VIDEOS
These Trails Are the Stuff of Dreams - Video
Nov 9, 2017
by
Russell Skiver
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that
supports HTML5 video
CRD Fall Session with Joe Crosby
by
cascaderacingdesigns
Views: 916
Faves:
8
Comments: 2
Team rider Joe Crosby out riding the CR29 carbon rims on some of our favorite local trails.
Rider: Joe Crosby
Video:
Brian Chapel
cascaderacingdesigns.com
Must Read This Week
Ridden and Rated: 7 Long-Travel 29ers
85402 views
Testing 27.5 vs 29 With Vanderham and Gauvin - Video
59826 views
Mondraker Dune - Review
59085 views
8 Tips and Tricks for Wet Weather Riding
51876 views
Inside Öhlins Racing - Swedish Suspension Specialists
43555 views
Press Release: Radon Product News 2018
42698 views
Movies For Your Monday
40738 views
Rattlin' Down Revolution... On a Hardtail - Video
39601 views
4 Comments
Score
Time
+ 5
sspiff
(27 mins ago)
Tacoma? Check.
Local bike brand with hella street cred? Check.
Dope trails that are just a little too wet? Check.
Skilled rider? Check.
Flannel? Oh Shit you forgot the flannel!! How can this ever be a legit PNW in the Fall video?!?!
[Reply]
+ 2
preach
(16 mins ago)
No flannell and no sound garden?
[Reply]
+ 1
ksg1
(1 mins ago)
see kids! now that's how you ride when its wet out!
[Reply]
+ 1
nvranka
(3 mins ago)
sick riding in the wet
[Reply]
Post a Comment