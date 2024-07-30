5 Things We Learned from the 2024 Paris Olympics

The course had more wide, smooth gravel sections than usual, but still provided great racing.

1. A less technical course can still provide excellent racing.

Jenny Rissveds gave the US mechanics the heads up so that they were prepared when Haley Batten came into the tech zone. It almost cost her a medal.

2. Flats made for some exciting racing.

Mathias Flueckiger, like the rest of the Swiss team, didn't know until the end of May if they even had a spot for Paris.

3. Athletes that were qualified early had a better chance of podiuming.

Pinarello took the top two spots on the podium and Specialized riders took both silver medals.

4. Specialized and Pinarello were the top brands on the podium.

There was never any doubt in anyone's minds what Pauline Ferrand Prevot's goal was this season.

5. Pauline Ferrand Prevot was right to place all her eggs in one basket.

Riley Amos' Olympic debut went very much to plan with a seventh place finish, the best-ever result for an American male rider.

Other facts: