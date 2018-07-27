There's a New Aluminum Version of the Trek Slash

Ever since it debuted back in 2016, Trek's Slash 29 has been a popular option for riders looking for a burly enduro race bike or all-mountain mischief maker, but even the entry level model was on the higher end of the price scale. The introduction of an aluminum-framed model changes that, and the new Slash 8 retails for a more attainable $3,500 USD. There's also a frame only option for $1,999, which includes a RE:aktiv / ThruShaft equipped RockShox Deluxe RT3.
The Slash's aluminum frame keeps almost all of the features found on the carbon models – it still has 150mm of rear travel, and a flip chip allows the head angle to be adjusted between 65.1 or 65.6-degrees. There's internal cable routing, along with the Knock Block integrated headset that keeps the fork and handlebar from turning too far and smacking into the frame.
Slash 8 Details
• Intended use: all-mountain / enduro
• Wheel size: 29"
• Rear wheel travel: 150mm
• Aluminum frame
• 65.1° or 65.6° head angle
• 434mm chainstays
• 12 x 148mm rear spacing
• Sizes: 15.5, 17.5, 18.5, 18.5, 21.5
• Price: $3,500 USD
• Frame only: $1,999 USD
• Colors: matte black, Miami to volt fade
The Slash 8's component package includes a 160mm RockShox Yari RC fork, SRAM Guide R brakes, and a 12-speed SRAM GX drivetrain. The recently-updated Bontrager Line dropper post is also in place, along with Bontrager's Line 30 Comp wheels and 2.4” XR4 tires.
Like its carbon sibling, the alloy Slash has 150mm of rear travel, internal cable routing, and a Knock Block headset.
Along with the new aluminum model, Trek have also expanded the number of carbon models – after a brief absence, the top-tier, 9.9 model returns, equipped with a full carbon frame, carbon wheels, a Fox Factory 36 GRIP2 fork, and Shimano's 4-piston XT brakes for $7,200. There's also a new 9.7 model, which has a carbon front triangle, alloy swingarm, the same workhorse build kit that's found on the alloy Slash 8, and a price tag of $4,500.
