vive le Intrigue!

Anyway, after all sorts of tedious plot machinations, the real Godzilla shows up in Tokyo pissed off and then some. Up until this point in the movie, the true Godzilla has actually been chilling out on Monster Island with his buddy Megalon, downing 40s of virgin blood and watching repto-porn (as monsters are wont to do). But back to the plot... The OG lizard king gets wind that another monster is tarnishing his good name, so he turns up and launches a blast of fire breath at the impostor Godzilla. Said fire blast melts away a flesh suit to reveal Mechagodzilla--a mechanical Godzilla powered by aliens from “the Third Planet from the Black Hole” who are actually just dudes in cheap, Planet of the Apes knock-off suits. By this point you just want the movie to end. It’s not even gratifying when Godzilla rips off Mechagodzilla’s head.

Mondraker Foxy RR SL review

THE BIKE BIT…
To be fair, the producers at Toho studios were probably just trying to spice up the Godzilla formula. They were 13 monster movies deep into the series and probably reasoned that adding a giant robot with laser-beam eyes and rocket appendages would be just the shot in the arm their franchise needed. It's a plausible strategy, but it also misses the point—the original Godzilla recipe was already perfect. Trying to turn the latest installment of the franchise into a space-dinosaur version of The Usual Suspects only mucked it up. Sometimes trying to twist the dial to 11 on every product within sight is a mistake.

I feel the same way about some of the trends in the mountain biking world these days. I'll start with the obvious one: the goal to make everything long, low and slack. Let me begin by saying that if you looked at what was on offer five or six years ago, a lot of bikes stood to be improved by having their reach grow and their head angles relax. The most obvious choices were the bikes that swam on the aggressive end of the all-mountain swimming pool. The Giant Reign and Trek Remedy come to mind. But other less-obvious bike genres benefitted from getting a bit, for lack of a better word, "radder". The 2016 Kona's Hei Hei 29er, for example, became a bike that could be raced XC, but also rallied like an aggressive trail bike. Going longer and slacker with that particular model simply made it a good deal more capable and fun. Win, win and win.

long low slack
A great movie that would not be improved by the addition of men in dragon suits. See, it works both ways.

As one of the people who'd been inserting the "This could be better if it were longer and slacker" line in at least half of my bike reviews for years, I was gratified when bike companies listened to the many riders who were calling for the same. But that doesn't mean that every bike must necessarily grow longer and slacker in order to be "modern' or even, simply, worth your consideration. What happens, for instance, when a model was already pretty damn long and slack? What if that bike was already pretty dialed in the "progressive geometry" department? Do we really need to add another 20 millimeters to a model's reach every three years? Is it absolutely imperative to slacken the head angle another degree while we're at it? Suddenly we find ourselves in a world where 460 millimeters of reach on a size large is sooooo 2014 Kona Process. Now we better make that reach 480 millimeters or--wait--make it 500 millimeters!

Look, there comes a moment when you pass the tipping point and you wind up with a bike that is reaaally long and stable--an absolute marvel of high-speed stability--but a bit of an annoying armful to muscle through super tight trails. Or to put it simply: A dose of long, low and slack can be truly awesome, but a size Medium bike with a 48-inch wheelbase is just a mighty long-ass bike.

Of course, if you are racing enduro or shuttling all the time or looking for a single-crown, mini-DH bike, then it's hard to go too long and too slack. All is right in your world. But it's decidedly less awesome for that rider who is still looking for that one bike that he can ride everywhere. That rider will hit a point when they are wishing 2015's, six-inch travel, all-mountain bike still occupied floor space at their local bike shop.

Giant Reign 27.5 1 2015
Remember when the 2015 Reign seemed long? That's because it was. For 2018, the Reign's reach grew by 15 millimeters to 473-millimeter reach (size Large), which is really just the new normal right now. In fact, by Mondraker or Pole standards, it's downright short...so there's always that.

Enduro is still the hot librarian or "it girl" of the bike industry in 2018, but what if you aren't an enduro racer or your trails or your riding style don't merit the slackest, longest bike possible? Well, it's not like you'll exactly find yourself adrift in a barren, bike-less world when it comes time to buy a new rig. For starters, you could opt for a new bike with less travel, slightly steeper geometry and a shorter wheelbase. There's that option. And, yes, some companies are also still offering both all-mountain and enduro models (selling a Bronson alongside a Nomad or a Stumpjumper and an Enduro, to employ just two examples). There are, however, other brands that now have a sizable black hole in their line up between all-purpose, trail bike and mini-DH bike.

I realize, of course, that this may all come across as just one "old guy" bitching about how shit has changed and how great everything would be if life was just fixed in stone. You can dismiss what I'm saying here as just another "You kids get off my goddamn lawn!" kind of rant, but that's not actually what I'm saying here. I think people who wanted mini-DH bikes should have gotten them a lot earlier and it's great that those bikes exist. For the record, on the right trails, they are a blast to ride. But I also wind up traveling to parts of the country that don't boast the gnarliest trails and I meet people who want sub-47 inch (1194 millimeter) wheelbases and head angles somewhere north of 66 degrees.... The trend to make every bike long, low and "slack-as-f*ck" misses the mark for those riders.

Theoretically, turning the dial up to 11 is going to make everything awesome. From here on out, it's going to be lazer eyes and rocket hands and space aliens and mini downhill bikes for everyone. All the time. On every trail. Yay!

But when we reach for that dial each and every time, we sometimes risk launching right off the tipping point and into a world where fashion trumps function. There is a fine line, a wise man once said, between clever and stupid. It pays to know where that line starts and where it ends.

215 Comments

  • + 135
 At 6'4" I look at this whole new 'longer, lower, slacker' in a certain way. For years Ive been riding bikes that have always been too small for me while I see everyone of average stature stoked on how rad their bikes feel. Well guess what? Its my turn now. Deal with the longer bikes, I'll just tell you its all in your head or that you need bigger balls etc etc.
  • + 6
 I am with ya bro!
  • + 47
 I understand your plight, but your issue is with sizing whereas this article is talking about geometry. The problem wasn’t that a size large wasn’t large, it’s that an X or XX large didn’t exist in the lineup, so you had to make the large work. Of course the new longer geo trend helps the large fit you better, but that really wasn’t the intended purpose.

Manufacturers need to fix your issue by adding an additional larger size in the lineup. Maybe then everyone could enjoy riding without tasting bitterness the whole time.
  • + 7
 @ninjatarian: Yeah I see what you're saying. I wanted to get a Yeti 5.5 last season but holy crap are they ever short! If there was a XXL size it would probably be more in line with what I was after.
  • + 1
 I'm with you here. At 6'5" it's tough for a bike to feel too long for me. 490mm reach on my XL Ragley BigWig, and I could probably stand a bit more.
  • + 5
 @CamShreds: My Pole Evolink is 510mm and felt spot on the very first ride.
  • + 6
 I'm 6'2" and 500mm reach is perfect for me. Really happy bikes now exist that I find comfortable. Thank you trendy bike manufacturers
  • + 3
 @CamShreds: Remember years ago when 140mm stems were how us tall riders made short bikes fit.......I'm all for long reach numbers but some bike companies are taking it to the extreme.
  • + 13
 At 6'6" I feel your pain. But I don't understand why some features have to be static across all sizes.

Fact. Taller riders need more stack, more reach, steeper seat tubes and longer CS.
Fact. Shorter riders need something proportionally different.

There is no reason why bikes manufacturers can't accommodate this. Though it's entirely possible that some bike brands don't understand that different sized people require different sized bikes.

It's absurd that a taller rider should resort to buying a bike like a Pole Evolink to get the dimensions he needs. And to wit, Pole doesn't vary STA or CS length between sizes either - they are just as guilty as anyone else. A Pole Evolink in small must be ridiculous.
  • + 2
 @alexsin: My guess? Carbon molds are freakin expensive! You start adding more model sizes and rear ends to your line and the cost is through the roof! I'm glad that the 'narrow' margin of general sizing is favouring taller riders such as myself now.
  • + 1
 Amen.
  • + 2
 You do realize that your average height friends didn't create that problem for you, right? Sounds like you and your fellas need to hug it out.
  • + 4
 A new small Mondraker Foxy has the same reach as an XL Stumpjumper. (460mm vs 461mm), with only a 1 degree difference in seat angle.

Just sayin...
  • + 1
 6' 3" person here, please continue to preach. While maybe not intentional as @ninjatarian stated, it's still nice to have a bike that fits.
  • + 1
 @WaterBear: At 5'9", I really understand and enjoyed your comment.
  • + 1
 @WaterBear: Nevertheless, Im still happy about it Wink
  • + 3
 @ninjatarian: even most XL bikes in the past (if you could find them) were too small for people in that 6'3"+ range. Now people at least have the option to go down a frame size (unless they are truly on the shortest end of the scale, in which case I empathize with them). Us tall riders didn't really have that option before as bikes that fit us weren't an option.
  • + 7
 @alexsin: Norco has done exactly that with their gravity tuned geometry. Chain stays, head tube and seat tube angle change with every size.
  • + 1
 @Thustlewhumber: M Dune and L Foxy, both have longer reach than a XL Summum... pretty nuts
  • + 2
 Amen!! At 6'4", i've looked like a monkey humping a football for too long! Thank you long bikes!
  • + 1
 @Tmackstab: nah, an XXL Yeti would still be to small.

Many thanks to Santa Cruz for doing XXLs in some of their bikes for many years!
  • + 1
 Amen brother! A bit over 6'3", extra long legs here, and still growing... finding true XXL bikes is a PAIN.
  • + 1
 At 190cm i'm happy too that these large bikes exist nowadays. But makes me wonder why the general reach difference between sizes is around 20mm? Now you have to make like 8 sizes from XXS to XXL to fit everyone. ????
  • + 0
 @alexsin: Custom? I'm 5'10" with a long torso, I was considering going custom until suddenly bikes were built to fit me. If I were you, I'd find a custom maker and have one built.
  • + 1
 I agree with you. I like longer reach sure the porblem is the rear end is proportionally tiny. XL bikes should have longer CS. I like what Santa Cruz did with the XXL v-10. @alexsin:
  • + 0
 Tmackstab:you do realize that the average height in north america is 5'10 and the average in the uk is 5'9 asia seams to be around 5'2. I agree that there werent great options for tall people for a long time but your also talking about a much smaller group of people that this trend benefits. Everyone is different im tall ish 6'1 and i prefer smaller bikes for the superior handling and rotational property's. to each their own.
  • + 1
 @bogey: but only recently (thankfully), the seat tube are getting shorter so in between people like me (with short legs but still 6' ish, ) could utilize their XL
  • + 1
 @loganflores: This is why companies produce more M and L bikes. I wear a size 15 shoe, you can bet that Nike makes a way smaller amount of size 15's than a size 9 or 10.
  • + 1
 @Tmackstab: Far more people are 6'2" plus than there are people with size 15 feet
  • + 1
 I think everyone should just get on the 15" seat tube length train. It is the goldilocks of seat tube lengths. I'm 6' (very average height) ridden bikes for 24 years, and wouldn't want it any longer or shorter.
  • + 1
 Yup. I'm 6'4" also and on a long, slack, low bike. Feels right at home.
  • + 1
 I agree! They can still go longer! Im 6'3" and comfortably ride an XXL SC hightower, still few bikes available for my 6'8" brother.

sorry @vernonfelton . Time for us tall dudes to finally have bikes that do not make us cringe at lower back pain and vomit-induced style.
  • + 0
 @alexsin: Your facts aren't facts. "Tall" isn't specific enough. The ratio of inseam to torso length matters, among at least a dozen other things. If your height is mostly in your torso, nothing you listed except additional reach is likely to help.
  • + 1
 @alexsin: yes! Dynamic CS and ST angle for each size please!
  • + 1
 @Kramz: what
  • + 1
 @SeaJay: 381mm, 15" seat tube length is the perfect balance for me, and I'm 6'. Low enough to get rowdy, high enough to pedal. My shorter friend also used to ride a 15" seat tube bike quite well.
  • + 1
 6’6”! i look like a freaking ape on everything, especially DJ bikes. long live long, low and slack! it’s fun too.
  • + 1
 6'7" here. I want more bikes with 500mm reach!
  • + 1
 @alexsin: totally agree. My new bike has 490 reach but a stupid short head tube. My bar is now too low and the only option is spending on a higher rise bar or weird looking stem. My old XL was shorter but had a long head tube. Fit me better.
  • + 61
 The LLS trend reminds me of skinny jeans... They don’t work for lots of people with certain body types. But that fact doesn’t stop some people from wearing them. Skinny jeans are (or were) “in”, so those that want to be fashionable found themselves in them. This regardless of how poorly they worked for them.
  • + 3
 Very well spoken
  • + 2
 This is so bang on it can't be any more true in my view.
  • + 3
 Great analogy. The same logic can be applied to spandex.
  • + 8
 I like this analogy. Well analogy-ed sir.
  • + 1
 In visual terms refer to the jeans scene in Super Bad. Lololol
  • + 2
 I have the exact giant reign they showed. I bought one two years back, in large (I'm 6 foot). Hated it. Had other bikes, then a mate was selling his medium one. Tried it and was in love? Just shows it may be faster, but doesn't suit everyone.
  • + 2
 I'm stuck in the 90s baggy style. It is cyclic. I think it is in the third or fourth cycle now since. Sometimes people tell me it is so two years ago or so. And sometimes people go "yeah it is in now, right?" so I know it is time to go shopping and stock up for the next cycle.
  • - 2
 The same could be said about 29ers...
  • + 1
 Just like fashion, this will change too. Next big thing will be short reach, 55deg head angles and medium height bb. You heard it here first.
  • + 1
 @cunning-linguist: I have that one too. At 6'2" in a large I really like it. As for the skinny jeans. Never could squeeze my calves in to those things. Too much caber tossing at the highland games as a kid.
  • + 41
 This is the same stuff moto's went through a couple decades ago, a mass burst of progression then it kinda leveled out. Dirtbikes really haven't gotten that much better or faster or whatever in the last 20 years. Just small stuff imo. They went to the extremes of suspension travel and and geo and found a good place. That's where we are at with mountain bike sizing and such. We know what works. Now we're on to .01mm changes and BNG (bold new graphics) were lucky to have bikes that work for whatever you like to ride. Ride what feels good, after all were just adults riding bicycles in the woods, whatever feels good man.
  • + 8
 4 strokes requiring no premix mess and gobs of low-end torque. Aluminum frames. Fuel injection. HUGE improvements in suspension tech. Yes, my 2015 KX450 is pretty much the same as a 1995 dirtbike...
  • + 17
 @mjlundy: yeah you're right, mostly referring to geo and travel. They're definitely better now. But im just as fast (slow) on my 95 CR250 than i am on my brand new bike.
  • + 2
 Just like Golf Clubs... They are all about the same now with minor Look/Geo differences~ #Thebigplateau #thebeguningoftheend #justride btw~ Love my new Reign SEX.. I mean SX
  • + 3
 @CGalbreath: Got it. Makes sense.
  • + 3
 I agree to a point but 20 years is pushing it. Maybe not for your avg. rider, but suspension, and motor wise, you can tell a big difference hopping off a 95' 250 to even a 2010 250F, let alone 450. Geometry is a bit different too, just not as dramatic as we've seen with bicycles.

