Things We Learned from the State of the Sport Survey

World Cup Prize Money is too Low & Riders Love the Junior/U23 Broadcasts

This was the first year for the Public Survey and a question that I had that we were able to answer is how many people watch the women's broadcasts compared to how many watch the men's broadcasts. If you look at the number of women in downhill finals and the discrepancy in pay, you'd assume that barely anyone cares about women's racing and that's why there are fewer riders in the field and they are paid less overall, but the differences aren't as big as I would have suspected.First of all, 80% of people surveyed said that they do follow women's racing. If we look at downhill, 72.4% of fans said that they watch the Elite Men's broadcast, while 57.8% said they watch the Elite Women's broadcast. 19.7% said that they watch the Junior Men's racing and 13% said that they watch the Junior Women's racing.Unlike downhill, there is a much more even split between the men's and women's content in XC as I might have suspected, with 58.4% of people saying they usually watch the Elite Men's XCO race and 55.3% saying that they usually watch the Elite Women's XCO race as well. I was hoping we might see the number for women's racing here actually be higher than the men's racing, but we're just about even, so I take that as a win, particularly since the respondents of the public survey were 96.2% male.I can only see the playing field levelling out in coming years with the incredible racing we've been seeing in the women's fields in XC, DH and Enduro and that was a piece of positivity that I took from the survey.Another takeaway was that 93.4% of you are interested in downhill racing, 77% of people saying that they are interested in enduro racing and only 47.9% of people are interested in cross-country racing. I'm interested in seeing how those numbers change throughout the years as it seems like cross-country has a lot of upward momentum right now, especially headed into an Olympic year. You know I'll be doing my darnedest to try and make more people care about it!The State of the Sport Survey results are really all over the place, but a few little stats jumped out at me: More than 26% of viewers think a World Cup win should earn the rider more than $20,000 USD. Rider income is increasing, but the riders are scared about finding future sponsorship. Racers and fans alike are unhappy with the state of enduro right now. Most don't think performance-enhancing drugs threaten XC racing. Today's riders are a fascinating bunch, and I feel extremely lucky to have had this window into that world.The public survey was interesting, too, getting to see the overlaps and differences between the riders' and fans' experiences. (And there's a real fanbase: 37.2%, the largest category, said they watch at least 10 races each year.)More scattered factoids I stumbled across: 37% answeredtowith a bonus 8.3% respondingand another 37% staying neutral. Most viewers were various forms ofwith 2023 World Cup race coverage, most paid less attention than they had in previous years, and most said they're various forms ofto pay to watch those events this year. The riders, for their part, were a little more neutral in their ranking of the Warner Bros. coverage and 37% wereto the idea that the Warner Bros. takeover could improve rider opportunities to the future. That said, they'd really like better communication and are generally in favor of riders' union representation.The injury section was interesting to me too, though I have no real takeaways. Here are a few bummer notes about accident safety: The largest group of 42%with "31% think courses aren't always well-made. 71% have some form of health insurance, compared to 29% with none. Compared to last year, there's a slight decrease in riders thatwithand with 38% between the two agreement categories, that's still not super promising. Riders are quite predominantly concerned about long-term concussion effects.It's not all so heavy, though. In response to, thecrowd has been growing: 27.2% in the twogroups in 2021, 37.4% in 2023, and 34.3% in 2024. Those admittedly aren't high numbers and the improvement isn't linear, but I'll still take that growth as a sign that at least some parts of the industry are moving toward rider wellbeing, that these riders can keep putting their hearts into this thing that we love, and they'll have the support they need no matter how the races play out.I'm editing this one last time to add in: I also really want to include a shout-out to Ed and Sarah. it's been great working with them on this project and I always appreciate seeing how both of them are able to take an idea, run with it, and make something really cool out of it.While there weren't many surprises in this year's State of the Sport data it was interesting to at least see confirmation that some of the feelings we have been hearing about the sport do ring true (at least from those we surveyed). The sport's competitive side has undergone some big changes in recent years and it seems like there will be more to come. Hopefully for everyone involved the sport will be in a healthier and happier place soon.My first takeaway, which we have heard from riders for a while, is that prize money for World Cups is not good enough. With an elite World Cup win currently offering just €3,750 for DH/XC and just €1,000 in Enduro before taxes there is a clear dissatisfaction from racers with 88.8% feeling it is not an okay amount to receive after a race victory. The prize money is even lower for Junior downhill and U23 XC racers at just €200. Riders are nearly always going to ask for more money, but if other smaller events can offer large payouts for a win why can't the World Cups?While there has been plenty of unfavourable feedback towards the new race organisers and broadcasters it was good to see some praise for the Junior and U23 race broadcasts. We found that 95.4% of the Junior, U21 and U23 racers thought the live broadcasts were positive for the sport. These are long overdue and it was great to see WBD offering these as a viewing option allowing the future talent of the sport to be given a broadcast spotlight and not hidden inside result articles and race reports.