Thibaut Daprela Out of Snowshoe World Cup DH & Overall Series Title After Qualifying Crash

Sep 17, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

Commencal shared on social media that Thibaut Daprela will not be racing tomorrow after a crash in qualifying today, a heartbreaking loss of the overall title. We've heard the injury may be a broken fibula, likely down at his ankle, but that's yet to be confirmed.

bigquotesMan down! @thibautdaprela will be back, but sadly he won’t be racing tomorrow. Get well soon Titi!Commencal Bikes

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

We wish him all the best in his recovery and congratulate him on an incredible season.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Injuries Thibaut Daprela


26 Comments

  • 11 1
 This is such a shame, guy's been on a tear all year and doesn't deserve 2 x DNF at the last hurdle after having the leader's jersey all season. Get well soon and on it next year Thibault!
  • 5 1
 That's a huge bummer. But he's not automatically out of the overall title, right? Theoretically, if both Vergier and Bruni dnf'd (or flatted and got minimal points), Daprela would still take the overall. Or am I missing something?
  • 3 1
 I think Vergier is very close behind, although as you say in theory anything could happen.
  • 3 1
 Seems like anything can at snowshoe. Wild.
  • 2 1
 According to this:
www.pinkbike.com/news/who-can-still-win-the-world-cup-overall-in-snowshoe.html

Vergier needs to get at least 47 points (so at least 19th which awards 48 points) to pass Daprela.

Bruni needs to get at least 126 points to pass Daprela (so at least 5th which awards 132) as well as 79 points MORE than however many Vergier gets.
  • 1 0
 Vergier is 45 points behind. He would have to finish worse than 20th. Bruni is 125 points behind, he'd have to finish worse than 6th.
  • 2 1
 Vergier has 79 points on Bruni. If Bruni wins, 250, vergier needs 171 points, or 2nd place, 200 points, to win overall. 3rd place is 170 points, just shy. If Bruni got 2nd, 200, vergier would need 121, or 5th place at 132.
  • 3 1
 Such bad luck for the young man after being so consistently dominant this whole season and this one track in the depths of the USA seems to have destroyed his hopes and dreams for the overall. He'll be back stronger next year!
  • 2 0
 All the drama building up to the final round now goes down the drain... And Daprela has sustained more damage trough the season than a car test dummy, get well soon Titi!!
  • 4 1
 That really sucks but what an amazing season.
  • 2 0
 Heal up soon. Not sure the rocks could take another slam like that!
  • 1 0
 How the hell does he bounce up from these massive scorpions? I cringed at this one just as bad as Wednesday's.
  • 2 0
 Bummer, but can't finish 1st if you don't at least finish.
  • 1 0
 Daprela recover. My bet goes with Pierron for tomorrow and Vergier for second place, I think that would really be Karma.
  • 2 1
 Rough couple days at the office there mate
  • 1 0
 ohhhhh...f*k! heal fast Thibaut!
  • 1 0
 Oh man, such bad luck. Hope he heals up soon
  • 1 0
 Homie is gonna dominant next season, heal up!
  • 1 0
 Ooof
  • 1 0
 shit
  • 1 0
 Merde!
  • 2 5
 Why did that guy call to him or what did he say ? Distraction ?
  • 7 1
 He shouted "Allez", traditional French cycling shout of encouragement.
  • 1 1
 "Go"
  • 6 1
 That was Jackson Goldstone - junior world and overall champ. I believe he was just rooting for him saying “Allez!.” I doubt that caused the crash since the track is littered with people screaming, ringing cowbells, blowing on duck calls, etc all the way down.
  • 1 1
 Allez! it means GO in French

