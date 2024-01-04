Thibaut Daprela Joins the Canyon CLLCTV DH Team

Jan 4, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
photo

In a move perhaps nobody saw coming this silly season is the news Thibaut Daprela has left the Commencal Muc Off team and will be racing as part of the Canyon CLLCTV.

The 22-year-old French racer has quickly risen through the ranks in recent years to become one of the fastest riders on the World Cup circuit picking up two elite victories after securing back-to-back overall titles while racing as a Junior. Thibaut is always one of the wildest riders to watch and going forward he will be joining Troy Brosnan and Luca Shaw on the Canyon CLLCTV team.

bigquotesI’m very proud to be part of the Canyon CLLCTV. It’s a big family with multiple champions and results. The energy and technology that Canyon brings into the race world are amazing, and it’s the spirit I’m looking for. I am stoked to start the season with my CLLCTV Factory DH teammates. Also, it’s a great opportunity to be working with Gabe Fox and Fabien Barel, who have huge experience on the World Cup scene. I’m excited for this new chapter and already feeling at home on the bike. Let the fun begin!Thibaut Daprela

bigquotesIt is a great opportunity for our factory team to welcome Thibault with his young age next to experienced riders like Troy and Luca. I have been following Thibault's progression for many years, and his passion to win and determination are unmatched. I believe we have an incredibly strong team for 2024, and I deeply look forward to the coming season.Fabien Barel, Canyon CLLCTV Team Mentor
photo

For 2024 the Canyon CLLCTV DH team will be supported by SRAM, RockShox, Troy Lee Designs, DT Swiss, Maxxis, Crankbrothers, Ergon, Maurten, Dynamic Bike Care, E-13, Chris King, and Albek.

Racing and Events DH Racing Press Releases Racing Rumours Canyon Thibaut Daprela


20 Comments
  • 75 0
 He will now be know as THBT DPRL
  • 12 1
 Good to hear signings and pickups still happen lol. Congrats Thibaut!
  • 8 0
 Congrats THBT DPRL

Interested to see if Barel can get him to ride the optimum (vs maximum) to get results.
He's always fun to watch.
  • 9 0
 Wow. Dude is a threat to win any race - as long as he doesn’t crash. That’s quite a team.
  • 5 0
 But Can(yon) he Send(er) it this season? I'll get my coat...
  • 4 0
 I would have thought Max Commencal would have wanted to retain such a fast young frenchman on his bikes.
  • 3 0
 Oh damn, that's gonna be interesting! This is kind of team moves i've been waiting for.
  • 3 0
 Holy shit I never seen that 1 coming. What a team that is now!
  • 1 0
 Wow, was not expecting that. This season will be insane. Be interesting to see if his high pivot experience and Commencal IP transfers to Canyon? Will they adopt a HP???
  • 1 0
 It will be interesting to see if he loses a bit of the Pierron "all or nothing" attitude and learns a bit of consistency and precision from Troy.

Cool news!
  • 1 0
 dayum. Didnt see that comin, though it makes a lot of sense having that bold french guy on top!
  • 2 0
 Thibaut "checkers or wreckers" Daprela.

Sick, good for him!
  • 1 0
 Would think his level is only going to go up with that type of experience in his corner
  • 1 0
 Crazy news. I'm really looking forward to seeing how this unfolds. Does this mean Dante is out?
  • 1 0
 from the spelling of his name I was sure he was from Nebraska...
  • 3 1
 what the fuck
  • 2 0
 Heck yeah
  • 2 0
 CNGRTS BRTHR
  • 1 0
 He’s only 22? I thought he was older.
  • 1 0
 Time slows down when you move that fast.







