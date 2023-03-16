Video: Dakine Release New 25L Builder Pack Series

Press Release: Dakine
For more than 15 years, Dakine has designed Builder's Packs to help the hardy souls build and maintain trails around the world. By partnering with some of the world's foremost trail builders, including the crew at Trans-Cascadia, Dakine has taken their feedback to refine and expand this legendary backpack. New for 2023, Dakine is excited to introduce an all new 25L pack, as well as some key refinements on the classic 40L pack. Dakine is proud to play a role in building and maintaining the sacred places we all love and salutes the trail builders who put in the hardwork for everyone to enjoy.
Stay tuned for part 2 of the Builder Pack Series featuring the gnarly, hand built trails of La Grave, France.
The all new 25L Builder Pack and redesigned 40L Builder Pack
Dakine Team Rider Hannah Bergemann digs deep in the WA backcountry.
Hannah in the low profile 25L Builder Pack
25L Builder Pack features an expandable, removable floating cargo pocket.
Hannah Bergemann "preserves the shred".
The redesigned 40L Builder Pack is a workhorse that can carry it all
Dakine Team Rider Thomas Vanderham is no stranger to trail maintenance.
Thomas Vanderham, fully loaded and ripping.
The all new 25L Builder Pack
Flatbed chassis with anchors allows for multiple configurations, and the expandable, removeable floating cargo pocket fits large power tools.
The redesigned 40L Builder Pack
The 40L Builder Pack features multiple storage pockets for tools, water, fuel, and first aid and converts to flatbed for construction bucket carry
Details25L Builder Pack
-Compact and stable carry for backcountry projects accessed on 2 wheels
-Next-to-back, low center-of-gravity power tool/chainsaw carry
-Flatbed chassis with anchors allows for multiple configurations
-Expandable, removable floating cargo pocket
-Large zippered side pockets for fuel, spare batteries, water
-External attachment straps
-Fleece lined sunglass pocket
-30mm webbing waistbelt
-Integrated rescue whistle/sternum strap
-100% Recycled Polyester
$220 USD MSRP40L Builder Pack
-Load-hauler ideal for big projects accessed by truck or foot
-Large expandable chainsaw pocket
-Converts to flatbed for construction bucket carry
-Quick access lopper sleeve
-Multiple storage pockets for tools, water, fuel, first aid
-6mm AL internal frame for stable carry
-Fleece lined sunglass pocket
-Vertical hand tool carry (holds 4 tools)
-Hydration compatible
-Integrated rescue whistle/sternum strap
-100% Recycled Polyester
$260 USD MSRP
check out dakine.com/pages/builder-pack
for more details
6 Comments
It kinda looks like the saw carry on the 25L makes it tricky to get the saw out for quick cuts. Also looks like the storage compartment sits right on top of the saw's (hot) exhaust. The wing pockets look nice though, and I like the general premise of a modular pack.