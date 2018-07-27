There's a New Aluminum Version of the Trek Slash

Ever since it debuted back in 2016, Trek's Slash 29 has been a popular option for riders looking for a burly enduro race bike or all-mountain mischief maker, but even the entry level model was on the higher end of the price scale. The introduction of an aluminum-framed model changes that, and the new Slash 8 retails for a more attainable $3,500 USD. There's also a frame only option for $1,999, which includes a RE:aktiv / ThruShaft equipped RockShox Deluxe RT3.



The Slash's aluminum frame keeps almost all of the features found on the carbon models – it still has 150mm of rear travel, and a flip chip allows the head angle to be adjusted between 65.1 or 65.6-degrees. There's internal cable routing, along with the Knock Block integrated headset that keeps the fork and handlebar from turning too far and smacking into the frame.



Slash 8 Details



• Intended use: all-mountain / enduro

• Wheel size: 29"

• Rear wheel travel: 150mm

• Aluminum frame

• 65.1° or 65.6° head angle

• 434mm chainstays

• 12 x 148mm rear spacing

• Sizes: 15.5, 17.5, 18.5, 18.5, 21.5

• Price: $3,500 USD

• Frame only: $1,999 USD

• Colors: matte black, Miami to volt fade

• www.trekbikes.com, @trek • Intended use: all-mountain / enduro• Wheel size: 29"• Rear wheel travel: 150mm• Aluminum frame• 65.1° or 65.6° head angle• 434mm chainstays• 12 x 148mm rear spacing• Sizes: 15.5, 17.5, 18.5, 18.5, 21.5• Price: $3,500 USD• Frame only: $1,999 USD• Colors: matte black, Miami to volt fade