Difference between moto and bicycle is, you don't really have the limitations of the human that bicycles do. If the human wasn't a weak motor, XC bikes would have 6" of travel, be a bit more slacked out for more comfort, better suspension handling, and the suspension would actually sit in it's sag. And this bike would work well for everything. Thus creating one standard. Sure you have 'enduro/offroad' models in the moto world, but it's not vastly different from the mx version like say an xc to an 6-7" AM rig is. The other problem is, manufactures create 3-5 different sized bicycles in the same model to try and make it 'fit' every individual. Moto world shoots for that higher end 5' mark and than people have the options to buy parts to make it suite their height more if they struggle with how it is. Just my .02
  • + 1
 Factory supercross guys on KTM and Husky are even riding stock engines and transmissions. Those bikes are race ready out of the box. Mtb will get there one day, where everyone has access to the best stuff no matter what level of competition.
  • + 4
 @otto99: yes, I can’t wait for $15k mtb’s!
  • + 11
 What gets me is what passes for "technology" in the bike world. What's been happening for the last 5 years is a revolution in *design*, yet everyone talks about 11 speed like physicists disappeared into the lab, opened a door to a forbidden reactor, pulled out a cassette with an extra gear and exclaimed: "This is what the equations of Newton predicted generations ago!"
  • + 2
 @BeaverCreaker: lol those already exist. My brand new yz250f was under $7k
  • + 1
 @otto99: stock engines and transmissions?? They sure as hell aren't on stock anything when they are lined up on a gate.
  • + 2
 @BeaverCreaker: You ever check prices? There are several 15k bikes I can think of, not even counting e-bikes... (HPC Revolution) Drool
  • + 1
 @nohit45: lol - the Red Bull ktm team is running a stock motor and transmission.

If you don't believe me you can watch Ping walk the pits at A1 and talk about all of the top 5 guys bikes up close in detail. Husky and KTM running stock motor and gears. The coat the outside of the motor for durability but that's it. Obviously everything else is tricked out to the Nth degree.
  • + 1
 amen to that.
  • + 0
 @otto99: higher compression and porting. "Stock" everything on the internet isn't true
  • + 1
 @SeaJay: nope
  • + 18
 Kevin Spacey VS Godzilla...
a veritable "Who will grab the dong first?" Whodunnit...
  • + 7
 Godzilla decided to live as a gay lizard from now on
  • + 15
 The long, low, and slack trend is probably reaching its end and will swing back the other way. This will be the first spring I do not get a new frame. Last spring I got a carbon Scout and really like it. The new Scout is longer, lower, and slacker, but I've reached my max, so why bother. SBG isn't enough to get my money; it reminds of a curved tv - different, but not better.
  • + 10
 I wear skinny jeans and I endorse this statement.
  • + 2
 Not arguing it's necessarily worth the upgrade from last years bike, but have you ridden SBG? I'd argue that it is in fact better. Going from a 2017 Patrol to 2018 I've seen a marked improvement in traction, body position for climbing and descending, and quantified faster times.
  • + 2
 @RichPune, same here. Usually upgrade my frame most years but my current 2017 one feels as long low slack as I want it to get. It's very good; so good that it doesn't need to be changed for a while (the itch will come eventually though - it always does).
  • + 3
 The bicycle has been around for a very long time. When you have only 20 or so lengths and angles on a frame with which you can tweak, it is hard to continually innovate and goad consumers into buying new bikes.

I'd say components have made huge advancements in the last 20 years with suspension, dropper posts, wheels, brakes, shifting, etc. The recent trend has been materials and making carbon fiber frames more sleak and affordable. It's no wonder the focus of companies has now turned to dimensions and tweaking those numbers for a few years until it gets pushed too far or no longer trendy.

Once you have almost the perfect bike or component sometimes you just buy time by making minor tweaks until a new large break through in racing styles, componentry design or materials comes along.

In the end, remember that the target market are those who buy bikes at full price/MSRP. That segment of the market is typically called "early adopters," or "innovators." These are the people that the bike company is trying to woo into buying their bikes, and this segment thrives lining up to put their pre-order in as soon as they can so they can be seen on the trails having the latest and "greatest." They are likely to believe the hype and jump on new trends too!

Remember when we had this same discussion over larger wheels, tubeless tires, coil vs air shocks, wider rims, wider bars, steer tube sizing, boost/axle width, 1 by X drive train, bottom bracket standards? Are we going to complain about every innovation in this sport?

www.pinkbike.com/news/Pinkbike-Poll-Are-You-Scared-of-Change-2013.html
  • + 1
 @otto99: I've started sizing down with bikes. I don't recommend going that route with skinny jeans though!
  • + 1
 @BiNARYBiKE: No - I have not ridden a bike with SBG. It sounds like it works. A buddy of mine has and he said the same thing as you. I'm not avoiding SBG, but between the expense of a frame/fork swap and the fact that I'm fine with my current speed, it's not worth it.
  • + 1
 Whether long, low and slack has jumped the shark, I cannot say. But I will say that I demoed a couple bikes (29 and 27.5) from a certain brand in the summer of 2016, and the 29er handled only marginally better than my 2010 Specialized Enduro, and the 27.5 just wasn't up to snuff. So I don't know if Specialized was just that much ahead of the game back then, or if I just don't like how those bikes handle, but it wasn't enough to make me buy either bike I tried.
  • + 15
 Here’s a secret the bike industry is not telling you...you can do pretty much everything on the current bike! But you know, they just want everyone to keep buying on the hype!
  • + 11
 I dunno, I see pretty much any option anyone could possibly want available out there. Myself and my closest riding buddies have followed a path largely together...starting when 5" travel and a Marzocchi Z1 was "burly" and up to the 6" Enduro bikes of the last four years, trouble is, in all that time, our trails haven't changed. I think we've gotten faster, but rocks are still rocks and roots are still roots.

