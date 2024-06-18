Chromag Announces New Rootdown Hardtail

PRESS RELEASE: Chromag
Introducing the new 2024 Rootdown
.
2024 marks the year of the Rootdown V6. Our most popular hardtail model gets some tweaks and a facelift to make one of the most progressive hardtails even better.
The Rootdown was first launched in 2015. At a time when 29er’s were still for light duty X/C riding, it earned a reputation for being a badass hard-charging hardtail, at home in the rough terrain around BC and the PNW. Robust tubes, detailed machining, and progressive geometry have steered the bike through five iterations and landed at the V6.
Chromag Rootdown 2024 Specs
• Material // Handbuilt 4130 Chromoly Steel
• Wheel Size // 29" or 27+
• Recommended Fork Travel // 160mm (±10mm)
• Headtube Angle // 64°
• Seat Angle // 76°
• Frame Weight // 7.13lbs (M/L)
• BB // BSA 73mm Threaded
• Hanger // UDH (Included)
• Brake Mount // 180mm Post
The V6 carries forward the tried and tested geometry
the Rootdown is known for with all sizing spec. remaining consistent to the previous version. New for 2024 are updates to tubing, materials, finishes, machined junction and interfaces.
The Rootdown is built with our own custom butted 4130 tubing. They are built to last. A capable all mountain bike, designed for the steep demanding terrain available at our doorstep, right here in Whistler, B.C.
2024 is the year of gradient graphic packages. We mixed that with reserved colours; Chestnut Brown and Black.
The Rootdown is produced at one of the premier factories in Taiwan by some of the most skilled fabricators in the business. All tubing is custom drawn, and heat treated on site. Frame components are CNC machined and critical areas like the BB shell are machined again after welding. Frame Details
The new Rootdown is a continuation of a story that has been evolving ever since we first started making hardtail frames over 20 years ago. We love the simplicity and purity of hardtails and revel in how capable and versatile they can be. The V6 Rootdown represents everything we’ve learned and evolved into this model to date! The Rootdown can be a bike for almost any type of ride and if you are looking for a 29er hardtail that delivers confidence and versatility in some of the most demanding terrain, the Rootdown is ready to deliver!The Rootdown can take you on alpine adventures
At home in the Whistler Alpine.It's just as capable on steep descents
Dazy knows which Tree is her favourite.
For some, the Rootdown has been a race bike
|I love loam—Dazy
Julian Hine racing the Rootdown in the 2015 Whistler EWS.
For others, the Rootdown is a chance to show their style.
|I used to race—Julian
Mrs. Chromag's Rootdown adding some shine to the Train Wreck.What you do with your new Rootdown is totally up to you.
A new generation of Chromag Rootdown, piloted by a new generation of Chromag riders.
Available now on our online store
from S - XL as a complete bike or frame only. You can also check our dealer locator
to find your closest local bike shop stocking Chromag.