Thibaut Daprela Out of Snowshoe World Cup DH & Overall Series Title After Qualifying Crash

Commencal shared on social media that Thibaut Daprela will not be racing tomorrow after a crash in qualifying today, a heartbreaking loss of the overall title. We've heard the injury may be a broken fibula, likely down at his ankle, but that's yet to be confirmed.This article will be updated as more information becomes available.We wish him all the best in his recovery and congratulate him on an incredible season.