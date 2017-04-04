This is How We Liv - Video



With the launch of the How We Liv campaign, for 2017 Liv Cycling is inviting women to become part of a rapidly-growing global community by sharing moments and experiences from their cycling lives. “How We Liv” represents an everyday mantra for a lifestyle where bikes bring people closer to one another, nature and themselves. Introduced in 2014, Liv became the first comprehensive cycling brand completely dedicated to women.



In addition to striving to create the best women’s-specific bicycle and apparel products, Liv continues to further its mission by harnessing the power of a truly global cycling community. Now, by utilizing the #HowWeLiv hashtag, whether it is sharing their bike style, how they travel with their bike, or how they ride and train, women will be instantly connected with cyclists from around the world through a common thread.



Contributing to the conversation, Liv Cycling will not only be sharing stories from its athletes, ambassadors and community members but will also be providing exciting contest opportunities and creating useful content such as how-to guides to encourage women to discover new possibilities through cycling.







