Thibaut Daprela Breaks Scaphoid at Loudenvielle DH World Cup 2023

Sep 6, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
Thibaut Daprela s splits were good enough for third until a crash lower in the track.

Thibaut Daprela has shared on social media that his season is over after breaking his scaphoid in Loudenvielle.

Following a huge crash in finals that saw Thibaut's bike flying off the track it has been found that the incident broke his scaphoid and will most likely see him out of action for the rest of the season. With Thibaut taking time off from racing to heal and recover the Commencal Muc Off team is now just down to a single rider as Hugo Marini takes on the Junior Men's racing.


bigquotesUnlucky 13

I’m really sad to say that I broke my scaphoid in the crash in Loudenvielle. This one hurts on a lot of levels!
Looks like season over Thibaut Daprela


bigquotesThe good news is that Titi eventually found his bike after this crash, the bad news is that doctors found a broken scaphoid.

A tough season for the team just got even harder. We are absolutely gutted to see Thibaut out of action, especially after a season of such growth.

For now, we’re sending healing vibes to Titi and rallying the troops behind Hugues to make the best of a difficult situation. Commencal MucOff

GoPro have shared the POV run for Thibaut Daprela leading up to his finals run crash.

We wish Thibaut all the best with his recovery and hope he is back up to full speed soon.

7 Comments
  • 3 1
 Dammit. Gnarly crash, but it could have been much worse, especially if (as Ben Cathro pointed out) the juniors had raced on that surface.
This season is descending into a last-man/woman standing.
Get well soon champ
  • 3 0
 Absolutely gutted for him, his runs are easily the best to watch! The injury list is really starting to rise too!
  • 4 0
 Commencal should pick up a few privateers for les gets.
  • 2 0
 Him and Amaury are the most exciting riders to watch, but obviously their style and speed is leading to too many (serious) injuries.
  • 1 0
 Why to cut the video there...? Now was comming the best part..
  • 2 0
 Titti?
  • 1 0
 Oh no, but has his bike been found yet?