So as a result, we seem to have found ourselves at the limit of how much bike we really want. We seem to be mostly in agreement that our next bikes will be a step down in "burliness"...in fact one member of the group has already made the drop (from a 170mm bike to a 130mm bike)...and it has actually made him an even better rider. Personally i've worked my way through a bunch of Specialized enduros, onto a Tracer, then a Firebird, another Enduro, and currently a Carbine (pre-2018 model). Seeing that both the tracer and Carbine have gone into "mini-DH" territory, my sights have turned towards the Primer and Recluse, or maybe something akin to the Pivot Switchblade.

In short, I think the dilemma isn't so much that bikes are getting too big, just that we are faced with jumping categories in order to keep riding the way we love to ride. I am classically what you would call an "Enduro" rider, but the current crop of "Trail" bikes appear to be better choices for me than what they are now calling "Enduro" bikes. I just don't need that much bike for the descents that I tackle regularly, so i'd rather have the lighter weight and climbing benefits.
  • + 11
 What's interesting is that I used to think it was suspension that saved my ass during pucker moments, but in reality I think it's more geometry. Even with only 120mm of travel, proper suspension setup should limit bottom-out, and dropper posts really help as well. If people can land 15'-to-flat drops on a BMX bike, you should sure as hell be able to do it on a shorter travel full suspension mountain bike.
  • + 2
 @PHeller: Its also a lot of skill. If you stand on your bike like a potatoe sack and case a jump something bad is gonna happen.
Thats why I got a hardtail for my hometrails+ other not so burly stuff. You learn to work in the bike- absorb impacts with your own body+ really push+pump the bike easily. If you switch to your full suspension then you will see that you dont need that much travel &you will be faster.
Oh and HT are friggin fun.
  • + 1
 True dat. When I got a DH bike, I went from a 155 trail bike to a 125. Wish I had gone down in travel sooner, but my ego wouldn't let me. I used to think I needed the longer travel because I was sooooo bad ass.
  • + 4
 a big portion of that issue of people ending up with a bike that's too much bike for their trails is that people buy the bikes for the stuff/style they would like to ride, instead of the stuff they actually ride
It happens in other fields, like ski and snowboard for example
  • + 1
 @PHeller: Kona Process 111
  • + 12
 WRONG. Imma take this Longer, Lower, Slacker train to the moon. If Bitcoin has taught me anything, it is that it will keep going up forever and ever. TO THE MOOOOOON!
  • + 12
 Is the bike too long? IMO you can just go one size down. Problem solved. Plus you will probably get a better standover height than your old bike. Where is the problem?
  • + 11
 I agree, everyone was riding a size up to get the longer bike, now the medium bike is longer, buy the right size again, problem solved.
  • + 3
 Exactly what I’ve just done and expect sizing down will become more popular again over the coming couple of years.
  • + 3
 @SonofBovril: good point. Particularly as dropper posts are getting longer.
  • + 3
 Because it feels like you're riding a freaking kid/clown/bmx bike...
  • + 1
 The problem is that putting a longer dropper requires more available ST length (you know, the dropper has two sides and both grow proportionally when you add travel). Another thing is reliability, I do not believe that having 40cm of post extension will not affect frame and the post iself.
Another issue is that some brands use very low stack on S and M frames. So you end up with a bike which simply looks ridiculous.
  • + 12
 Remember when there were different types of bike based on the type of riding you do? Now we just have Enduro
  • + 12
 Wait, what am I missing?? Nobody's bashed Sram in this thread yet?
  • + 14
 Here you go: Thank god SRAM does not produce frames otherwise there would be at least three new headset diameter standards and the same for seatposts.
  • + 1
 Just menton Sealed drives & see how long it takes them too delete?
  • + 7
 Please, Sram is doing all this bollocks for publicity and PB is helping them enough already by giving them a second click-hate-bait article in so many days. So let's pretend they don't exist for a bit yeah?
  • + 1
 @BenPea: Good plan SSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS!
  • + 2
 @BenPea: or CALL it SCAM
  • + 2
 @BenPea: Well I couldn't care less since all my bikes are Shimano equiped.
  • + 2
 just fuck'em, no bashing needed
  • + 2
 I will. Not fond of the new 28.99mm crank spindles. My XX and X0 cranksets will be expensive paperweights when they phase out the 24mm BBs.
  • + 3
 @BenPea: Easy enough, I like to pretend they don't exist when I shop.
  • + 1
 @BenPea: I can just about guarantee, whoever is in charge of ad buys at SRAM screamed at someone in charge of selling ads at PB after that first article.

"YOU GET THE COMMUNITY ON BOARD OR WE PULL ALL OUR ADS!!!"

and thus we got a second article trying to convince us that DUB is not just a money grab
  • + 3
 @xeren: they are probably preparing a poll as we speak. It’s still months to Sea Otter. They can’t survive solely on articles of athletes parting ways with one sponsor and two days later announcing getting another one, then signings of upcoming blokes by major companies only to muscle the thought of “Who the fk is that and why should I fkng care” with some dude with no pics in his profile, who saw the fast lad without dental plan once on a BDS race in Scrwuhrd Mcrn and is willing to call you a fkng fkturd fuk in capital letters for hurting his feelings. Euean IS TALENTED damn it!!! Until Sea Otter, more daylight, melted snow, we have some god damn troll food to chew
  • + 2
 @aliikane: Snag a Chris King, last one you'll ever need. 5 year warranty, user serviceable/greaseable, job done.
  • + 8
 I understand the sentiment, but at 6'5" bikes with longer reach and stretched out cockpits is a trend I can get behind. I'll have to stock up before it starts to swing back the other way
  • + 4
 Another 6'5"-ish rider here.... I agree with you on the reach. But can we stop with the super stubby seat tubes lengths already? Even with a 160mm dropper, it looks like I have 2 meters of seatpost sticking out of my frame. neither my inseam or dropper need that much clearance. I always park my bike with the dropper dropped because I feel like my Yeti SB5.5 looks silly otherwise.
  • + 4
 @Chadimac22: and the tiny stack heights so i have to run a ton of spacers
  • + 1
 @LuvAZ: Preach.
  • + 1
 @Chadimac22: I'm maxxing out a 175mm post on a 495mm seat tube. Wider adoption of 34.9 would help.
  • + 7
 I ain’t complainin. I got a 2018 29” “trail/enduro” rig with carbon hoops and a 44mm offset front fork. On the fence for L vs XL, so I sized up to the XL. The bike is phenomenal and insanely fast, a space age plastic rocket sled that is practically silent while bombing down the trail. It’s stable, like a rock. It climbs like a mtn goat. It rips trails, tight, wide open, loose, rocky, smooth, jumps, whatever. It was expensive as shit and I certainly didn’t need it, but it was a hell of a lot cheaper than many other expensive sports and their associated equipment. Also a lot cheaper than a divorce and it’s a healthy hobby. Hell, I don’t even have to buy a lift ticket or have a drink to make use of it.

