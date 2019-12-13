Thieves Steal Ben Deakin's Custom Downhill Bike

Dec 13, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

Ben Deakin has had two bikes stolen, including his custom Miami Vice themed Pivot Phoenix. The bikes were apparently stored at his parents' house and stolen by opportunist thieves who were initially targeting jewellery and electronics.


Ben is offering a reward for information that leads to their return. The custom-painted bike is a one of a kind so hopefully it will be too hot to handle on buy and sell websites.

bigquotesPlease share! My present downhill bike, the only one like this in the world, and my old downhill bike have been stolen! I’m absolutely gutted! Please spread far and wide. I’ll offer a reward to anyone who leads to their return!

I left them locked at my parents house and they have smashed their way into the house stealing my mum's jewellery that was left by my gran as well as rooting through the house stealing family sentimental pieces and electronics. I obviously want my bikes back but I do not want anyone to go through the pain my family are going through now! This was a professional opportunist gang that got lucky with my bikes!Ben Deakin

If you have any information, reach out to Ben or the police.

Posted In:
Industry News Ben Deakin


14 Comments

  • 8 0
 Anyone else curious to where all of the Pro bikes that have been stolen end up?

Imagine if they were all sold to one private collector?!?!?!?!?!?!

J Leno's Garage?
  • 2 0
 Like the honda bike. Santa Cruz prototype bike disappeared while traveling to Fort Bill one year. I forget if it turned up.
  • 5 0
 Like the old Hells Angels saying goes; Bike thieves will be executed.-
  • 1 0
 I hope the police find the thieves before Deakin does, certainly not a guy I would want to mess with! I hope your family gets their belongings back and the scum who did this go down for it.
  • 2 0
 Isn't Deakin an ex-Royal Marine??? Love the guy to death but would hate to be the dudes who stole his bikes if he catches them.... #oioi #f*ckbikethieves
  • 1 0
 All that pink and neon attracts thieving douche bags. I know, I grew up in Las Vegas!
  • 1 0
 it would be hard to sell that custom frame without getting raided.
  • 1 0
 They often spray paint the frame (doing a terrible job) which would be a real shame on over a custom paint job like this.

When you see some skid riding a bike with solid components and remark, "hey, that looks like a session" - it's because it *is* a session covered with half a can of Walmart flat black
  • 2 0
 Shitheads!
  • 1 0
 Fucking deadbeats!!! Hope you get them back.
  • 1 0
 The paint scheme on that bike looks like Jordies Rampage bike from 2018
  • 1 0
 its not Miami vice Its Miami Bryce! if you know what am saying
  • 1 0
 Bummer
  • 2 5
 I SAW IT IN Catanzaro! They were eating N’duja and Talking about the fact that Was not 29!
MAYBE now benjamin can afford a bike that rolls faster than mia soreha vacha

