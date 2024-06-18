Chromag Announces New Rootdown Hardtail

PRESS RELEASE: Chromag





2024 marks the year of the Rootdown V6. Our most popular hardtail model gets some tweaks and a facelift to make one of the most progressive hardtails even better.



The Rootdown was first launched in 2015. At a time when 29er’s were still for light duty X/C riding, it earned a reputation for being a badass hard-charging hardtail, at home in the rough terrain around BC and the PNW. Robust tubes, detailed machining, and progressive geometry have steered the bike through five iterations and landed at the V6.



• Material // Handbuilt 4130 Chromoly Steel

• Wheel Size // 29" or 27+

• Recommended Fork Travel // 160mm (±10mm)

• Headtube Angle // 64°

• Seat Angle // 76°

• Frame Weight // 7.13lbs (M/L)

• BB // BSA 73mm Threaded

• Hanger // UDH (Included)

• Brake Mount // 180mm Post



2024 is the year of gradient graphic packages. We mixed that with reserved colours; Chestnut Brown and Black.

Frame Details



New Tubing

The V6 Rootdown uses our most advanced chromoly tubing to date. New forming processes, butted profiles, and heat treatment, achieve higher yield strengths that rival exotic name-brand tubes.



Updated ED Coating

ED (Electrophoretic Deposition) coating is the process of applying a thin layer of coating to all surfaces of a part, both inside and out. This gives our frames great corrosion protection as the inside of all tubes are also coated. The ED coat also acts as a great primer for the paint to adhere to.



Update from PF to Threaded BB

Yes, we are finally moving away from PF92. We did like the bigger tube, wider bearing stance and lots of weldable space, but variations between different brands’ BB assemblies made for varied fit results. Threaded BB’s prevail as the standard for compatibility and keep choices open to run what ever brand of BB you want to run.



Redesigned Yoke

We’ve redesigned our yoke and chainstay layout around this universal interface.



Update from IS to Post Mount brake tabs

Post mount tabs reduce hardware and the need for adaptors. If you are running the stock 180mm rear rotor you won't need an adapter at all.





The Rootdown can take you on alpine adventures

At home in the Whistler Alpine.

It's just as capable on steep descents

Dazy knows which Tree is her favourite.

I love loam — Dazy

For some, the Rootdown has been a race bike

Julian Hine racing the Rootdown in the 2015 Whistler EWS.

I used to race — Julian

For others, the Rootdown is a chance to show their style.

Mrs. Chromag's Rootdown adding some shine to the Train Wreck.

What you do with your new Rootdown is totally up to you.

A new generation of Chromag Rootdown, piloted by a new generation of Chromag riders.