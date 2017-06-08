PHOTOGRAPHY

Greg Minnaar: This is Home - Photo Epic

Jun 8, 2017
by SHIMANO  

Last winter, Greg and his family welcomed us into his home in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa to get an inside look at the people and places that have shaped his life and career.

bigquotesFrom being with Greg that week and learning how he lives… he lives a lot! He’s always on the move - if he isn’t riding, he’s running, or visiting a friend, or golfing, or grabbing coffee, or riding motocross, or spending time with his parents. I wanted his photo epic to feel like that… to give you an idea of the energy Greg puts into every single moment of every day.Sterling Lorence

Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa

Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa

Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa

Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa

Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa
Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa

bigquotesI have always loved two wheels. I had so much fun as a kid – carving ruts in other people's gardens and cruising down the street. I don’t know if all that practice at a young age gave me the skills to carry speed and to corner well that made for a successful career? I don’t know.Greg Minnaar

Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa

Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa

Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa

Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa
Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa

Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa
Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa

Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa
Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa

Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa

Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa

Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa

Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa

Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa

Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa

Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa
Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa

bigquotesHe’s very dedicated to his friends and he won’t let you down. Once a friend always a friend.Jeff Minnaar

Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa

Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa

Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa

Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa

bigquotesI think when you’re pushing through and trying to reach somewhere you’ll never really hear the negative stuff around you because you're just pushing forward so heavily.Greg Minnaar

Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa

Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa
Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa

Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa
Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa

Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa

Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa

Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa

bigquotesI think what drove me in the beginning was people saying I wouldn’t be able to do what I thought I was able to do. And that got me into a career where I was able to possibly prove them wrong. And then there was a challenge of trying to stay there, and at the same time, just having such a good time.Greg Minnaar

Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa

Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa

Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa
Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa

Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa
Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa

Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa

Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa

Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa

Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa

Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa

Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa

Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa

Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa

Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa
Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa

Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa
Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa

Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa

Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa
Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa

Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa
Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa

Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa

Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa

bigquotesWhen we gave him his first 50cc… he was shaking like a leaf. He got on the thing, I showed him how to start it... and he was as happy as he’d ever been and he never looked back.Jeff Minnaar

Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa

Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa

Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa
Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa

Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa

Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa

Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa

Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa

Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa

Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa

Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa

Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa

Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa
Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa

Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa
Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa

Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa

Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa

Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa

Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa
Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa

Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa
Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa

Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa

Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa

Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa

bigquotesI don’t think I’m smart, no, I think I break things down until they’re very basic. I’m always trying to find more efficient ways of doing things.Greg Minnaar

Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa

Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa

Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa

Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa

Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa
Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa

Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa

Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa

Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa

Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa

Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa

Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa
Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa

Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa

Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa

Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa
Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa

Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa

Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa

Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa

Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa

Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa
Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa

bigquotesHe just had it… It was just natural. I don’t believe you can teach yourself to ride… no rider succeeds if he’s not born with it. It’s got to be a natural thing.Jeff Minnaar

Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa

Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa

Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa

Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa

Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa
Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa

Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa
Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa

Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa

Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa

Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa

bigquotesI think what brings the best out in me is family. It’s family I love coming back to and it’s a family on the road that I love racing around.Greg Minnaar

Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa

Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa

Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa

bigquotesWhen I see him sitting in the hot seat, and when he's about to win I get the most excited... I'm very proud of him.Jasmine, Greg Minnaar's niece

Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa

Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa

Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa

Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa

Greg Minnaar at home in Pietermaritzburg South Africa

Greg Minnaar - This is Home

by shimano
Views: 26,672    Faves: 288    Comments: 5


CLICK HERE to watch in beautiful 4K resolution.

Location: Pietermaritzburg, South Africa
Photos by: Sterling Lorence

Previous This Is Home videos:
Thomas Genon
Richie Rude
Brett Rheeder
Tom Van Steenbergen

MENTIONS: @shimano / @anthill / @sterlinglorence


Must Read This Week
Finals Result: Fort William DH World Cup 2017
144183 views
Qualifying Results – Fort William DH World Cup
102691 views
Tech Randoms – Fort William DH World Cup
82652 views
Shimano Announces New Gravity-Oriented Pedals, Shoes
68846 views
Must Watch: Jordie Lunn - Rough AF 2 - Video
63662 views
Brendan Fairclough's Scott Gambler – Fort William DH World Cup
60616 views
Coil Shock or Air Shock? – Tales From the Pits at Fort William
59543 views
Race Day Photo Epic - Fort William DH World Cup
58096 views

6 Comments

  • + 3
 Well that was awesome. Greg seems like such a chilled guy, yet he's clearly very driven and works incredibly hard at everything he does. He's a great ambassador for the sport.
  • + 1
 For me thst was video of the year. Kind of always been the quiet achiever in a way. But ended up being and continues to be the greatest rider of them all. Sought of snuck up on being the GOAT.........maybe that's because he seems so so humble. Probably the most important trait in a true champion!
  • + 1
 Sometimes I find it silly to see a video being followed by a photo shoot from shooting video, but when it comes to Sterling Lorence I will gladly take "making of This is home Photo Epic". I remember opening his portfolio site for the first time, the shot of Steve Romanuk between birches and that pic of Wade Simmons flying shot from underside. You saw that and you knew that Sterling has something special going on. Amazing work, makes me happy to have eyes, a true delight to watch. The GOAT by the GOAT.

Greg's dad reminds me of Murray Walker Smile
  • + 2
 How do you not love this guy???
  • + 1
 Great post, great pics, g.o.a.t!
  • + 1
 Amazing insight.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.067462
Mobile Version of Website