This Canyon Strive Needs a New Home - Just 5 More Days to Share The Ride!

We are stoked to watch our Share The Ride goal of $48,000 get closer and closer. We're currently sitting at 77% of the target, but with just a few days until we close the donations page we still need your help!
With every $5 that you donate, you get one entry to win this sweet new Canyon Strive! Donate $50? Get 10 chances to win, AND you contribute to making kids around the world smile over the holidays and beyond.
When you think back to the first time you rode a bike, overwhelming feelings of joy and accomplishment come to mind. That first taste of independence comes back, your self esteem rises and you remember believing that anything is possible. Many children across the globe will never have this experience, or cherish memories like these. We don’t want anyone to miss out on owning their first bike and experiencing these breakthroughs, so Pinkbike and Trailforks created the Share the Ride Foundation.
Teaming up with our sponsors and distributors globally, Share The Ride raises money to bring disadvantaged children from all over the world the opportunity to share the joy of being on two wheels by providing them with bicycles, helmets and locks. Since its inception in 2013, the foundation has raised over $155,000 and brought smiles to hundreds of children around the world including the Czech Republic, India, Poland, USA, Canada, UK, Australia, South Africa, Taiwan and NZ.
Last year Share the Ride surpassed its 2016 goal and raised $45,390. Underprivileged children around the globe got to understand the immense satisfaction that owning a bike can bring. This year our goal is to raise $48,000 and distribute even more bikes globally! So put today’s coffee money towards stoking some kids out, and making their holiday season a wheely wheely good one. Visit www.pinkbike.com/sharetheride to donate!
Once again, our industry friends have come to the table with tons incredible prizes for you to win, with more being added all the time. Here's what's up for grabs so far...
• One Cube 2018 Reaction YM, and One Cube Prize Pack • One Rockshox Pike Fork • One Yakima Hold-up Rack • Three Kali Shiva 2.0 full face helmets, 2 Kali Interceptor Enduro Helmets, Two Kali Maya Enduro Helmets. • Two RaceFace prize packs • One GT Pro Performer 29'er • One SRAM Eagle GX Drivetrain • Two Whistler Blackcomb Bike Park 5 day lift passes • One SRSunTour RUX or Durolux 27.5" fork • Six TSG Evo Skate helmets • Two Giro helmets Chronical and Cartel • Three prize packs of 100% Goggles and Gloves • Two sixsixone Prize Packs • Two Alpinestars Prize Packs • One EVOC Enduro FR Blackline bag • One FSA Gradient Crankset • One Renthal Cockpit • One Schwalbe Prize Pack • One e*thirteen TRS+Seatpost and TRS Cassette • ThreeDissent Labs Prize Packs
How it works • For every $5 donated between Nov 3rd, 2017 and Midnight PST of December 24th, you will earn one chance to win the Canyon Strive CF 7.0 and other listed prizes. So if you donate $25 that is 5 chances at a bunch of prizes. • The winners will be selected from a spreadsheet using random selection. • The winners will be notified by e-mail and asked a mountain bike related knowledge question. • We will ship worldwide ... Customs fees and other applicable taxes will be the winner's responsibilities.
Where will your money go? • $200 is enough to buy one child a new bike and a helmet. • We are working with community centres, schools, youth and family service programs and other established charities and foundations to identify children from low income families who will benefit from this gift. • We are world wide. • We aim to ensure that the children receiving these gifts are educated on basic bicycle safety and maintenance.
Your contribution will not only go towards a helmet and a bike, but a new lease on life for a child. Donate what you can and know that you’ll be the difference between an average holiday season and a wheely wheely great one!
Interested in hosting a Share The Ride event in your community? We are always happy to hear from you - please let us know more about yourself HERE
