Thibaut Daprela Joins the Canyon CLLCTV DH Team

In a move perhaps nobody saw coming this silly season is the news Thibaut Daprela has left the Commencal Muc Off team and will be racing as part of the Canyon CLLCTV.
The 22-year-old French racer has quickly risen through the ranks in recent years to become one of the fastest riders on the World Cup circuit picking up two elite victories after securing back-to-back overall titles while racing as a Junior. Thibaut is always one of the wildest riders to watch and going forward he will be joining Troy Brosnan and Luca Shaw on the Canyon CLLCTV team.
|I’m very proud to be part of the Canyon CLLCTV. It’s a big family with multiple champions and results. The energy and technology that Canyon brings into the race world are amazing, and it’s the spirit I’m looking for. I am stoked to start the season with my CLLCTV Factory DH teammates. Also, it’s a great opportunity to be working with Gabe Fox and Fabien Barel, who have huge experience on the World Cup scene. I’m excited for this new chapter and already feeling at home on the bike. Let the fun begin!—Thibaut Daprela
|It is a great opportunity for our factory team to welcome Thibault with his young age next to experienced riders like Troy and Luca. I have been following Thibault's progression for many years, and his passion to win and determination are unmatched. I believe we have an incredibly strong team for 2024, and I deeply look forward to the coming season.—Fabien Barel, Canyon CLLCTV Team Mentor
For 2024 the Canyon CLLCTV DH team will be supported by SRAM, RockShox, Troy Lee Designs, DT Swiss, Maxxis, Crankbrothers, Ergon, Maurten, Dynamic Bike Care, E-13, Chris King, and Albek.
Interested to see if Barel can get him to ride the optimum (vs maximum) to get results.
He's always fun to watch.
Cool news!
Sick, good for him!