Thibaut Daprela Injured with a Broken Nose & Tongue Laceration After Crash at the French Cup

Jun 28, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
3rd place Thibaut Daprela might well pull out a wonder run tomorrow. He s been on fire since his first lap.

Thibaut Daprela has sustained multiple injuries after crashing during racing last weekend at the first round of the French Cup DH series.

The crash ended Thibaut's weekend of racing at the French Cup and led to a broken nose and a cut to half of his tongue. Thibaut has already had some treatment for his injuries where he believes he had around 30 stitches.

Currently, Thibaut has not made a decision on racing this weekend in Les Gets, but he told Pinkbike: "I don’t know for the moment for Les Gets. I don't think about it just take it day by day. I’m mentally strong so I'm focused 100% on my recovery."

We're wishing Thibaut a speedy recovery and hope to see him back racing soon.

14 Comments

  • 11 0
 I heard a spectator got in his way with a piece of cardboard.
  • 3 0
 go rewatch that TdF incident. it wasn't so much cardboard, as it was a f*cking armbar/clothesline. lol
  • 1 0
 Was it a Pole?
  • 6 0
 Seriously hoping Amaury is okay... haven't heard any updates about him yet. Fingers crossed he's not in trouble!
  • 5 0
 what happened to Amaury?
  • 3 0
 @GumptionZA: Crashed and had chest or stomach pain, and was airlifted off the mountain.
  • 4 0
 On est avec vous les gars !!!!Allez momo!Allez thib !!! Stay strong
  • 2 0
 Lots of crashes this year?
Athletes away from racing for a year causing this?
Heal up well and stay safe
  • 2 0
 We've noticed this on the local scene as well and were discussing just yesterday as we spectated a DH race. It's very strange. Not sure if more people are getting injured or if we just got used to no one getting injured over the last year.
  • 1 0
 Riders are getting too fast for their own good I would say
  • 1 0
 @UtahBrent: I would think the second option. On the WC circuit (DH and EN) rare are the top pilots that don't sustain a serious injury during the season and that has been like that for few seasons now. DH is always faster with bigger jump rather than more technical and tight so crashes are way more serious as track speed increase.
  • 1 0
 the pandemic really made a lot of people think - given we're all going to die a prolonged suffocating death life's too short not to go big gotta go big
  • 1 0
 Solid dude, speedy recovery ! Hope it's not too serious for Amaury
  • 1 0
 Heal well Thibs - that tongue laceration must be painful as all hell.

