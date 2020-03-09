Thibaut Daprela to Miss the Start of the World Cup Season with a Ligament Injury

Last weekend at the Brioude cup I had a little crash and I hurt my knee and I suffer a posterior crossed ligament injury. For the moment I will miss the first 3 rounds of the WC at least. I’m doing my best to recover as fast as I can and staying healthy. I want to thanks my team to support me during this first real injury in my career. I will keep you update, see you on the track — Thibaut Daprela - Instagram

Thibaut Daprela announced on social media that he has a Posterior Cruciate Ligament injury after hitting a rock with his knee while racing at the Brioude Cup. At the moment he is expecting to be out for the first three rounds of the World Cup although it could be longer depending on the progress of the recovery.Daprela told Pinkbike; "I was doing a race at Amaury's town with all the team, I was riding slowly during practice, learning the track and in a corner, I slipped and didn't crash but only my knee hit a rock on the side of the track.So I'm suffering a Posterior Cruciate Ligament injury, I will miss at least the first three rounds maybe the 4th one but I don't know for the moment. I will see how my knee will improve, I'm giving my best to recover."We're wishing Thibaut all the best with his recovery and hope to see him back on the bike soon.