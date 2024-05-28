Lord Suron must be stopped.

Lord of the Headtubes Reaches Thrilling Climax



I heard it's somewhere in there.

China Premier Refuses to Invade Taiwan Until New He Has Shredded New Enduro

It smells of farts back there.

Man Trapped in Overstocked Warehouse Finally Free



"Oh, because of what I said? Oh, you really shouldn't have. I was just, like, horsing around and stuff.

Actually, I'm alright, says everyone

It's what he would have wanted.

Bruce McLaren's Dream of Making the World's Worst Bicycle Finally Realised

"Dave's uncle's brother's cat-sitter has a subscription. Be quiet, I want to hear what happened!"

Mountain Bike Coverage Passes Over to the Oral Tradition



"Dave's uncle's brother's cat-sitter has a subscription. Be quiet, I want to hear what happened!"

Mountain Biker Falls Into Toilet After Day Riding Whistler Bike Park



It began with the forging of the Great Headtubes. Three were given to the XC racers, immortal, wisest and fairest of all beings. Seven to the dirt jumpers, great miners and craftsmen of the mountain hills. And nine, nine headtubes were gifted to the race of influencers, who above all else desire power. For within these headtubes was bound the strength and the will to govern each race. But they were all of them deceived, for another headtube was made. Deep in the land of Europe, in the Fires of Eurobike, the Dark Lord Suron forged a master headtube, and into this headtube he poured his cruelty, his cables and his will to dominate all life.One headtube to rule them all.One by one, the free lands of the bicycle industry fell to the power of the Headtube, but there were some who resisted. A last alliance of XC racers and Influencers marched against the armies of Eurobike, and on the very slopes of the Frankfurt exhibition hall, they fought for the freedom of the bicycle industry. Victory was near, but the power of the headtube could not be undone. It was in this moment, when all hope had faded, that Justin Timbersnake, son of the king, took up his father’s CN-10 Park Tool Professional cable and housing cutters.Suron, enemy of the free peoples of the bicycle industry, was defeated. The Headtube passed to Timbersnake, who had this one chance to destroy evil forever, but the hearts of Influencers are easily corrupted. And the headtube of power has a will of its own. It betrayed Timbersnake, to his death.And some things that should not have been forgotten were lost. History became legend. Legend became myth. And for two and a half years, the headtube passed out of all knowledge. Until, when chance came, it ensnared another poorly sealed bearing.It came to the creature Lightweight eMTB, who took it deep into the tunnels of the midwest. And there it consumed him. The headtube gave to Lightweight eMTB unnatural clean lines. For five hundred days it poisoned his mind, and in the gloom of Lightweight eMTB's demo centre, it waited. Darkness crept back into the forests of the world.Rumor grew of a shadow in the East, whispers of a nameless fear, and the Headtube of Power perceived its time had come. It abandoned Lightweight eMTB, but then something happened that the Headtube did not intend. It was picked up by the most unlikely creature imaginable: a trail bike, of the Pacific Northwest.For the time will soon come when trail bikes will shape the fortunes of all."I've seen the patent - we all have. That bike is going to be great. If you think I'm going marching in there right before it's released you've got another thing coming. I'm gonna shred that thing so hard," said Xi Jinping."There is no way I'd jeopardise my ultimate summer of shred by getting caught up in a prolonged and ineffectual purchase order. I'm going to wait until I have it in my very hands," he continued.In March 2022, Bobby McToenail snuck into the corner of the warehouse to enjoy a cigarette. Little did he know the unit was about to receive 40,000 boxed bicycles that wouldn't be moved until the great Pre-Sea Otter Week of Tech in 2023."I made friends with the bells, huddled in the packaging, and the reflectors were my gods. I never knew the bikes would never leave. Why didn't they try discounting them? Why didn't they try aggressively discounting them? Wait - really? Why didn't they try promoting them through the highly viewed Enduro series? WHAT?!"After nearly 5 years of people questioning why you wouldn't just put a dual crown on an enduro bike, mountain bikers have realized they're actually okay with not doing that."Ummm... sheesh. Did I say that? Oh right. Well... it sounded like a good idea at the time... but now looking at it... it reminds me of a centaur, but one that has the head of a horse and the body of a man. It shouldn't be worse, but somehow it just is."In the summer of 1965, Bruce McLaren had a dream, a dream too outlandish and far-fetched to surely ever be realised. He would go to the ends of the earth to accomplish it, and no test would prove to much. For he wanted to make the world's ugliest mountain bike.Naturally, he needed capital and a design team that could leverage the display from a talking microwave into a handlebar, and so he bided his time and instead set up a Formula One team. He knew that if he played his cards right, in around 60 years he could eventually make the bike of his dreams. Sadly, Bruce never got to see his dream come into fruition, but McLaren have taken enourmous pride, presumably, in making it a reality and holding their founder's dream so close to their hearts.Every week, we all chip in and one of us watches the race. We then come to the pub afterwards and recounts the tales. We then disperse, and each in turn tell the story at a coffee shop the next morning. It's a very effective system, but you've got to get it in the sweet spot. On Tuesday, the retelling will be largely true, but later in mid-week, suddenly, different winners and immaculate conceptions start popping up.A mountain biker enjoying the long weekend in Vancouver drowned on Monday evening after refusing to lower any bar, no matter what the seat."Lowering the bar is for nerds, we all know this," said his 87-year-old mother Dorothy Pancake, "but my son Montgomery just took it too far and wanted to live every run, and poo, like his last. I don't know who he was trying to impress. It's obviously less comfortable, but as a 53-year-old old it was for some reason very important that he appeared cool while riding his bicycle."