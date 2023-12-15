This Carbon Chainring Weighs Just 39 grams

Dec 15, 2023
by Seb Stott  
photo

A carbon-fibre MTB chainring may sound about as durable as a chocolate teapot, but a Barcelona-based company called Gemini claim to have come up with some clever tech to make it work. They say they've put in more than 3 years of research and development, 500 prototypes, and thousands of kilometres of testing, resulting in two international patent applications and what they call "the most technologically advanced chainring on the market."

First, let's talk about why you'd want a carbon chainring. The claimed weight is just 39 grams (30 teeth). That compares to about 59 g for a 30T SRAM direct mount ring (one of the lightest made from aluminium); so we're talking about a 20-gram saving, which will only be worth considering to the biggest weight weenies and/or professional XC athletes. The press release also claims that it's more aerodynamic and reduces friction with the chain, but that sounds like an even more marginal gain. It goes on to say that the chainring offers an "unparalleled sense of finesse during pedalling." Super.

photo
The wear-resistant aluminium core is set inside the carbon teeth.
photo
The inside edges of the teeth are faced with aluminium.

More interesting to me is how Gemini have managed to make a carbon chainring which they say has "unmatched durability for a carbon chainring". On their website, it even says that "wear will be similar to that of an aluminium chainring."

The Gemini Rigel chainring uses a 7075 T6 Aluminum core, which is sandwiched inside the carbon teeth. Gemini then uses something called forged carbon, which involves pressing the fibres together with more than 100 tons of force. Gemini say "the fibers of the composite are arranged through the geometry of the chainring wrapping the metal core while providing a continuous structural organization along the tooth that provides high stiffness levels impossible to achieve with any other carbon chainring manufacturing process".

It's designed to be compatible with any 11 or 12 speed chain on the market, including Shimano, SRAM Eagle, and SRAM Eagle Flattop chains. It's available with 32, 34 & 36 teeth (30 and 38 coming soon), with a standard 3 mm offset (Boost). It only comes as a direct mount and round shape for now, but Oval and 104 BCD should be available soon. The supported crank interfaces are: SRAM 3 bolt, SRAM 8 bolt, Shimano, RaceFace/Easton, Cannondale Hollowgram.

The price? 125€

ridegemini.com



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks


Author Info:
seb-stott avatar

Member since Dec 29, 2014
275 articles
Report
28 Comments
  • 14 1
 "500 prototypes, and thousands of kilometres of testing", so each prototype averaged a minimum of 4km?

Would be more convinced by hundreds of thousands of kilometres, given the amount of protos.
  • 13 0
 Waiting for the e-bike version to match with my e-wings and just get fully overwhelmed by all the weight savings.
  • 2 0
 I am thoroughly whelmed!
  • 8 0
 The alu core is great but those narrow wide profiles are going to wear so quickly you'll be dropping chains like the noughties after a couple rides
  • 1 0
 Good observation. Useless product.
  • 6 0
 Make it steel all the way to the bolt centres, lose the carbon, drop it to 1/3 of the price and you've got yourself a customer!
  • 1 0
 My Wolftooth stainless steel chainring cost ~£100 but damn they last a long time.
  • 1 0
 My steel chainring from Raceface was 20 bucks and lasts easily over 5000 km of enduro riding
  • 6 0
 "wear resistant aluminum" lol
  • 2 0
 it wasnt mentioned in the article, but this is the same company that make the 650E 1 piece carbon bar/stems, that have also featured on PB

my question wouldnt be chain wear life expectancy, its how does it cope with rock strikes..
  • 6 0
 The chain looks heavy.
  • 5 0
 Wait. so it's cheaper and lighter than a xtr chainring? That's impressive
  • 1 0
 Or an XTR chainring is ridiculously overpriced.
  • 1 0
 I really like the concept and how the turned it into a thought through product. The look is not my style but I'm nopt part of the aero gang.

Btw: Googling the product name before launch helps Wink --> Gemini Rigel
  • 1 1
 Think I'll hold off until after the Pinkbike test. Maybe let Levy have a go on one for a bit. Oh, but wait... Such a huge loss for Pinkbike. Don't know what Outside could have offered to keep him, but it would have been worth it.
  • 1 0
 Maybe he didn't want to stay, regardless of offers? People have agency and are free to move on to other things if they want to.
  • 2 0
 I'm not mad about anything except the "Designed and Handcrafted by Gemini in Barcelona" etched in white. Looks awful on a nice looking chainring.
  • 3 0
 "The claimed weight is just 39 grams (30 teeth)."

"It's available with 32, 34 & 36 teeth (30 and 38 coming soon)"

Ok
  • 4 0
 Meh
  • 1 0
 Exactly my thoughts. I will stick with my stainless steel Wolftooth rings that last forever and weigh less than a good dump.
  • 1 0
 I reckon it looks awesome. Unparalleled finesse also sounds great and is much less likely to meet expectations!
  • 1 0
 But I so prefer parallel finesse, things go sideways when it's unparalleled.
  • 2 0
 I'm sensing a lack of finesse during the following comments
  • 2 0
 When did Friday Fails change?
  • 1 0
 It would be way more aerodynamic without all those fins sticking up - look more sleek too.
  • 1 0
 Get a steel chainring, forget about the few grams saved and ride that chainring for 5000 km.
  • 1 0
 Is this a little dumb? Yes
Do I wish they made a 48t for my gravel bike? Yes
Would I impulse buy a 48t? OF COURSE!
  • 1 0
 Finally!







