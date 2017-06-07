VIDEOS

This is Home: Greg Minnaar - Video

Jun 7, 2017
by SHIMANO  
Greg Minnaar - This is Home

by shimano
Views: 1,147    Faves: 17    Comments: 1


With the 20th World Cup win of his career, Greg Minnaar is the greatest downhill mountain biker of all time. But spend some time hanging out with Greg in his hometown of Pietermaritzburg and you would never know you were in the presence of a living legend. All you would find is a down-to-earth guy whose love of bikes is surpassed only by his love for friends, family and home.

We caught-up with Greg at home with his family during some rare moments of downtime this past winter. The Marisburg hillside is where Greg first rode a mountain bike, and in later years experienced a career highlight – winning the world championship minutes from is home for all his friend and family. It doesn’t take long to figure out that Greg has shaped this community… and they, in turn, have shaped him. This is home.


Location: Pietermaritzburg, South Africa
Photos by: Sterling Lorence

Previous This Is Home videos:
Thomas Genon
Richie Rude
Brett Rheeder
Tom Van Steenbergen

MENTIONS: @shimano / @anthill / @sterlinglorence


9 Comments

  • + 3
 H is a sensational sportsman, and he deserves all the success he has worked for, hands down. He is the definition of 'the perfect rider'
  • + 1
 Legend, ambassador of the sport, great athlete
  • + 1
 This boy nasty on a dirt bike
  • + 1
 Haha, his Dad ripping him. "What work have you ever done"? *wee kiss*
  • + 1
 switch from OGKabuto to O'Neal helmets? Or are they the same company?
  • + 1
 Flippin the dj back in the day, I see you
  • + 1
 Minaar for Rampage!!!
  • + 1
 L E G E N D !
  • + 1
 Nice guy.

