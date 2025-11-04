Powered by Outside

These Wild Prototype Gravel Wheels Push Rim Width to a New Extreme. Here's Why.

Nov 4, 2025
by Outside Online  
https://velo.outsideonline.com/gravel/gravel-gear/dangerholm-prototype-wide-gravel-wheels/

Posted In:
Outside Network Reviews and Tech First Looks Press Releases


Author Info:
outsideonline avatar

Member since Aug 7, 2019
188 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
YT Industries USA Closing After Failing to Reach Agreement With YT Germany
92392 views
Adolf Silva's First Video Injury Update After Rampage Crash
65654 views
Rider Sues Specialized, Claims Turbo Levo Motor ‘Defect’ Caused Him to Crash
55603 views
Reichmann Teases Floating Front Brake Mount To Eliminate Brake Dive
47918 views
Racing Rumors: Oisin O'Callaghan to Trek, Dakotah Norton Off Mondraker, Changes for the Yeti Team & More
37164 views
KrankE MTB Offers Analog Conversion Kits for Your eMTB
36753 views
A Brief History of Gearbox Mountain Bikes
31221 views
Does Red Bull Rampage Need to Change? - An Interview With Tarek Rasouli
30721 views

0 Comments







Copyright © 2000 - 2025. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.015105
Mobile Version of Website