5 Things We Learned from the 2024 Paris Olympics

1. A less technical course can still provide excellent racing.
The Olympic cross-country races took place on Elancourt Hill, a former sandstone quarry throughout the 19th century that subsequently became a landfill until it was closed in 1975. After a regeneration programme, the hill has been a public park since 1980. The hill is the highest point in the Paris region at just 231 metres high.
No major infrastructure was created at the site ahead of the Paris Olympics "in order to minimise the impact on its biodiversity" it says on the Olympics website
. In fact, 95 per cent of the trails that were raced on during the Olympic mountain bike events, designed by South African expert Nick Floros, were based on existing paths.
While Pauline Ferrand Prevot rode away with the gold medal and finished three minutes up on her nearest competitor, the other medals were hotly contested in the women's race with Haley Batten, Jenny Rissveds and Puck Pieterse putting on a nail biter of a race. In the men's race, it was a tight battle with bobbles
and passes right up to the finish line for the gold, and even in the final lap, Alan Hatherly's bronze medal wasn't a sure thing as Luca Braidot was hot on his wheel and is known for his strong finishing kick.
While the course was definitely less technical than any of the World Cup courses this season with its long sections of smooth gravel and climbs without any obstacles on them, it was technical enough that mountain bike skill definitely came into play. We saw several flat tires, a massive crash from Loana Lecomte, and even three-time Olympic medallist Nino Schurter had a scary moment in one of the rock gardens as he lost both pedals. The manmade rock gardens looked unforgiving, but even on the easier sections, when under pressure and at speed, athletes had to stay fully concentrated or risk taking themselves out of the race.
I'm not saying that I didn't enjoy watching the racing in Crans Montana and Araxa on some of the more technical courses we've ever seen, but I wouldn't say that I enjoyed the racing in Paris any less. 2. Flats made for some exciting racing.
I wouldn't wish a flat tire on anyone, especially on the world's biggest stage, but I have to say that misfortune did make for some exciting races. On the women's side, Haley Batten was right up in the mix when she got a flat tire on the fourth of seven laps. Incredible class from Jenny Rissveds saw her yelling at the US mechanics as she passed through the tech zone to give them the heads up that Batten had gotten a flat so they'd be prepared when she arrived on scene. The mechanics fixed Batten's flat in record time and she eventually battled back to win the silver medal against Rissveds.
At the time Batten flatted, Puck Pieterse was sitting solidly in second place, before a flat tire took her out during lap five. If Pieterse hadn't flatted, we could have seen Batten edge out Rissveds for the bronze medal, and Rissveds being the one going home with fourth place in exchange for helping out Batten. It was a bummer to see Pieterse get taken out of medal contention with a flat tire, but I'm sure we'll see the 22-year-old get her day in the spotlight at coming Olympic Games.
Unlike when Batten came through the tech zone, Pidcock's mechanics didn't seem prepared for him to come into the tech zone at all and he definitely wasted a couple of valuable seconds waiting for them to get him a wheel. He was leading the race with Victor Koretzky at the time and dropped back 36 seconds and eight places. Remarkably, he was able to fight back to the head of the race by the end of lap seven of eight, making for a very exciting final lap.
It's not often we see a rider come back to the podium in World Cup racing, never mind seeing it in both the men's and women's racing. I do wonder if it is partly because of how many areas there were to pass on this course since there were fewer narrow singletrack sections than we're used to seeing. 3. Athletes that were qualified early had a better chance of podiuming.
Looking at the athletes that finished in the medal positions, there seems to be an advantage to having qualified early for the Olympics and subsequently been able to focus more energy on performing at the Games, not qualifying for them.
Eventual gold medallists Pauline Ferrand Prevot and Tom Pidcock didn't have to worry about whether or not they'd make the French and Great Britain team for the Paris Olympics after winning the 2023 World Championships. The silver medallist on the men's side, Victor Koretzky, won the Paris Test Event in 2023 and finished in the top-five at the XC World Championships, the two main criteria for selection for the French team, so he was all but assured a spot on the French team coming into 2024.
Jenny Rissveds, as the only top rider for Sweden, also didn't have to worry about whether or not she would make Team Sweden in Paris. Likewise, Alan Hatherly didn't have to worry about whether or not he would qualify for South Africa.
In fact, the only rider that finished in the medals position that really had to worry about whether or not she would be able to toe the start line in Paris, was Haley Batten, and she met the criteria in Brazil by April 20th. Batten had a remarkable early season peak, before peaking again for the Paris Olympics.
