Thibaut Daprela Injured with a Broken Nose & Tongue Laceration After Crash at the French Cup

Thibaut Daprela has sustained multiple injuries after crashing during racing last weekend at the first round of the French Cup DH series.The crash ended Thibaut's weekend of racing at the French Cup and led to a broken nose and a cut to half of his tongue. Thibaut has already had some treatment for his injuries where he believes he had around 30 stitches.Currently, Thibaut has not made a decision on racing this weekend in Les Gets, but he told Pinkbike: "I don’t know for the moment for Les Gets. I don't think about it just take it day by day. I’m mentally strong so I'm focused 100% on my recovery."We're wishing Thibaut a speedy recovery and hope to see him back racing soon.