ThinkBike Whistler Guiding

One of the best things about ThinkBike Whistler are the guiding partners who show people the best trails around the area while riding great bikes from our exhibitors. Our company Whistler Bike Guide and sister business, Whistler Trail Solutions are powered by a passion that combines close to 50 years with partners Jerome David and Grant Lamont. Both of us have been in the advocacy and trail game for a long time.
Many people come to Whistler and are overwhelmed by the choices of trails, which ones suit their ability, which direction to ride them and how to not get into something that will end their trip at the clinic. We love to show people our back yard and we can't wait for you to join us as the sun makes a strong appearance in the coming weeks.
This is where our guides come in! They all know the area really well and will be really keen to show you all their favourites.
In this age of online aids such as our good friends at Trailforks possess, surprisingly people still like to have a live speaking human who can share their vast local knowledge and history of the areas we ride in.
Whistler Bike Guide has been leading the way in Whistler since 1990 when Grant Lamont and Charlie Doyle put out their first guide book of the area. Since then we have taken people from 37 countries riding the finest mountain bike trail systems on the planet and we were also the first company to take people riding in the Southern Chilcotin area around Goldbridge and Spruce Lake. Grant Lamont, the company owner took Dale Douglas for his first ride in the area and a couple of years later Dale opened Tyax Air with float plane drops in the area which has become huge! Your welcome.
All of our guides have over a decade of riding in the region and will show you the best trails in the right direction for your ability. We even have snacks and all the things you will need to keep the day moving, even if there are a few mechanical issues.whistlerbikeguide.com
When you sign up for Thinkbike Whistler you will experience the guiding expertise of our professional guides for the full 4 days. Guided rides leave at 10 am and 1 pm on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday with a 10 am tour being the last one on Sunday when we close at 1pm.
Whistler Bike Guide will also be joined by Arbutus Routes which operates a full-service bike shop across from the Fairmont Whistler Hotel. They offer superior customer service and will be on hand to help guide the guests from ThinkBike Whistler as well. http://arbutusroutes.com
All tours leave from the Big White Carnival Tent in Day Skier Lot 2 each day and to get in on the action sign up at http://thinkbikewhistler.com
Cost for Thinkbike Whistler is $199 for the three-and-a-half day pass and $125 for the two day for Saturday and Sunday which includes lunch each day prepared by Whistler Cooks along with Apres at The Longhorn Saloon beginning at 4pm each day except Sunday.
Hope to see you all there.
Sign up online at http://thinkbikewhistler.com
