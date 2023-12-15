10 Things I Loved in 2023: Seb Stott

Kids Ride Shotgun Pro Seat
I've been riding with my daughter since she turned 2 but now that she's 3 she's really enjoying the Shotgun seat. Being able to share with her what I've been up to every time I've disappeared off for a bike ride has been wonderful. But the enjoyment she gets out of it, especially when zooming around berms or over lumps and rollers is the real appeal.
Shotgun sent me the Pro seat, which attaches to the seat post and a special slotted headset spacer - I bought a spare of these so I can easily swap it between bikes. This design means it doesn't contact the frame, which reduces the risk of damage and makes it compatible with e-bikes. There is a little friction between the headset spacer and the steerer tube which you can feel in the steering at slow speeds, but this can be mitigated with a little grease or a fresh spacer. I'd also prefer a more secure way to strap my kid's feet to the foot pegs to stop them from bouncing out (I use the velcro shoe straps to wrap around the Shotgun seat's footpeg strap).
But overall, it's a fantastic product that opens up a new way to enjoy riding.
Price: $ 275 USD
More information: kidsrideshotgun.com
TLD Resist pants
These have been doing a sterling job of keeping me dry this winter (and this summer) without becoming a sweaty, baggy mess. The fit is reasonably svelt without being restrictive, the material keeps water out pretty well and the thigh vents add a little ventilation for when you get too clammy.
Despite what many manufacturers imply, no fabric can expel moisture from within while keeping water out at the same time, because it has to be less humid outside for the fabric to breathe. So, in my view, the best way to make a waterproof garment less sweaty is to add physical vents.
The pockets are well-sized, the waist closure is secure and easy to use and the fit is nice and snug at the ankle. They just work. Price:
$159.99More information: troyleedesigns.com
Comrie Croft MTB Trails
I spent a few days glamping and riding at Comrie Croft this spring and thoroughly enjoyed it. The trails are not the most well-known but there's a good mix with some technical rocky sections, jumps and interesting singletrack climbs which are so often missing from UK trail networks. While the trails aren't the most extensive or spectacular in Scotland, it's a lovely place to be, with nice views, camping, and a great cafe and shop. It's well worth a visit. Price:
DependsMore information: comriecroftbikes.co.uk
Hope 155 mm cranks
Hope aren't the first to offer short cranks, but they're one of the best-known brands to do so recently, which pushes the idea towards the mainstream. The 155 mm cranks opened my eyes to the fact that there isn't a good reason we've all been riding 170 or 175 mm crank arms on our mountain bikes for decades. The 155 mm arms had no discernable downsides for me (and I'm not exactly short) but offered noticeably more ground clearance and less fatigue on long descents. Price:
£290 / €360 / $365More information: HERE
TruTune
Understanding how this product works is complicated, but what it does is simple: it makes your fork less progressive. Yes, less progressive than no volume spacers at all.
Not everyone needs this - in fact, it's a pretty niche product - but there are some forks, like the 2023 RockShox Zeb in 180 or 190 mm travel, that are very progressive even with zero volume spacers installed. With a 190 mm RockShox Zeb set with reasonable sag, it's very hard to get past 170 mm travel. In cases like these, TruTune can allow access to more travel, reducing harshness and fatigue on big, repeated hits. Price:
£120 GBPMore information: REVIEW
Vittoria Air Liner Light
Vittoria made big claims about their 50-gram XC tire insert. They said it could expand in the event of a puncture to fill the tire and provide a run-flat feature. My testing
didn't support that particular claim, but the insert provides a useful boost to tire/rim protection for such a slim weight penalty. There's a subtle change to the tire performance, with a slightly more damped feel but no added harshness.
While it's marketed at the XC crowd, I've used it in EXO and EXO+ tires for rides where a DoubleDown would be more appropriate and been impressed by the added tire security. As I found in another test
, it's not the weight but the rolling resistance that makes stiffer tires slower when climbing, so this combination makes sense for someone who priorities climbing speed but needs some protection.
It fills a gap in the market for an ultralight but still effective tire insert. Price:
€59.95 (per wheel, inc. valve & lever)More information: REVIEW
Croozer Vaaya 2 trailer
Bike trailers are super useful. I bought this trailer second hand because it's big enough to carry two kids plus a load of shopping and nappies in the back. It's not much good off-road (it's the old version without suspension and it's pretty wide) but for riding to the shops, nursery or even to the trailhead, it's just the job.
