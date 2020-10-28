This Aluminum Gearbox Hardtail Has No Seat Stays

Karl works at the Institute for Metal Forming Technology in Stuttgart and used the 500 ton Schuler knuckle joint servo press in the background to form the Pinion housing.

The attention to detail is incredible, including machining these brake mounts after welding to ensure they were perfectly aligned.

Karl is using a strain gauge with measuring sensors on the cantilever to learn more about his design and how it can be improved for version 2.

Karl is gaining further insight on the physics of the bike from a GOM 3D scanner.