Things That Didn't Happen in the Bike Industry Last Month - Round Up

Mountain biker understands why carbon ski poles are pointless

"It's weird, but once it's not mountain biking I suddenly see things for what they are"

Mountain bike industry refuses to accept the link between mass consumerism and climate change

Stop the river and save the bears!

Mountain biker with name on their bike has surprisingly fulfilling life outside of riding

Do they not realise he can't manual?

Snowboarder left dissatisfied with the fit of mountain biking helmets

That's just the price of looking good I guess

Dating app users and mountain bikers to change the meaning of "about six foot"

That's a 30-footer if ever I saw one.

Wires to be exposed on the next generation of Mercedes

A spy shot was leaked of the new passenger side footwell

Gollum Completes his Cytech Level 2

Gollum has been known to let his loin cloth air out in the staff room.

Trailforks Wrapped tells different story

"There's clearly been some kind of mistake"

Whole bicycle made of recycled bicycle

Where the magic happens

A mountain biker on their first foray into skiing understands why carbon ski poles will have absolutely zero effect on their ability as a skier but will defend the use of their carbon derailleur cage to the death.Justin Timbersnake, whose bike also includes carbon headset spacers, a gold chain, and skull-shaped valve stems, openly mocked the group of skiers for their poles, explaining that they're not getting down a particular run no matter what their poles are made of, before explaining that he can't get around turns when his bike is in the high flip-chip position.Gareth Yoghurtbottom, a representative for Big Bike has steadfastly refused any link between mass consumerism and the values some bike brands are saying they’re trying to protect.“We all want to live in a greener, happier world - but this link to rising sea levels and man-made climate change is just utter nonsense. Why are sea levels rising? It’s because the oceans are being filled up by the rivers and now they’re overflowing. Stop the rivers, save the polar bears!”“So, today, instead of investing in genuine green options, we’re all going to pool together old carbon frames and build a massive dam across the Amazon. When we said “ocean fill” - we meant it.”“To show our belief in this we’re not only launching a limited run of vials of carbon dust collected from the cracked frames we couldn’t recycle or repurpose, or lash together in time for the mega raft-dam, to be worn around your neck or to act as a perfect stocking filler. It’s like what Angelina and Billy Bob did - but this delicate vial can kill you in your sleep. Edgy - plus one less cyclist will directly lower demand for both new frames and oxygen - talk about a green initiative.”A cross-country rider who wears lycra and knee pads has his name on his bike and rides in yellow safety specs has a surprisingly fulfilling life, suggesting that the implicit hierarchy of status within mountain biking is yet to permeate into wider culture.Cooler mountain biker, Todd “the Bod” Beckingham, explains his anger. “Well, it just doesn’t make sense. I saw him at the bar with his gorgeous friends and happy family… Don’t they realize they could be hanging out with me instead? I can table, and regularly ride all these super secret spots that only exist for a fifteen-minute window before they get shut down.“That dork is over the enjoying his passion in a healthy and non-possessive way. What a nerd. They don't know what they're missing. Now leave me alone - I've got to go rip the sleeves off some t-shirts in preparation for summer.”“Is your face meant to hurt that much?” asked bewildered newbie mountain biker Mitchell Cafetier as he took off his goggles and helmet. “In snowboarding, we unaccountably run our goggles under our helmets and I assume it’s absolutely the same in mountain biking, and I won’t hear otherwise.“Now, if you don’t mind me, I’m just gonna have a nice sit down after a blind crest in the middle of the most popular trail in town. Why not, eh?”A lobbying group has formed in Vancouver as people try to get the definition of "about six foot” changed. The lobbyists, mainly internet daters and intermediate mountain bikers, are urging the meaning to actually reflect a maximum distance of “between three and five feet”The head of their group, Justin Timbersnake, explains “Often in our culture, we talk euphemistically and things are taken as a given. Whether it’s saying you’ll be two minutes late, or when somebody says they’ll eat a horse - assuming they're not French. Nope, we say these things because the expression has taken on a wider cultural significance, and it’s the same with six-footers.“That two-foot jump? It’s six foot. That drop that you walked up to six times until the child on the balance bike rode off it? Six foot. Danny Devito? Also six foot. In fact, most people are about six foot. Stephen Merchant? A shade over six foot. Don’t hate me - hate Shakespeare, or Henry VIII. Or whoever it was that came up with this nonsensical language in the first place.The chief designer at Mercedes AMG, Tobias Rainsnot has decided that internally routed cables are the absolute worst, and after a brief flick through the comment section on Mikebike.com has vowed to make the new performance range from the German automotive Giant completely serviceable for the home mechanic.“First things first, we took off all the interior body panels to really let the cables and electronics breathe. Sure, it might look bad, but in the odd chance you need to work on a wiring loom it sure does make the access easy. For the same reason, I’ve been runningand a double-covered zipper since 2006. Anyhow, the next thing we’re working on is all wheels should be able to be removed with nothing that you don’t get on a fifteen-year-old free multi-tool from an issue of MBUK. Simultaneously, we shouldn’t just move to Torx fittings, because that just doesn’t feel right. Nope, it's cold hands and a 4mm Allen key at the roadside for you next time you flat, dear friend."The commenters also made several other great points. What they seem to want is everything external and easily serviceable while at the same time constantly requesting a near-hermetically sealed gearbox. In keeping with this, we welded the bonnet hood shut.”After years of working in a local bike shop, Gollum has finally completed his Cytech level two qualification. The jewelry enthusiast wasn’t eligible for the course for several years due to his refusal to wear anything other than a loin cloth, but after being gifted two Park Tool workshop aprons that he wears front and back, the body that runs Cytech finally let him commit to the two-week course.Sadly, after his breakout success in the documentary Lord of the Rings, Gollum found it hard to find regular work and quickly slipped into poverty. However, after chancing upon a temporary job in a bike shop, he immediately found himself at home.Unpredictable, salty, defensive, and yet sometimes the vessel for timeless wisdom given in whimsically lyrical jaunts, the other mechanics had already established a culture Gollum would settle quickly into.His boss, Hannah Anna Pethrington explains “Hey, we can all be a little salty, but this guy has perfected the art. One morning, he’ll bring in fish for us to eat, the next he’ll literally beat the shit out of you for asking what the pull ratio of a Shimano shifter is. He’s the perfect grouchy mechanic and always leaves our customers wanting, but never feeling his approval.Sometimes he’s so nice and kind, even being downright affectionate to his 25-year-old Top Peak Joe Blow. Other times, he’s angry and erratic and talks about himself in the third person. He’s also got the small issue of hoarding AXS batteries."A mountain biker's claim of “shredding the shit out of everything, all the time” has been thoroughly debunked as Trailforks released his year’s Wrapped. Instead of riding steep loamers every day, it turns out 98.7% of his riding was actually on Cliff’s Corners."I have no idea how Cliffs got on there... I think the app is broken. It's like how Ed Sheeran keeps turning up on Spotify! It doesn't make sense! If I wasn't riding loamers, then I would have to run behind the shed at home, rip into a bag of pre-purchased top soil and just throw it over me and my bike before hiding the bag back under a camo net. It would never happen!"Keen-green cyclists will have felt their Christmas has come early this year, as the first-ever fully recycled bike was launched. The claim, by BigWig bikes, is astounding, and their process is extraordinary.“What we do,” Head of Sustainability Freedom McClure explains, “is we make a bike - ride it around the car park for 10 minutes, bring it back inside, wheel it behind a curtain where we fit new stickers saying it’s a different brand and model, and then bring out the new bike - a new bike made of 100% old bike. It’s genius!”