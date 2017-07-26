VIDEOS

This is Home: Carson Storch - Video

Jul 26, 2017
by SHIMANO  
Carson Storch - This is Home

by shimano
Carson Storch This is Home profile in Bend Oregon.

Previous This Is Home videos:

Greg Minnaar
Tom van Steenbergen
Thomas Genon
Richie Rude
Brett Rheeder


Crew:

Filmed By: Harrison Mendel and Liam Mullany
Edited By: Harrison Mendel
Photos by: Tyler Roemer
Title Design and Branding: Studio Dialog
Sound Design: Racket Sound

Location:
Bend, Oregon, USA

MENTIONS: @shimano / @robb / @hmendel / @liammullany / @TylerRoemer


7 Comments

  • + 5
 Carson is a class act. Whenever he likes my insta posts I feel like a boss...
  • + 4
 Cool video, I assume.
  • + 2
 Click the 4k link after all of the pics.
  • + 1
 Awesome video!! Impressive precision style on the big bike!!! Really pleasant to riding to watch.
  • + 1
 Man, the things these people do make everyone I ever knew look like a cycling geriatric when they're not.
  • + 1
 Was that a flip x up while doing a flip whip?
  • + 1
 This is first moment)

