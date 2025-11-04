Pinkbike.com
Powered by
Outside
Log in
Register
New User
Feed
News
Originals
Podcast
Reviews
Events
First Looks
Friday Fails
PB Racing
Tech
Travel
Fantasy
BuySell
Community
Forums
Community Blogs
Photos
Videos
Upload Friday Fails
Fantasy League DH
Places Directory
Trailforks
Deals
More
Fantasy League DH
Travel
Forums
Blogs
Photos
Videos
Upload Friday Fails
Directory
Trailforks
Deals
These Wild Prototype Gravel Wheels Push Rim Width to a New Extreme. Here's Why.
Nov 4, 2025
by
Outside Online
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Add to Favorites
https://velo.outsideonline.com/gravel/gravel-gear/dangerholm-prototype-wide-gravel-wheels/
Posted In:
Outside Network
Reviews and Tech
First Looks
Press Releases
Author Info:
outsideonline
Member since Aug 7, 2019
188 articles
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Report
Must Read This Week
YT Industries USA Closing After Failing to Reach Agreement With YT Germany
92392 views
Adolf Silva's First Video Injury Update After Rampage Crash
65654 views
Rider Sues Specialized, Claims Turbo Levo Motor ‘Defect’ Caused Him to Crash
55603 views
Reichmann Teases Floating Front Brake Mount To Eliminate Brake Dive
47918 views
Racing Rumors: Oisin O'Callaghan to Trek, Dakotah Norton Off Mondraker, Changes for the Yeti Team & More
37164 views
KrankE MTB Offers Analog Conversion Kits for Your eMTB
36753 views
A Brief History of Gearbox Mountain Bikes
31221 views
Does Red Bull Rampage Need to Change? - An Interview With Tarek Rasouli
30721 views
0 Comments
Score
Time
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Sitemap
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story
Product
Product Deals
Photos
Videos
Manage Cookie Preferences
RSS
Pinkbike RSS
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Pinkbike Instagram
Newsletter Signup
Copyright © 2000 - 2025. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.015105
Mobile Version of Website