Thieves Steal Ben Deakin's Custom Downhill Bike

Ben Deakin has had two bikes stolen, including his custom Miami Vice themed Pivot Phoenix. The bikes were apparently stored at his parents' house and stolen by opportunist thieves who were initially targeting jewellery and electronics.
Ben is offering a reward for information that leads to their return. The custom-painted bike is a one of a kind so hopefully it will be too hot to handle on buy and sell websites.
|Please share! My present downhill bike, the only one like this in the world, and my old downhill bike have been stolen! I’m absolutely gutted! Please spread far and wide. I’ll offer a reward to anyone who leads to their return!
I left them locked at my parents house and they have smashed their way into the house stealing my mum's jewellery that was left by my gran as well as rooting through the house stealing family sentimental pieces and electronics. I obviously want my bikes back but I do not want anyone to go through the pain my family are going through now! This was a professional opportunist gang that got lucky with my bikes!—Ben Deakin
If you have any information, reach out to Ben or the police.
14 Comments
Imagine if they were all sold to one private collector?!?!?!?!?!?!
J Leno's Garage?
When you see some skid riding a bike with solid components and remark, "hey, that looks like a session" - it's because it *is* a session covered with half a can of Walmart flat black
MAYBE now benjamin can afford a bike that rolls faster than mia soreha vacha
