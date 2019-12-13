Thieves Steal Ben Deakin's Custom Downhill Bike

Please share! My present downhill bike, the only one like this in the world, and my old downhill bike have been stolen! I’m absolutely gutted! Please spread far and wide. I’ll offer a reward to anyone who leads to their return!



I left them locked at my parents house and they have smashed their way into the house stealing my mum's jewellery that was left by my gran as well as rooting through the house stealing family sentimental pieces and electronics. I obviously want my bikes back but I do not want anyone to go through the pain my family are going through now! This was a professional opportunist gang that got lucky with my bikes! — Ben Deakin