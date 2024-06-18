Powered by Outside

Chromag Announces New Rootdown Hardtail

Jun 18, 2024
by Chromag Bikes  
photo

PRESS RELEASE: Chromag

Introducing the new 2024 Rootdown.

2024 marks the year of the Rootdown V6. Our most popular hardtail model gets some tweaks and a facelift to make one of the most progressive hardtails even better.

The Rootdown was first launched in 2015. At a time when 29er’s were still for light duty X/C riding, it earned a reputation for being a badass hard-charging hardtail, at home in the rough terrain around BC and the PNW. Robust tubes, detailed machining, and progressive geometry have steered the bike through five iterations and landed at the V6.

Chromag Rootdown 2024 Specs
Material // Handbuilt 4130 Chromoly Steel
Wheel Size // 29" or 27+
Recommended Fork Travel // 160mm (±10mm)
Headtube Angle // 64°
Seat Angle // 76°
Frame Weight // 7.13lbs (M/L)
BB // BSA 73mm Threaded
Hanger // UDH (Included)
Brake Mount // 180mm Post

The V6 carries forward the tried and tested geometry the Rootdown is known for with all sizing spec. remaining consistent to the previous version. New for 2024 are updates to tubing, materials, finishes, machined junction and interfaces.

photo

The Rootdown is built with our own custom butted 4130 tubing. They are built to last. A capable all mountain bike, designed for the steep demanding terrain available at our doorstep, right here in Whistler, B.C.

photo
photo
2024 is the year of gradient graphic packages. We mixed that with reserved colours; Chestnut Brown and Black.

The Rootdown is produced at one of the premier factories in Taiwan by some of the most skilled fabricators in the business. All tubing is custom drawn, and heat treated on site. Frame components are CNC machined and critical areas like the BB shell are machined again after welding.

photo

Frame Details

photo
New Tubing
The V6 Rootdown uses our most advanced chromoly tubing to date. New forming processes, butted profiles, and heat treatment, achieve higher yield strengths that rival exotic name-brand tubes.

Updated ED Coating
ED (Electrophoretic Deposition) coating is the process of applying a thin layer of coating to all surfaces of a part, both inside and out. This gives our frames great corrosion protection as the inside of all tubes are also coated. The ED coat also acts as a great primer for the paint to adhere to.
photo

photo
Update from PF to Threaded BB
Yes, we are finally moving away from PF92. We did like the bigger tube, wider bearing stance and lots of weldable space, but variations between different brands’ BB assemblies made for varied fit results. Threaded BB’s prevail as the standard for compatibility and keep choices open to run what ever brand of BB you want to run.

Redesigned Yoke
We’ve redesigned our yoke and chainstay layout around this universal interface.
photo

photo
Update from IS to Post Mount brake tabs
Post mount tabs reduce hardware and the need for adaptors. If you are running the stock 180mm rear rotor you won't need an adapter at all.



photo
The Rootdown


The new Rootdown is a continuation of a story that has been evolving ever since we first started making hardtail frames over 20 years ago. We love the simplicity and purity of hardtails and revel in how capable and versatile they can be. The V6 Rootdown represents everything we’ve learned and evolved into this model to date! The Rootdown can be a bike for almost any type of ride and if you are looking for a 29er hardtail that delivers confidence and versatility in some of the most demanding terrain, the Rootdown is ready to deliver!

The Rootdown can take you on alpine adventures


photo
At home in the Whistler Alpine.

It's just as capable on steep descents


photo
Dazy knows which Tree is her favourite.

photo
bigquotesI love loamDazy

For some, the Rootdown has been a race bike


photo
Julian Hine racing the Rootdown in the 2015 Whistler EWS.
bigquotesI used to raceJulian

For others, the Rootdown is a chance to show their style.


photo
Mrs. Chromag's Rootdown adding some shine to the Train Wreck.

What you do with your new Rootdown is totally up to you.


photo

photo
photo
A new generation of Chromag Rootdown, piloted by a new generation of Chromag riders.

Available now on our online store from S - XL as a complete bike or frame only. You can also check our dealer locator to find your closest local bike shop stocking Chromag.


Chromag bikes, parts, apparel and accessories are available online and at quality bike shops.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Hardtails Chromag Bikes Chromag Rootdown


Author Info:
Chromagbikes avatar

Member since Nov 21, 2011
97 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Final Results & Overall Standings from the Val di Sole DH World Cup 2024
105654 views
Semi-Final Results from the Val di Sole DH World Cup 2024
60629 views
Head to Head Review: 2025 RockShox Zeb vs Fox 38
48897 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Val di Sole DH World Cup 2024
44392 views
The Actual Weights of 11 World Cup XC Race Bikes from Val di Sole
34463 views
Tech Randoms: Val Di Sole DH World Cup 2024
33037 views
[UPDATED] Final Elite XCO Results & Overall Standings from the Val di Sole XC World Cup 2024
31800 views
XC Tech Randoms: Val Di Sole World Cup 2024
27643 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

5 Comments
  • 3 0
 I love a good steel hardtail. But I have how many? I do have a spare fork and more wheels then bikes. Do you think someones wife would notice a new frame up biuld if ordered in a color close to the 6 or so someone already has? Asking for a friend.
  • 3 0
 Love my Rootdown and hope to keep it rolling for many more years! Updates look sensible, great to see geo/sizing remain the same.
  • 1 0
 Best hardtail in the business! I think a good hardtail like this takes the space up to 150mm travel full squish trail bike. Super capable and much more fun on the flow trails that I find myself on connecting between the tech stuff.
  • 2 0
 Rad, the Rootdown has always been a gem.
  • 1 0
 2024 Doctahawk next??







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.034873
Mobile Version of Website