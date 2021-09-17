Thibaut Daprela Out of Snowshoe World Cup DH & Overall Series Title After Qualifying Crash

Commencal shared on social media that Thibaut Daprela will not be racing tomorrow after a crash in qualifying today, a heartbreaking loss of the overall title. We've heard the injury may be a broken fibula, likely down at his ankle, but that's yet to be confirmed.
|Man down! @thibautdaprela will be back, but sadly he won’t be racing tomorrow. Get well soon Titi!—Commencal Bikes
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.
We wish him all the best in his recovery and congratulate him on an incredible season.
Vergier needs to get at least 47 points (so at least 19th which awards 48 points) to pass Daprela.
Bruni needs to get at least 126 points to pass Daprela (so at least 5th which awards 132) as well as 79 points MORE than however many Vergier gets.
