Thibaut Daprela to Miss the Start of the World Cup Season with a Ligament Injury

Mar 9, 2020
by Ed Spratt  
Thibaut Daprela on the ragged edge as usual.

Thibaut Daprela announced on social media that he has a Posterior Cruciate Ligament injury after hitting a rock with his knee while racing at the Brioude Cup. At the moment he is expecting to be out for the first three rounds of the World Cup although it could be longer depending on the progress of the recovery.

Daprela told Pinkbike; "I was doing a race at Amaury's town with all the team, I was riding slowly during practice, learning the track and in a corner, I slipped and didn't crash but only my knee hit a rock on the side of the track.

So I'm suffering a Posterior Cruciate Ligament injury, I will miss at least the first three rounds maybe the 4th one but I don't know for the moment. I will see how my knee will improve, I'm giving my best to recover."


bigquotesLast weekend at the Brioude cup I had a little crash and I hurt my knee and I suffer a posterior crossed ligament injury. For the moment I will miss the first 3 rounds of the WC at least. I’m doing my best to recover as fast as I can and staying healthy. I want to thanks my team to support me during this first real injury in my career. I will keep you update, see you on the track Thibaut Daprela - Instagram

We're wishing Thibaut all the best with his recovery and hope to see him back on the bike soon.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Injuries Thibaut Daprela


Must Read This Week
Tech Randoms - Crankworx Rotorua 2020
58987 views
Spotted: Evil's New Long Travel Bike
55849 views
Review: Banshee Titan - A Friendly Beast of a Bike
51667 views
New Products From Fox Racing, Leatt, Hope, & Nukeproof - Bike Connection Winter 2020
46589 views
8 Bikes of the Giant Toa Enduro - Crankworx Rotorua 2020
40180 views
Video: 7 Enduro Bike Checks from Crankworx Rotorua 2020
39690 views
Tech Randoms Part 2 - Crankworx Rotorua 2020
37912 views
Video: Danny MacAskill Rides e-MTB Trials on a Deserted Scottish Island
35820 views

8 Comments

  • 12 0
 Well that's a kick in the posterior.
  • 5 0
 Man this is gutting, I was stoked to see how he stacked up in amongst the seniors. He was putting in some outrageous times as a junior that would see him way up the ranks on the senior time sheet! This kid has got huge potential and could be the next big thing in DH. Hope he heals up well and is back in time to race at Fort William
  • 2 0
 Seems like the type of injury you’d hope knee pads would prevent doesn’t it?

I’d assume he was all geared up for practice, so I’m surprised he hit his knee hard enough to cause damage.

And with this, my first attempt at fantasy sports, is foiled. I now truely have experienced pinkbike.
  • 5 3
 And my Fantasyleague team starts to crumble....
  • 1 1
 @kookseverywhere Life is a disease that there is no known cure for, we're all going to die at some point, virus or no virus, let's all just have fun living our lives.
  • 3 2
 Do you think that the WCDH will be cancelled due to the virus?
  • 2 0
 We'll all die so let's us have some fun please!
  • 1 1
 Cruciate*

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008895
Mobile Version of Website