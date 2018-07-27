PINKBIKE TECH

There's a New Aluminum Version of the Trek Slash

Jul 27, 2018
by Mike Kazimer  
Trek Slash alloy

Ever since it debuted back in 2016, Trek's Slash 29 has been a popular option for riders looking for a burly enduro race bike or all-mountain mischief maker, but even the entry level model was on the higher end of the price scale. The introduction of an aluminum-framed model changes that, and the new Slash 8 retails for a more attainable $3,500 USD. There's also a frame only option for $1,999, which includes a RE:aktiv / ThruShaft equipped RockShox Deluxe RT3.

The Slash's aluminum frame keeps almost all of the features found on the carbon models – it still has 150mm of rear travel, and a flip chip allows the head angle to be adjusted between 65.1 or 65.6-degrees. There's internal cable routing, along with the Knock Block integrated headset that keeps the fork and handlebar from turning too far and smacking into the frame.
Slash 8 Details

• Intended use: all-mountain / enduro
• Wheel size: 29"
• Rear wheel travel: 150mm
• Aluminum frame
• 65.1° or 65.6° head angle
• 434mm chainstays
• 12 x 148mm rear spacing
• Sizes: 15.5, 17.5, 18.5, 18.5, 21.5
• Price: $3,500 USD
• Frame only: $1,999 USD
• Colors: matte black, Miami to volt fade
www.trekbikes.com, @trek

The Slash 8's component package includes a 160mm RockShox Yari RC fork, SRAM Guide R brakes, and a 12-speed SRAM GX drivetrain. The recently-updated Bontrager Line dropper post is also in place, along with Bontrager's Line 30 Comp wheels and 2.4” XR4 tires.
Trek Slash alloy
Not into the flashy yellow and green paint job? The matte black option will make it a little easier to fly under the radar.

Trek Slash alloy
Trek Slash alloy
Like its carbon sibling, the alloy Slash has 150mm of rear travel, internal cable routing, and a Knock Block headset.

Trek Slash
The Trek Slash 9.7

Along with the new aluminum model, Trek have also expanded the number of carbon models – after a brief absence, the top-tier, 9.9 model returns, equipped with a full carbon frame, carbon wheels, a Fox Factory 36 GRIP2 fork, and Shimano's 4-piston XT brakes for $7,200. There's also a new 9.7 model, which has a carbon front triangle, alloy swingarm, the same workhorse build kit that's found on the alloy Slash 8, and a price tag of $4,500.

29 Comments

  • + 14
 Dope neon fade colors.
  • + 2
 It's the same color scheme as my Superfly SS, looks even better in person.
  • + 1
 Sonny Crockett wants his suit back ... nah, just kidding, looks great!
  • + 1
 Front like a Yeti,back like a Commençal. Well played.
  • + 2
 the looks like a session gets a lot of crap but lets be honest everyone copies that style because it looks so nice and rides so well, these bikes are sick and im happy to see trek taking care of the people who need a great MTB without the huge price tag! also that black with the word trek in an oil slick color is super rad! (all the color ways are sick)

props to TREK!!!!!
  • + 4
 "We made a thru-shaft shock so we don't need no IFP, but it turns out we still kinda' need an IFP so we put just a little one on the side of the shock"
  • + 1
 I had this thought too! Hilarious... but my understanding is that the IFP is there to compensate to pressure changes due to temperature and has no effect on the ThruShaft damping function.
  • + 1
 I have been on mine for 2 weeks and it is an amazing value ride.. Steeper seat tube than the csrbon version and builds to a 32lbs with pedals and burly tires.. This thing rips, up or down.. A charger 2 damper going in the Fork next week but the shock is flawless..
  • + 3
 THRUUUUUUUUUUUUUSHAFTTTTT
  • + 2
 On the day most people voted that $3-4k was their budget. Shenanigans!
  • + 1
 Aluminum! riding an expensive carbon fiber frame through a massive rock garden is scary. I miss aluminum frames.
  • + 1
 Knock Block on an aluminum bike? Facepalm
  • + 1
 Already established Tex.
  • + 1
 Knock block tech is something created out of necessity after the down tube was upgraded to make the frame stiffer. It's not in place to purely protect the frame, that's just part of it. And the only time you will ever have a problem with turning ability from knock block is when you're making tight circles in the parking lot before a ride.
  • + 1
 sexxxy
  • + 0
 So even the aluminum frames need Knock Block? smh.
  • + 4
 What's your issue with it? They have to have it because of the straight downtube
  • - 4
flag pancakeflatted (49 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @felimocl: I can't stand 'em because it drastically reduces the turning ability of the front end at low climbing speed. tight switchback? good luck!!!
  • + 4
 @pancakeflatted: Haven't had a single issue with knockblock and switchbacks, or any climbing for that matter. I think it's no big deal.

I actually find it easier to be able to lean my bike against something and not have the handlebars swing around making the bike fall.
  • + 1
 @pancakeflatted: Ride my Slash real hard and have never had an issue with knockblock even on tight north shore corners and skinnys.

The only time I ever hit the knockblock is when I crash or when hitting jumps doing tables and whips, and even then it's not a terrible feeling.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