Unlike the eventual medallists, the riders on the Swiss team had to fight up until the end of the final qualifying race of the year in Nove Mesto, a full month later. Nino Schurter, Mathias Flueckiger, and Alessandra Keller didn't know if they'd be on the Swiss team until the end of May and Frei found out just weeks ago after Jolanda Neff pulled out of the race
.
After winning four of the six medals available in Tokyo, you can imagine that the Swiss team was disappointed with Mathias Fluckiger's fifth place, Alessandra Keller's seventh place, Nino Schurter's ninth place and Sina Frei's 21st. Ahead of Tokyo, there was still a battle for spots on the Swiss Olympic team, but with three spots for men and women instead of two apiece, it would have been less intense and the athletes had more time to prepare. With a maximum of two quota spots now available in mountain biking, the strongest nation in mountain biking seems to have been penalized. 4. Specialized and Pinarello were the top brands on the podium.
Pinarello developed their mountain bikes especially
for Tom Pidcock and Pauline Ferrand Prevot and their hard work paid off with wins in both categories.
Pidock won on the full-suspension Dogma XC, while Ferrand Prevot took the win on the Dogma XC hardtail. She was the only rider to finish on the podium on a hardtail, although her compatriot Loana Lecomte was also racing a hardtail before she crashed out of the race.
Victor Koretzy and Haley Batten both rode the Specialized Epic World Cup to the podium. Alan Hatherly rode his Cannondale Scalpel to a bronze medal in the men's race, while Jenny Rissveds secured the final spot on the women's podium on an Ibis Exie.5. Pauline Ferrand Prevot was right to place all her eggs in one basket.
While for some athletes, it's counterproductive to put everything into one race, but in this case, it worked out perfectly for Pauline Ferrand Prevot. After disappointment at her last three Olympic appearances, she put everything into winning gold in Paris on home soil. Not having to worry about whether or not she was qualified for the French team, she skipped the first two rounds of the World Cup in Brazil to avoid any chance of illness or fatigue that can come with travel, before winning both the Nove Mesto World Cup and the Val di Sole World Cup.
With five XCO world titles to her name in 2015, 2019, 2020, 2022 and 2023, Ferrand Prevot knows how to peak for important events and so she then skipped the next two rounds and took off to altitude for her final preparation. She also cleared the slate for after the Games, announcing that she would be retiring from mountain biking after this season.
"I wanted to prepare for this Olympics, but in my head I also needed to know what was happening after. I needed to be free in my head and not be thinking ‘should I continue or not?’ So this winter I took the decision to stop MTB. I decided to quit MTB and will return to the road. It will be official, I think, the second week of August, what team I will join. But we have already a nice project and I will be happy to prepare for the Tour de France and to try to win the Tour de France next season."
We look forward to finding out what team is lucky enough to have signed the French rider and we look forward to cheering her on in the Tour de France next year.Other facts:
• Hatherly is the first man from South Africa and from the Southern Hemisphere to win an Olympic medal in mountain biking.
• Tom Pidcock now equals the record Julien Absalon and Paola Pezzo as the three are the only two-time Olympic gold medallists. At just 25 years of age, he'll have at least one more chance to break that record.
• Haley Batten didn't take a bottle going through the feed zone on the final lap and was handed a 500 CHF fine for ‘failure to respect the instructions of the race organisation or commissaires (using the pit lane without feeding or heaving technical assistance).’
• There was some questioning of the US selection criteria for the Olympic squad, which prioritized winning two U23 World Cups over winning one Elite World Cup, but Riley Amos proved that he belonged in Paris with the best-ever result from an American male rider.
• Charlie Aldridge of Great Britain also had an incredible debut with an 8th in his first Olympics. He also won the unofficial award for the steeziest rider, pulling t-bogs on one of the double jumps lap after lap.
• It was disappointing to see Candice Lill out of contention for a medal after exploding her wheel in the opening laps of the race. The South African was looking strong at the last two World Cups.
• The next Olympics are in Los Angeles in 2028.
Maybe by 2040 one of the more gravity-influenced disciplines will make it...but probably not, by then we'll all be VR-controlling our robot avatars on bikes (no need for e-bikes with e-riders).
I know she passed through a dépression a while ago, seems like she kept head and Heart balanced..
Hats off..