Modern MTB tech is sick and I LIKE IT!
  • + 10
 Vernon might be the most perfect writer to casually use "dreck" in his vocabulary...
  • + 6
 This article rings home since I just purchased a new Ibis HD4. I ended up sizing down and equipping a (gasp now long) 50mm stem. Looking at numbers it was crazy since a small HD4 was still a little longer, a lot more slack, and a tiny bit lower than my 2014 Bronson, which is exactly what I wanted. At the end of the day it was the bike I had the most fun on demo'ing, so f*ck the numbers and ride what you have the most fun on.

I also have t-rex arms and I'm short, so yeah...
  • + 6
 If the large model is too large, why not try the medium size instead?

It strikes me how in most bike reviews and checks of pro bikes it is mostly a large model or even extra large. Because well back in the days bikes apparently were too short so average length riders chose to size up. Which apparently solidified their belief that this is their size. If you're (almost) six feet tall you're going to ride at least large, right? People seem to be missing the point of what "medium" implies. Medium size is supposed to fit the average sized customer (or average sized bike journalist). Sure you could be the "taller than average" rider (or at least have a longer torso and/or arms) but statistically that would imply some of your colleagues would be shorter than average hence ride a small modern frame. But again, what I see is (male) bike journalists pretty much exclusively ride large or extra large. And now the time has come they complain about the bike being too long... If you've got average length, just get the average (medium) size and try again.
  • + 0
 Not everyone likes the slack geometry. My previous bike had 69 deg front; when I tried a Liteville I seriously couldn't ride that thing. I had troubles on an easy pumptrack. Steering is so completely different. Maybe if I gave it more than 3 minutes I'd be converted, but instead I bought a bike with 67 deg steers.
However, I don't believe there is such a thing as a too steep seat tube.
  • + 3
 The problem with dropping to a medium bike starts to come in seat tube length. Im 6 1 on a large 2018 remedy. The bike is perfect geometry wise for me and im super happy with it, but with my body height my seat post is like an inch from the minimum insertion line, (Long legs) if i was unlucky and the reach was too long for me, i wouldnt be able to go a size down because the seatpost would be too short, even with the super long dropers and id be out a bike.
  • + 5
 One of the best all round bikes I ever rode was a 2003 Kona Stinky Deluxe, it had 7 inches of travel front and rear, you can climb just about anything if you ignored the 42lb weight! I rode it on a xc trip in Wales once, 6 hours of swampy, hike a bike hell after a night of drinking in a 100 year old bothy. For the downhills it was great, I even managed to put a solid day on it in the Whistler bike park before I retired it in 2010, I still have it in the basement! They had the right idea a long time ago for an all around bike, with a head tube angle of 66.5 and seat tube at 72.5, but it was heavy. The new versions of this style of bike are just coming out now, with the Devinci Spartan, Canyon Torque, Transition Patrol, etc!
  • + 2
 The original enduro bike! LOL But that weight tho...
  • + 9
 My back and neck hurt just looking at that Mondraker...
  • + 4
 History repeats...Remember the nineties? (yeah, I'm f*ckin' old, rode my first MTB in 1989...) When every brand pushed the "always lighter" stuff to the point where it was not possible to go for a ride ride without breaking some piece? Now the time arrives where it won't be possible to go for a ride without a serious crash, because it won't be possible to ride properly on a sketchy snaky singletrack with a bike that refuses to turn. The industry of MTB is still a young child, it needs to go too far to learn from its mistakes. Maybe it'll give us the perfect go-ride-everything-everywhere bike in...well...28.99 years?
  • + 3
 I think you're off the mark in saying Godzilla vs Mechagodzilla was an " 84-minute pile of dreck". It was easily one of the best in the series. You finally have an opponent that can outclass Godzilla in every way and when you find out who is actually controlling Mechagodzilla it turns out to be something awesome. While there may be more humor than previous films I would still put it near the top. Even compared to today's films.
  • + 2
 Dude. As fun as Mechagodzilla was, it was hardly among the best. And being controlled by the silver suited space aliens with thin sunglasses. Yeah....

Monster Zero was a far better monster (same space suit aliens).

Looking forward to seeing Mecha and party in 2019...
  • + 3
 @shorerat If forced to choose (outside of the obvious choice, which is the first Godzilla movie), I'd go with Godzilla: Destroy All Monsters. That badass monster battle royale on Monster Island? King Gidra getting his ass handed to him? It's a beautiful thing.

For pure fighting, I think Godzilla Vs. King Kong has some dope moments because Kong is, comparatively speaking, nimble as a mofo. I mean, this is comparing him to Megalon and Mothra, but you know, Kong was spritely. However, I am still pissed (some 40 years on) about the bullshit ending. Godzilla was robbed. Kong is a punk. The movie's ending with Kong as the winner is an affront to all that is right in the world. My six year old summed it up perfectly "Godzilla has atomic fire breath. King Kong just beats his chest. This isn't fair."

It was a hard lesson for a child to absorb, but sometimes in life, Kong wins when we all know Godzilla is the champ.
  • + 3
 The Godzilla analogy is a bit of stretch, but I totally agree with the bike part. My current bike is super rad, but it's basically just as long, low and slack as I'd want to go for my local trails. Much longer and I won't be able to get around some of the switchbacks I regularly ride. And as rad as is to be on a super long, slack and low bike - dabbing on a switchback because your sled is too long is pretty damn humiliating too.
  • + 6
 The new bikes may climb fairly well, but 69° head angle still exceeds at uphill tech sections.
  • + 1
 Garbage. It's all seat angle.
  • + 3
 Well, Vernon, I don't agree. Since I've ridden (and eventually ordered) one of the new-school bikes, past bikes are shit and I want my cyclocrosser and my commuter to have the same kind of steeper seat angles and slacker head angles. Everything feels better and MORE FUN when you can push it and corner it like a modern enduro!
And just to be sure: I don't even ride particularly well, I wuss out on the big jumps, my cornering technique disappears at certain speeds, and still... it is just more fun with those kind of bikes. More margin before you have to bail out.

