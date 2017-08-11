Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Home
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
TRAILFORKS
SHOP
VIDEOS
This is Home: Jill Kintner - Video
Aug 11, 2017
by
SHIMANO
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that
supports HTML5 video
Jill Kintner - This is Home
by
shimano
Add to Favorites
Added to Favorites
Views: 614
Faves:
4
Comments: 0
Previous
This Is Home
videos:
Carson Storch
Greg Minnaar
Tom van Steenbergen
Thomas Genon
Richie Rude
Brett Rheeder
Crew:
Filmed By
:
Harrison Mendel
Edited By
:
David Peacock
Photos by
:
Paris Gore
Title Design and Branding
:
Studio Dialog
Sound Design
:
Racket Sound
Location:
Bellingham, WA, USA
Watch the video in 4K here
MENTIONS
:
@shimano
/
@parisgore
/
@hmendel
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Szymon Godziek Backflips Tour de Pologne On a Road Bike - Video
172549 views
Final Results - Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2017
104420 views
Aaron Gwin's Absolutely Incredible Finals Run: Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2017 - Video
67556 views
Qualifying Results - Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2017
61561 views
Purest Line: Finn Iles Riding DH Through Quebec City - Video
55193 views
Cannondale Jekyll 2 - Review
53536 views
Superhuman: Finals Photo Epic - Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2017
52928 views
Cube's Prototype 29er DH Bike - Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2017
52364 views
3 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 1
gunners1
(36 mins ago)
Cool video, really good edit..made it flow easily
[Reply]
+ 1
eric-w
(22 mins ago)
Agree with Jill, Bryn is my favorit rider to watch too. :-) Superb vid!
[Reply]
+ 1
mokydot
(8 mins ago)
Jealous. This mean war.
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
Pinkbike Live
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.052474
Mobile Version of Website
3 Comments
Post a Comment