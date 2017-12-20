This Canyon Strive Needs a New Home - Just 5 More Days to Share The Ride!

Teaming up with our sponsors and distributors globally, Share The Ride raises money to bring disadvantaged children from all over the world the opportunity to share the joy of being on two wheels by providing them with bicycles, helmets and locks. Since its inception in 2013, the foundation has raised over $155,000 and brought smiles to hundreds of children around the world including the Czech Republic, India, Poland, USA, Canada, UK, Australia, South Africa, Taiwan and NZ.

How it works

For more info head to pinkbike.com/sharetheride or to our Indiegogo page.

• For every $5 donated between Nov 3rd, 2017 and Midnight PST of December 24th, you will earn one chance to win the Canyon Strive CF 7.0 and other listed prizes. So if you donate $25 that is 5 chances at a bunch of prizes.• The winners will be selected from a spreadsheet using random selection.• The winners will be notified by e-mail and asked a mountain bike related knowledge question.• We will ship worldwide ... Customs fees and other applicable taxes will be the winner's responsibilities.• $200 is enough to buy one child a new bike and a helmet.• We are working with community centres, schools, youth and family service programs and other established charities and foundations to identify children from low income families who will benefit from this gift.• We are world wide.• We aim to ensure that the children receiving these gifts are educated on basic bicycle safety and maintenance.