Curiously enough, my 30-year-old "gentleman's bike" for cruising around the city has peculiarly long reach and slack head angle and its ride characteristics are really fun (they just didn't get it with the steep seat angle back then). And my father used to rage all my adult life about modern bikes being way too twitchy and unstable at high speeds, back in his days things were better.... so were just doing the full circle here, really Wink
  • + 2
 @theobviousfaker I'm not saying enduro bikes don't have their merit. As I noted, in the right conditions, they are insanely fun to ride and they make sense for some riders. What I'm saying is that some brands are ditching the more well-rounded, all-mountain bike because making everything as slack and long as possible is currently all the rage. I've also been pushing, for years, for brands to go longer and slacker, but there is a point at which (if you have already been doing the long and slack thing the past few product cycles), you wind up pushing those attributes in an attempt to stay on the cutting edge of a trend and at a loss of maneuverability.

Some brands came to the long, low and slack party a lot later than other brands, but I don't think any brand (including the ones that were NOT late to the party) feels like they can put out a new shredder of a bike without also adding 15 to 20mm of reach and lopping another degree of the headtube angle.

All design decisions entail tradeoffs. No way around that. I'd argue that "old school" bikes with steep head angles and very short wheelbase had severe drawbacks for some riders. Absolutely. But if we get to a place where every bike has a sprawling wheelbase, we'll get to a place where we gained a lot of stability and lost a lot of maneuverability. We haven't gotten to that point yet. Most companies have not jumped the shark yet...but I look at the continuing trend and think we could reach that point eventually. This column is just a reminder that there comes a point where you don't have to pursue "long, low and slack" every time you remodel a bike.
  • + 1
 @vernonfelton: Respectfully these bike companies that are putting out bikes with 20mm more reach every year haven't found the limits and are just pulling our chain. Pole/Nicolai don't do that. They have tested 59º headangles, 550mm reach, 470mm chainstays and figured out what is too long, too slack, too etc.
Personally I think headangles steeper than 66º have no place on a modern mountainbike as it makes cornering terrrible e.g. folding the front end. Same goes for slack seat angles as they only induce wheeling and make the front wander up climbs.
Having said that yes you can still have variation within a certain range of geometries. For my type of riding (alpine) the difference between my DH and XC bike would be travel and a few parts not geometry.
  • + 7
 Wow, am I the only one that read this?
  • + 7
 looks like just about. He's on to something though
  • + 7
 I'm only here for the comments
  • + 2
 Long Beach is good but like the process it should have short chain stays. Also look at the process head angle it is steeper than the mini dh bikes to work with those short chain stays. That combination makes for a long Tavel bike that still deals with slow tight trails well
  • + 2
 So few people get that. Process 111 is so well loved. 68 degree hta, for most production years. Even a good portion of process 111 owners don't get it. People are always talking about longer forks and offset bushings and angle changing headsets. It's like...ughhh, omg. Kona stopped making the Process 111 because people were bastardizing it! I'm convinced!
  • + 1
 Yeah, good point! Wish Vernon would have mentioned about chainstay length too. @vernonfelton
  • + 2
 As someone who has actually owned 2 Mondrakers I can say they are an improvement (for me). My Crafty w/27.5+ tires is much more confidence inspiring descending as compared to "traditional" geometry. I have actually compared my speed on a descent between it & a BMC 150mm Trailfox.

What people don't seem to accept is mtb geometry has been evolving from its beginnings & there has never been a "ideal" geometry. I applaud the brands who have taken the gamble to build bikes like these. People forget early mtb geometry came from road dimensions, so why are they surprised when radically different mountain bike frames work better than bikes derived from road bikes?
  • + 6
 i want a bike so slacked out that it takes me to the upside down world.
  • + 3
 Get your self a chopper with BMX bars
  • + 2
 I'm sure there are some fellow elderly, washed up BMXers like me that remember the super heavy weight trend in the early 00s, followed by the ultra light trend in BMX. Back when parts were poorly made and designs weren't well thought out the answer seemed to be just make the parts heavier. We had frames like the 2hip Pork and Gack Cannibal that weighed nearly 10 pounds for the frame alone. Dropouts breaking all the time from grinding? Just make them bigger, and 3/8" thick. Shortly after this when a few companies like Standard discovered magic technology like"heat treating" there was a huge push back into making super light bikes. From 14mm chromo axles back to 3/8 studs, 3 pound frames that broke constantly like the Easter ti Grim Reaper, bikes well under 20 pounds. Turns out that sucked too. Now for the last decade BMX bikes have just reached a happy medium at around 25 lbs, same bottom bracket standard ever since mid came out, and really no geo changes. There's obviously less room for technology on a BMX bike but I think for geometry MTB will reach a logical conclusion sometime soon much like BMX bikes have.
  • + 2
 With respect to the example of the 153. They did make the reach longer on the 2018 bike compared to the 2014, however the seat tube angle steepened considerably as well. I have ridden both in size large. The 2018 whilst seated felt shorter despite the reach being longer. I would buy an XL in the new geometry but that's me. Out of context a longer reach is not necessarily providing a roomier cockpit. And I race bikes adequately at Enduros so their is that... The Mondraker shown in my opinion is maybe not the best example of a long and low geometry as the seat tube angle is a little too slack. But what do I know...
  • + 1
 how tall are you? thanks
  • + 1
 @rocky-mtn-gman: 6', with longer legs and shorter torso. I used a 50 mm stem nad 780 bar on both the 2014 process and the 2018. I was surprised the new bike did not feel bigger. With the seat post dropped the 2018 felt about the same as the 2014.
  • + 4
 Interesting article here on Geometry. Of particular note is the chart of bike reach vs head angle. Most big brands are actually pretty conservative.
enduro-mtb.com/en/thegeometryaffair-supersized-geometry-work-average-guy
  • + 1
 I find the worst part of this "turn it up to 11" mentality is that they don't go back to what worked before and start from there again. They create a new Idea to make the idea that didn't work, work......for example about 5 years back I bought one of the first gen. 29er suspension bikes for an all around trail bike. Well, back then they hadn't really figured it out to well and the rear ends are too long in an effort to get the big wheel in. Well this made the bikes.....less playful.....so, rather than not make those bikes anymore.......they start playing with the geo to tuck the wheel under the seat a bit better. ok, now you can make a bike like this work now.....but you can't have a front derailleur. hmmmm.....ok, now we're going to make drive trains with no front derailleur......lol.....and it just keeps snowballing and snowballing until....when.....? mistake built on mistake built on mistake can only lead to another mistake.......
  • + 1
 So a 29" bike that actually is fun to ride is a 'mistake'? Many riders prefer no front derr. Less stuff to mess with especially with wide range 1x set ups. The first gen FS 'trail' 29's were a mistake in most people's opinion. Not every bike is a Mondraker, people can size down since a medium is similar to a large a few years ago, etc. etc.
  • + 1
 It is completely possible to build a 29r withe short rear center that is derailleur compatible - 1st gen Following, Ripley, Pivot Switchblade, etc. I think a lot of manufacturers said that to cover up the fact that they didn't bother to design a better bike to begin with - make an excuse about the front derailleur. My following is FDC, non-boost, and short-rear center.