Croozer offers bespoke axles for different bikes that hitch directly to the trailer, but since I need it to work with multiple different bikes, that would be an expensive solution. Instead, I used the adapters that came with the trailer and are meant for quick-release skewers but drilled them out so a 12 mm axle would fit through. Then I bought a few oversized axles (12x148 mm to fit 12x142 mm gravel bikes and 12x157 mm to fit 12x148 mm mountain bikes). This left enough space on the axle to fit the adapter plus a few spacers to clamp between it and the frame. This makes it quick and cheap to fit the trailer to almost any bike.
The kids love going in the trailer (which also doubles as a stroller) and without the kids, I've used it to pick up a big load of grocery shopping no bother. It almost acts like a second car for local journeys. Price:
€999 (new version with suspension)More information: croozer.com
OneUp V2 240 mm post
A longer dropper post is one of those things that you don't realize how good it is until you lose it. The field testers got some flack in the comments for coming down hard on bikes that came equipped with "short" dropper posts, but if you've ridden a post with north of 200 mm of travel, you won't want to go back. While I'm happy enough with 200 mm, OneUp's industry-leading 240 mm travel V2 post offers that bit more freedom to move around the bike when things get hectic. I feel less like a passenger and more in control.
I've been riding it for almost a year now and it's had no issues. It's nice to know there's a user-replaceable cartridge and a 2-year warranty. Plus, it's far from the most expensive dropper despite having the most drop.Price:
$229.50 USD w/o remote (currently $184.99)More information: oneupcomponents.com
The EX Enduro
Racing is an occasional affair for me these days, but I thoroughly enjoyed returning to the EX Enduro for the fourth time this year. It's a deceptively low-key event, both in terms of the number of riders and the jovial atmosphere in the pits, but with twenty-something stages and almost 5,000 m of descending over three days, it's no walk in the park. The trails include loads of natural singletrack, and while they aren't always the most technical, there are plenty of spicy moments thrown in for a blind race. Some biblical rain on day three added to the challenge, but there was a great sense of camaraderie and some good laughs with the other racers and journalists at the event.
I entered a few of the early EWS events, but the less serious grass-roots races are usually more fun for me and certainly more my level. It's not clear whether The EX will return in 2024, and if it does, rumours suggest it will be an e-bike-only event. That's probably a sign of the times. But given that the race has been partially uplifted in the past to help make the most of Exmoor's extensive trail network, doing away with the vans makes sense for the organisers and for those who have an e-bike to race. Personally, as I'm lucky enough to have access to both, I'd be happy to race it again with a battery or not.Price:
TBCMore information: the-ex.co.uk
Book: What We Owe The Future by Will MacAskill
I came across Will MacAskill after hearing him speak on Sam Harris's podcast
, and after reading his first book, Doing Good Better
, he became my favourite author. It's rare to find someone who cares so deeply about doing good for others and who is also hyperrational, critical and fiercely intelligent. I admire Macaskill for his unique ability to combine the head and the heart.
His first book opened my eyes to the power we all have to make a huge positive difference in the world if
we use evidence to make the right choices, so much so that I took the Giving What We Can Pledge
last year. His new book, What We Owe The Future
, extends this thinking from what we can do for people in the present, to what impact we could have on the future.
Here's a book review from someone who actually knows how to review books.
Key to this is the dizzying idea that we could be very near the beginning of humanity, or very near the end. If things go well, there is potential for many trillions
of future humans, plus the potential for living standards to improve dramatically, so a lot rides on getting it right. MacAskill argues that now is a pivotal time for the long-term future, as so much is in flux and we face several existential risks including climate change, engineered pandemics, AI and nuclear war.
But while exploring these risks can be scary, the message of the book is optimistic. By using evidence and reason and focusing on these under-resourced areas, we as individuals can have an outsized impact on the probability of helping the future go well.
Macaskill lays out a thought experiment that sticks with me. Imagine a European king in 1700 postulating that in 300 years the living standards of the average person would be as high as his own. He would have been laughed at. But that would have been a severe underestimate
of the progress we've made. Even a king in 1700 wouldn't have had access to anaesthetic, vaccinations, antibiotics; transport that was faster than a horse, or knowledge that wasn't in his own library. If he had kids there was a good chance most would die young. If he was gay he couldn't love openly, and if he followed an unfashionable religion he couldn't believe freely. Thinking about how far we've come gives a sense of how good the future could be if we get things right.
