Video: Dakine Release New 25L Builder Pack Series

Mar 16, 2023
Press Release: Dakine

For more than 15 years, Dakine has designed Builder's Packs to help the hardy souls build and maintain trails around the world. By partnering with some of the world's foremost trail builders, including the crew at Trans-Cascadia, Dakine has taken their feedback to refine and expand this legendary backpack. New for 2023, Dakine is excited to introduce an all new 25L pack, as well as some key refinements on the classic 40L pack. Dakine is proud to play a role in building and maintaining the sacred places we all love and salutes the trail builders who put in the hardwork for everyone to enjoy.

Stay tuned for part 2 of the Builder Pack Series featuring the gnarly, hand built trails of La Grave, France.

The smaller 25L Builder Pack. Photo Chris Hornbecker
Photo Chris Hornbecker
The all new 25L Builder Pack and redesigned 40L Builder Pack

Dig to ride. Hannah puts in the work. Photo Chris Hornbecker
Dakine Team Rider Hannah Bergemann digs deep in the WA backcountry.

The 25L Builder Pack is meant for backcountry trail building missions. Photo Chris Hornbecker
The 25L Builder Pack sports a low-profile design. Photo Chris Hornbecker
Hannah in the low profile 25L Builder Pack

Fully adaptable cargo area for large power tools. Photo Chris Hornbecker
25L Builder Pack Photo Chris Hornbecker
25L Builder Pack features an expandable, removable floating cargo pocket.

The Builder Pack is a shred preserver allowing riders to fully enjoy their ride down even with a full pack of tools. Photo Chris Hornbecker
Hannah Bergemann "preserves the shred".

Hannah Bergemann enjoys the ride down with a pack full of tools. Photo Chris Hornbecker
Hannah Bergemann. Photo Chris Hornbecker

How else are you going to carry all of this stuff Photo Chris Hornbecker
The redesigned 40L Builder Pack is a workhorse that can carry it all

The 40L Builder Pack can carry all your trail building tools. Photo Chris Hornbecker
The Builder Pack can haul it all. Photo Chris Hornbecker

Photo Chris Hornbecker
Trimming bush. Photo Chris Hornbecker
Dakine Team Rider Thomas Vanderham is no stranger to trail maintenance.

Thomas Vanderham preserving the shred with a fully loaded 40L Builder Pack. Photo Chris Hornbecker
Thomas Vanderham, fully loaded and ripping.

25L Builder Pack
25L Builder Pack
The all new 25L Builder Pack

25L Builder Pack
25L Builder Pack
Flatbed chassis with anchors allows for multiple configurations, and the expandable, removeable floating cargo pocket fits large power tools.



40L Builder Pack
40L Builder Pack
The redesigned 40L Builder Pack

40L Builder Pack
40L Builder Pack
The 40L Builder Pack features multiple storage pockets for tools, water, fuel, and first aid and converts to flatbed for construction bucket carry

Details
25L Builder Pack
-Compact and stable carry for backcountry projects accessed on 2 wheels
-Next-to-back, low center-of-gravity power tool/chainsaw carry
-Flatbed chassis with anchors allows for multiple configurations
-Expandable, removable floating cargo pocket
-Large zippered side pockets for fuel, spare batteries, water
-External attachment straps
-Fleece lined sunglass pocket
-30mm webbing waistbelt
-Integrated rescue whistle/sternum strap
-100% Recycled Polyester
$220 USD MSRP

40L Builder Pack
-Load-hauler ideal for big projects accessed by truck or foot
-Large expandable chainsaw pocket
-Converts to flatbed for construction bucket carry
-Quick access lopper sleeve
-Multiple storage pockets for tools, water, fuel, first aid
-6mm AL internal frame for stable carry
-Fleece lined sunglass pocket
-Vertical hand tool carry (holds 4 tools)
-Hydration compatible
-Integrated rescue whistle/sternum strap
-100% Recycled Polyester
$260 USD MSRP
check out dakine.com/pages/builder-pack for more details

6 Comments

  • 2 0
 I love the idea of one of these packs, but the reality is I carry my gear out in a raggedy ass Wenger pack I bought for £25 10 years ago and a blue tarp bag that cost about £2. I'm sure one of these is better made but hey, duct tape is cheap too.
  • 2 0
 I have had the original Dakine builder pack for a Loooong time, it's a fantastic heavy duty pack that has worked amazing over the years for carrying tools. I recently purchased the trail boss tool you see in the photo. I just throw that thing in the pack sometimes it would be cool to not having it bang around. Props to Dakine for bringing this thing back, more pack companies should do it.
  • 1 0
 This looks interesting. I can't quite tell if it's really well designed and awesome, or overly complicated and works better on paper than it does in real life.

It kinda looks like the saw carry on the 25L makes it tricky to get the saw out for quick cuts. Also looks like the storage compartment sits right on top of the saw's (hot) exhaust. The wing pockets look nice though, and I like the general premise of a modular pack.
  • 1 0
 I have tried out both the EVOC and Dakine Trail builders backpacks and have found my old MEC snowboarding backpack works better. Bought a few straps externally to carry 2 ea. 5 gallon buckets and my 600mm long folding pull saw.
  • 2 0
 Some great ideas in this pack, nice work Dakine. That 40L pack looks great.
  • 1 0
 The original builder pack was excellent and this one looks like just a better version. Nice!