I have never looked back from going to 1x drivetrains. Most people don't need a huge range on an MTB. I much prefer having not front derailleur, especially in the snow or wet sand when they basically stop working and freeze up anyways. It also frees up the bar for other things like dropper post remotes.

I loved my bike before the Following; 26" Rocky Mountain Element MSL. Same rear travel. I said I'd never get a 29r.
Was test riding for 27.5 bikes and happened to try an IBIS Ripley LS. Felt great. Didn't want the IBIS, but saw the Following has similar numbers, and was getting good reviews as an all-arounder, so took the plunge.

The Following is simply a much more versatile bike, climbs just as well, slightly less agile (but still agile) but noticably more stable at speed in the rough and in corners. I still own the Rocky, but wouldn't take it out over the Following in any situation, other than it being down for repair.

That being said, just continuing to makes bikes longer, lower & slacker is simply silly. No matter how much someone claims that a bike like a Pole or Nicolai handles slow-speed tech well, it just isn't true. I ridden 29rs that aren't even that long and they feel like a bus. Even the Following, which is still sub 47" wheelbase in a large, does give up some slow speed agility over my previous ride. To say a 50 inch wheelbase 29r like a Pole is just as maneuverable is silly. There is no magic to overcome the laws of physics. By the same token, a bike like the Following will never be as stable a s Pole. There is always give and take. Personally for a large frame size, I think a 5-ish inch travel, 47-ish inch wheelbase and 67-ish degree head angle is where it is at for an all-around trail bike. Get the bike in your wheel diameter/tire size of choice an you're all set. Unless you're always doing steep downhill stuff, it will make you the most happy for the majority of your rides.
  • + 2
 Vernon definitely has a point. The Mondraker Foxy will probably fun on just flat out downhills, but climbing and tight twisty singletrack is where it will most likely handle like a tandem bike.
  • + 2
 Except it doesn't.....but don't let me spoil your preconceived notion based on having never ridden one.
  • + 2
 yep, I saw multiple reviews of the new G2 Kona process complaining that their geometry had stagnated. so stupid. it didn't stagnate, it finished dialing things in. that's a good thing
  • + 1
 I always been sort of in between recommended M and L sizing for most bike manufacturer frames. Used to be that I went with the larger of the two sizes if seat tube length permitted it. I know what reach/stack numbers work for me with certain stem/bar combos and it usually came to L. Nowadays I have to opt for the M size for most manufacturers ... and the reach and stack feel just right. At least I don't have to worry about too long seat tubes anymore.
  • + 1
 I rode the foxy for a little while in vail at their first demo event state side. It was honestly one of, if not the best bike I've ever ridden. Ill grant that it was vail and those aren't exactly tight trails, but it was good enough that as a long time mechanic I'm now actively trying to get a job with them because they are a brand I actually believe in.
  • + 1
 I'm all about getting best tool for the job and for my riding, an even mix of tight turn/chunk terrain and less techy higher speed sections, I feel like something around the Nomad 3's geometry is the best tool for the job. Good to see Hope HB160, Zerode Taniwha, and a few other newer all around bikes staying in that neighborhood. If I was riding a bunch of bench cut single track in Colorado or nasty lines in the Alps I may have a different opinion but I recognize that I'm best served with a frame that strikes a decent balance/compromise.
  • + 1
 Here I was thinking that you were setting up a perfect drivetrain analogy, with "11", and were going to shit on the never ending quest for another gear. And yet, you attacked the best change we have seen this decade: giving the public "pro" geometry..... Wink
  • + 1
 No, absolutely no, there's still so much room for improvement...
I see new bikes with sooo slack head angle and too looong front centre, that will be so long, that you front wheel touch the finish line immediately after you leave the start gate.
In other geometry aspects: this radical lenght of bikes brings new revolutionary technology called "FAST". Front Angled Seattube Technology. This comes with new Hoo(c)k saddle standard, a little hook under the front of the saddle. Because you'll be stretched between handlebars and pedals on that long bike, so need of additional support is undisputed. Also you can ride at Full-Gwin mode (read chainless), because pedalling will be near to impossible. Everything you need is push the bike by foot in the start gate, and thats all, because the FAST technology is included...
Maybe Waki can make some drawing. Smile
  • + 1
 Bikes are like surfboards, e.g. everyone wants the kelly slater model but do they really need it and is it right for them?Probably not but its fun to experiment. Direct bike sales and marketing and the demise of local shops will make the problem worse. Having a quiver of bikes or surfboards will make you a better rider by forcing you to adjust your input and teach you how hard you can push yourself and the bike. Problem is bikes are so expensive! I'm all for innovation but bike industry has to reign itself in a little bit or a least educate the beginner and intermediate rider what is best for them. If I was just starting out now I would be confused as F.
  • + 1
 I agree @vernonfelton but don't worry, once the masses have been told this is the only way a bike can be ridden properly on "modern trails"and everybody owns one there will be a rash of new bikes that engineers have poured their hearts and soul into to give us the riders a new truly wonderful experience . These bikes will be shorter and specially engineered to tackle the tightest of corners and really give you that low to medium speed control that you may be looking for. Long will become obsolete as riders discover this "new" thought pattern that shorter and steeper is better. At first people will be skeptical but once an EWC event is won on a shorter bike everybody will realize that this is finally the key to them going pro. Oh man, I already want one. Maybe I shouldn't have sold all my bikes two years ago then....
  • + 1
 Its just marketing dick swinging. Do you really ride better on a longer vs shorter bike? Not at all, actually a smaller bike is on paper more nimble but the market is telling all the enduro fanbois what is and isn't good for them. There is such a thing as too long a bike.
  • + 1
 Industry trends are driving these changes, and bike companies are just giving people what they think they want. For better or worse. They need to sell bikes, and woe betide the bike company that doesn't fashionably tweak each inception of their already well-sorted bike. Who would buy it? "It's old tech!"
  • + 1
 Thank you Vernon. My thoughts and old grump worries as well. A material for a few pinkbike comment board related memes: says 29” are not fun to ride, wants 1400 wheelbase. Says he’s after a playful bike, wants long ass stays. Says he wants an efficient short travel bike to pop and turn better, fits 160 fork and heavy knobby tyres into it. Playful and the same time long ass bike makes perfect sense, after all short bikes are for Joeys.
  • + 1
 Now that's good stuff. Perhaps you can help me through the following: Are aluminum rims compliant or are the flexy? Are carbon rims stuff or are they harsh? Inquiring minds must know.
  • + 3
