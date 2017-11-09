These Trails Are the Stuff of Dreams - Video

VIDEOS

Nov 9, 2017
by Russell Skiver  
CRD Fall Session with Joe Crosby

by cascaderacingdesigns
Team rider Joe Crosby out riding the CR29 carbon rims on some of our favorite local trails.

Rider: Joe Crosby
Video: Brian Chapel

cascaderacingdesigns.com

  • + 5
 Tacoma? Check.
Local bike brand with hella street cred? Check.
Dope trails that are just a little too wet? Check.
Skilled rider? Check.
Flannel? Oh Shit you forgot the flannel!! How can this ever be a legit PNW in the Fall video?!?!
  • + 2
 No flannell and no sound garden?
  • + 1
 see kids! now that's how you ride when its wet out!
  • + 1
 sick riding in the wet

