Thibaut Daprela Joins the Canyon CLLCTV DH Team

I’m very proud to be part of the Canyon CLLCTV. It’s a big family with multiple champions and results. The energy and technology that Canyon brings into the race world are amazing, and it’s the spirit I’m looking for. I am stoked to start the season with my CLLCTV Factory DH teammates. Also, it’s a great opportunity to be working with Gabe Fox and Fabien Barel, who have huge experience on the World Cup scene. I’m excited for this new chapter and already feeling at home on the bike. Let the fun begin! — Thibaut Daprela