 @Chadimac22: if you spend 800$ on a carbon rim it is stiff and compliant while everything else is flexy and you never look back because you suddenly remember how many alu rims you broke, because you can’t ride and you are fat... sorry, because you are a powerlifter that shreds fkng hard. It’s like trying to be open minded and then being the worst a*shole of a troll by picking on people for buying carbon rims.
  • + 4
 Just the nature of the beast when they all start looking like a session Smile
  • + 2
 Everything is a compromise, why not learn to ride what you have rather than keeping up with fashion and changing your bike every year or two?
  • + 2
 Don’t be fooled by the bike industry! 26 will never go away! Do you think the future, kids will jump from 20, 24 bikes straight to 27, 29?
  • + 3
 28.99.
  • + 1
 My son was on 20 then 24 and now we are building him a 26. I still have a 26 but also have a 27.5.
  • + 1
 Lots of cheap, killer 26” rigs out there waiting for kids. Got an XS and a S Stumpy hardtail built up for my 9 and 11yo. Nice and light, very efficient. Short stem and riser bar, and they look like my old slalom race bike from the late 90’s . $300 for each of them. Used tons of parts bin XTR stuff from my 30+ years of mtb’ing. Give a kid an MTB and the world is a better place.
  • + 1
 It seems that bike sizing is getting harder to understand, you cant even find the top tube length in any spec information I measure my toptube by placing my elbow on the saddle and see how much my stem is from my fingertips
  • + 1
 you are actually "measuring" the effective top tube length which is what is always reported and more useful.
  • + 1
 @rwb500: no, you’re only measuring how far your saddle is from your stem.
  • + 1
 Don't want no short reach bike Don't want no short reach bike Teeny weeny, teeny weeny Shriveled little short reach bike Don't want no short reach bike Don't want no short reach bike
  • + 1
 Headtube angles and long top tubes are like beer; more is always better, until the ground comes up and smacks you in the face and all of a sudden it isn't.
  • + 1
 Not a fan of pedal strikes or short cranks. IMO, low BB's are fun on flow trails, but not so great for technical climbs. I like the steep seat angle trend though.
  • + 1
 The longer reach now means I don't have to choose between a medium and a large. The medium is long enough and I can finally run a 150mm+ dropper post. Tah daaaaaaahhhh.
  • + 2
 If you Bunny Hop a Long Slack bike at slow speed, you just bash the back wheel into what you initially tried to hop over.
  • + 1
 Like Chapelle said, couldn't the guy have waited for another 6 months to report it so we could all know how House of Cards ends???
  • + 2
 But how will bike companies sell new bikes if they're constantly tweaking and re-tweaking (ala SRAM)?
  • + 1
 Don't consider people are stupid. But don't forget they are.
  • - 1
 Another good job Vernon, a subject often brought up. Over @ MTBR many 26forever types are still waiting for the short front/steep HA to return. Most of us however, have learned how great the modern geo is, same trails with new joy found on them. BUT how much is too much? No clue here as my bike is a 3yr old Kona Process. I'd sure love to try that Modraker to see how that feels and if a line has been crossed.
  • + 2
 There are kids and adults running 26 still killing it! There’s the Cane Creek angle set and shock spacer inserts to slacken 26 frames. I just built up a 27 frame with 26 wheels! Don’t need the bike industry to tell me what suites me, only I know that. I vote with my wallet! I don’t see 26 going away, the kids are the future.
  • + 1
 The newer aka extreme geometry rides even better than modern geo. You got to try it out!
  • + 3
 Now I want rocket hands....
  • + 1
 2016 Intense Tracer - I do literally everything on this bike. I ride bike parks and ride XC on it. Bikes has come SO far in the last 5 years it blows my mind.
  • + 2
 I'd take a hot librarian over an 'it girl' every time.
  • + 2
 I want to know how much it pays to know where the line starts and ends.
  • + 2
 Awesome as always @vernonfelton
  • + 1
 at 8'2" i totally understand where you are coming from, i want the bike to be about as long as a stretch limo
  • + 1
 LOL'd hard when I saw the headline of this article directly above the one for £&€80-300+ trail tools Big Grin
  • + 2
 Giants rejoice! You finally have proper fitting bikes.
  • + 1
 Why does your picture always remind me of Duane peters the old school skater dude
  • + 2
 I lost track if i was in the PB forum or an anime mag...LOL
  • + 1
 "a world where fashion trumps function" Welcome to Earth Vernon. That's all you needed to say.
  • + 3
 That said, ain't nothing wrong with 65° up front.
  • + 1
 bike trends and godzilla movies...you always have a way of explaining things so I could understand themm...
  • + 2
 Below threshold comment.
  • + 1
 Threshold below comment.
  • + 1
 Comment below threshold.
  • + 1
 My name is Transition Sentinel and I don't give a ....about this article!
  • + 1
 @vernonfelton tell us how you really feel about SBG lol!
  • + 1
 My feelings exactly
  • + 1
 @diego-b: The key to SBG though is the reduced offset. And if you've ridden it, you know it does mitigate what seems to be a really long reach and wheelbase. I know Transition wants to sell bikes, but I don't think they want to sell anything other than the most fun bikes they can dream up. These SBG bikes are pretty dang fun.
  • + 1
 " ...into a world where fashion TRUMPS function", hmmm...interesting
  • + 1
 I'm living in 2015 and happier with that fact after reading this article!
  • + 1
 @vernonfelton well done with the Spinal Tap reference on the sly.
  • + 1
 All I read in that was dial it up to 12.
  • + 1
 Sorry I didn’t actually mean keep going LLS... I say enough already. I just got a chuckle that yesterday PB defends SRAMs BS new axle standard and today it’s criticism about geometry.
  • + 1
 Longer and slacker E bikes. whoop whoop!
  • + 1
 Almost twice. Minus 1.01
  • - 2
 kevin spacey
  • + 6
 i wonder what number he would take it to...probably 15
  • - 3
 All-Mountain is dying because all the cool pro racers are either riding enjurow or DH.
  • + 2
 How does that prevent you or your friends from riding 'All-Mountain'?
  • + 2
 @bman33: And that, right there, is the thing that's plaguing mountain biking, and has for years. It's not about long/low/slack as much as it is about "capability". People buy bikes that are made for the kind of riding they wish they could be doing (whether that's because of skills, or opportunity given local trails, etc.). So you see lots of folks riding bikes that are, for them, objectively less fun than they could have because they'll never really get to push them, whether that's because their trails are sort of rolly/flowy rather than North Shore gnarly or bike park steep, or whether that's because their skills or risk taking preferences don't allow them to go fast enough to really make those bikes come alive. Yet they still ride these bikes, and pay the price in terms of sluggish handling, porky climbing, and so on.

Long/low/slack, or tons of suspension, or both are really just a piece of that problem. Mind you, lots of people buy things aspirationally, rather than realistically - so you have tons of people cruising groomers on the beefiest big mountain skis/boards, etc - meaning it's more a human problem than a mountain biking problem. And hey, if you want to maximize that one gnarly drop you have in your local trail system and want a bit more confidence for that, perhaps that all makes some sense.

But hey, if we could start mounting laser beams on these bikes...
  • + 1
 @g-42: then maybe the trails will get rougher straighter gnarlier and faster?
  • + 1
 Isn't all mountain just the same as enduro but without the fanny packs and googles?
  • + 1
 Goggles*

Post a Comment



