Greg Minnaar: This is Home - Photo Epic

Last winter, Greg and his family welcomed us into his home in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa to get an inside look at the people and places that have shaped his life and career.
From being with Greg that week and learning how he lives… he lives a lot! He’s always on the move - if he isn’t riding, he’s running, or visiting a friend, or golfing, or grabbing coffee, or riding motocross, or spending time with his parents. I wanted his photo epic to feel like that… to give you an idea of the energy Greg puts into every single moment of every day.—Sterling Lorence
I have always loved two wheels. I had so much fun as a kid – carving ruts in other people's gardens and cruising down the street. I don’t know if all that practice at a young age gave me the skills to carry speed and to corner well that made for a successful career? I don’t know.—Greg Minnaar
He’s very dedicated to his friends and he won’t let you down. Once a friend always a friend.—Jeff Minnaar
I think when you’re pushing through and trying to reach somewhere you’ll never really hear the negative stuff around you because you're just pushing forward so heavily.—Greg Minnaar
I think what drove me in the beginning was people saying I wouldn’t be able to do what I thought I was able to do. And that got me into a career where I was able to possibly prove them wrong. And then there was a challenge of trying to stay there, and at the same time, just having such a good time.—Greg Minnaar
When we gave him his first 50cc… he was shaking like a leaf. He got on the thing, I showed him how to start it... and he was as happy as he’d ever been and he never looked back.—Jeff Minnaar
I don’t think I’m smart, no, I think I break things down until they’re very basic. I’m always trying to find more efficient ways of doing things.—Greg Minnaar
He just had it… It was just natural. I don’t believe you can teach yourself to ride… no rider succeeds if he’s not born with it. It’s got to be a natural thing.—Jeff Minnaar
I think what brings the best out in me is family. It’s family I love coming back to and it’s a family on the road that I love racing around.—Greg Minnaar
When I see him sitting in the hot seat, and when he's about to win I get the most excited... I'm very proud of him.—Jasmine, Greg Minnaar's niece
