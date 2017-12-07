VIDEOS

Casey Brown's 'This is Home' Speaks to her Revelstoke Roots - Video

Dec 7, 2017
by SHIMANO  
Casey Brown - This is Home

by shimano
Views: 208    Faves: 10    Comments: 2




Anyone who knows Casey understands how much her dog Snuff means to her. Portrait of Snuff on the right painted by Casey.

Some people hide cash under the mattress but Casey prefers contest cheques because they provide more back support.

Previous This Is Home videos:

Jill Kintner
Carson Storch
Greg Minnaar
Tom van Steenbergen
Thomas Genon
Richie Rude
Brett Rheeder


Crew:

Filmed By: Harrison Mendel and Liam Mullany
Edited By: Harrison Mendel
Photos by: Robb Thompson
Production Coordinator Marty Schaffer
Title Design, Branding and VFX: Studio Dialog
Sound Design: Racket Sound

Location:
Revelstoke, BC, Canada

Music:
"Divide" feat. Kelsey Bulkin
Performed by ODESZA
www.odesza.com

@shimano / @robb / @hmendel / @liammullany


2 Comments

  • + 2
 barefoot mountain climbing with while carrying bike on shoulders reminds me of lord of the rings
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XWJEMtAtbe8
  • + 1
 Barefoot climbing that mountain still isn't as gnarly as hitting the GLC dancefloor barefoot...

Post a Comment



