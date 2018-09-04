PRESS RELEASES

There's a New MTB Shoe Brand in Town

Sep 4, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
Ride Concepts Shoes

Ride Concepts

Ride Concepts is proud to debut its line of progressive, high-performance mountain bike footwear. Founded around a deep passion for mountain biking and the communities that it inspires, Ride Concepts comes to fruition after years of riding, market research, careful design and partnership development, and is set on creating dirt-riding footwear that ups your game no matter where or how you ride.

Industry partnerships help Ride Concepts create durable, highly specialized footwear: D3O protection is molded throughout insoles on all shoes to reduce impacts taken from hard landings and extended riding on rugged terrain, and is employed strategically to the uppers of some models to add extra protection where needed. Rubber Kinetics - an industry leader in the design, development, and manufacture of high performance rubber compounds - formulated multiple proprietary rubber sole compounds, taking into account dry and wet grip, operating temperature windows (ranges) and durability.


The initial offering from Ride Concepts caters to both flat and clipless pedal riders, and is made up of three distinct shoe series; Session, Flow, and Launch, alongside a full line of synthetic and merino performance socks. Gender-specific lasts offer precision fit for men, women and youth, allowing shredders of all ages the same access to highly technical kicks.


SESSION SERIES

Livewire

Combining the technical demands of big mountain riding with the style of BMX, the Livewire is a re-invented classic. This is your daily-driver, wear- everywhere, tough-as-nails, do-it-all, ninja-approved, high-performance flat-pedal shoe.

Ride Concepts Shoes
Men's Livewire Shoe
Ride Concepts Shoes
Women's Livewire Shoe
Ride Concepts Shoes
Youth Livewire Shoe


Wildcat

The Wildcat is the cool bigger cousin of the Livewire. Featuring cranked-up stability and ankle protection, it’s a mid-height, sticky-soled, flat pedal brawler.

Ride Concepts Shoes
Men's Wildcat Shoe
Ride Concepts Shoes
Women's Wildcat Shoe
Ride Concepts Shoes
Youth Wildcat Shoe


Hellion
Rounding out the Session series, the Hellion is the pace-setter of the group, with an all-out emphasis on increased protection, durability, and awesomeness. For hard-charging riders who seek out the gnarliest conditions, the Hellion ups the ante when it comes to foot comfort and pedal control.

Ride Concepts Shoes
Men's Hellion Shoe
Ride Concepts Shoes
Women's Hellion Shoe



Coaster

Built from the same moisture-wicking, abrasion- resistant materials as our other models, the Coaster also features an outsole and tread pattern to match.
Think of the Coaster as your new pre- and post-ride best friend.

Ride Concepts Shoes
Men's Coaster Shoe
Ride Concepts Shoes
Women's Coaster Shoe
Ride Concepts Shoes
Youth Coaster Shoe


Learn more at rideconcepts.com.

