Things That Didn't Happen in the Bike Industry Last Month - Round Up

Daniel Shedinafield was the envy of many in Whistler last weekend as, despite it being his first time in the park, he rode all of the hill’s most technical trails.Shedinafield, who on one trail only had to walk six of the seven technical features, is proud of his achievement and intends to start an instagram page to inspire others to quite literally follow in his footsteps.He not only aims to give tips on how to walk down hills with bikes, but also how to make abject failure look like a success and piss people off with back handed reminders that he’s only recently taken up riding.“They’re just jealous they’re not talented like I am” he explains.“Cycling lanes, on the other hand” he continues “are meant for hippies that barely have the wherewithal to get to their meager allotment to pick their poor excuse for root vegetables the first time of asking, let alone even have a concept of urgency. That’s why, to cater to this user, we add as many winding bends as possible instead of just letting it run parallel to the road. We also make sure to aim for any small hill in the area to add to the experience because we know all cyclists love hills. The thing is, cyclists, due to their lowly aspirations, never have anywhere to be so we may as well make it enjoyable. We also make sure that lots of junctions cross the cycle lane with ambiguous road markings, just to be absolutely certain, if anything, the cyclist hasn’t been lulled into a dose by their reassuring and relaxed ride. We also include slippy wooden bridges that have been polished to a shine for the same reason. Finally, the piece d’ resistance, we encourage walkers to not only walk their dogs on the cycle lane but also have their backs facing traffic on their side.”“We just don’t understand why more people don’t use them. It’s bizarre. Bloody hippies.”"Why not just shut up for one single second, when you can try and show off your own high level of education, which many people haven’t benefited from, as you argue with people who speak English as a second language in the comments? Just remember, I'm here forand it's my job to make sure my own ideas are at the forefront of inclusivity. I'm actually about to pen an open letter to Germaine Greer and explain all the things she just doesn't really understand about feminism.”Industry shill and allround smarm-meister Gareth Yoghurtbottom has held a press conference for component manufacturer SRAM this morning at their company headquarters. Yoghurtbottom insists adamantly that the savage beating doled out to an unpaid intern with low-rise Truvativ Blackbox bars was justified.“Okay, so, two things. One, we’re really proud of DUB and it absolutely had to be 28.99 millimeters. Making a joke about us making a new 28.99-inch wheel is just deeply insensitive. Secondly, we do have a sense of humour! It was only in 2013 we released an absolute zinger in the Christmas newsletter at the expense of Shimano Deore, but making jokes at our own expense… that would be really embarrassing - like Shimano and their loose ball bearing hubs - zing! We’ve done it again! Write that down! Can somebody write that down?!”Local Mayor Todd “The Bod” Beckingham has lost his seat as Mayor of Vancouver after accusations surfaced that he is merely indifferent to back wheel. These shock revelations surfaced after a recording was leaked where you can supposedly hear an unnamed woman state “you don’t even ride, you loser! You use your brakes to shralp, your trail dog, Sprocket, hasn’t been out since you ran it over and you don’t even enjoy skinnies - who even are you?”Mr Beckingham, who originally rose to power on the hardline manifesto of not “dumbing down the shore” is one of the more radical politicians on the west coast of Canada. He not only introduced an SPD license but also banned the sale of yellow safety glasses with 5KM of any sanctioned mountain bike trail.The shock revelation that his conservative values are merely a facade may well rock the foundations of the more traditional wing of Canadian politics.A growing rabble of Canadian mountain bikers have announced their intention to picket an upcoming Celine Dion concert due to concerns that the ticketing system constitutes a paywall.Celine Dion, pride of Canada, who is known for such hits as “that titanic song” and “something else, presumably”, has said that she doesn’t make the rules, that a lot of her music is out there to be enjoyed but sadly she won't make every show free for every fan.Tony Seagull, a bad man with good hair, has refuted this and insists that he will never listen to Dion’s music again and refuses to even entertain the idea of paying for something because he enjoys it too much for that. Anyone that disagrees with him is welcome around his squat anytime to talk about it over a wholesome meal roasted squirrel.