COMING UP: This is Live: Rampage Practice

The day before the Red Bull Rampage Finals a first-ever “This is Live x Rampage” broadcast will air. The show is an unscripted, live look at Rampage competitors as they make their last preparations during the all-important final practice session. Never before broadcast, viewers will get to experience riders testing their limits for the last time before the competition, as well as watch raw interviews from the mountain with the sport’s best competitors. With 'This is Live x Rampage' viewers will be able to see it all with expert commentary from mountain bike legends Cam McCaul and Aaron Chase as well as several special guests who will provide unique insight into the contest.
Watch Rampage live on Red Bull TV
on Friday, October 27 at 9am PT.
