VIDEOS
This is Home: Carson Storch - Video
Jul 26, 2017
by
SHIMANO
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that
supports HTML5 video
Carson Storch - This is Home
by
shimano
Views: 377
Faves:
7
Comments: 1
Watch the video in 4K here
Previous
This Is Home
videos:
Greg Minnaar
Tom van Steenbergen
Thomas Genon
Richie Rude
Brett Rheeder
Crew:
Filmed By
:
Harrison Mendel
and
Liam Mullany
Edited By
:
Harrison Mendel
Photos by
:
Tyler Roemer
Title Design and Branding
:
Studio Dialog
Sound Design
:
Racket Sound
Location:
Bend, Oregon, USA
MENTIONS
:
@shimano
/
@robb
/
@hmendel
/
@liammullany
/
@TylerRoemer
7 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 5
albertp
(57 mins ago)
Carson is a class act. Whenever he likes my insta posts I feel like a boss...
[Reply]
+ 4
zbishop70
(1 hours ago)
Cool video, I assume.
[Reply]
+ 2
coregrind
Plus
(1 hours ago)
Click the 4k link after all of the pics.
[Reply]
+ 1
VTwintips
(28 mins ago)
Awesome video!! Impressive precision style on the big bike!!! Really pleasant to riding to watch.
[Reply]
+ 1
Kramz
(1 hours ago)
Man, the things these people do make everyone I ever knew look like a cycling geriatric when they're not.
[Reply]
+ 1
Niko182
(41 mins ago)
Was that a flip x up while doing a flip whip?
[Reply]
+ 1
china666
(58 mins ago)
This is first moment)
[Reply]
