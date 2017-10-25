COMING UP: This is Live: Rampage Practice

VIDEOS

Oct 24, 2017
The day before the Red Bull Rampage Finals a first-ever “This is Live x Rampage” broadcast will air. The show is an unscripted, live look at Rampage competitors as they make their last preparations during the all-important final practice session. Never before broadcast, viewers will get to experience riders testing their limits for the last time before the competition, as well as watch raw interviews from the mountain with the sport’s best competitors. With 'This is Live x Rampage' viewers will be able to see it all with expert commentary from mountain bike legends Cam McCaul and Aaron Chase as well as several special guests who will provide unique insight into the contest.

Watch Rampage live on Red Bull TV on Friday, October 27 at 9am PT.

22 Comments

  • + 33
 In other words, don’t expect any work to get done by me tomorrow. Sorry boss.
  • + 0
 I wont be at work at 12h00 am luckily.. But i also wont be in front of my TV
  • + 23
 Can't get enough Rampage. I could watch live stream of them digging.
  • + 2
 I’m digging it too!
  • + 2
 Ohhh, yeah.... that's it.... stick the spade in there.... oooh yeah.... now do it harder..... ooooohhhhhhhh
  • + 3
 Life's a garden, dig it. -Joe Dirt
  • + 0
 @bigtim hahahahahahahahha
  • + 1
 getting us pumped to dig at home on local trails, but yes a live stream of rampage pre dig would be fantastic
  • + 3
 In other words... Red Bull are bored with all the mental stuff happening before the live event and it being broadcast through Instagram and Facebook! Stoked they're doing this! Looking forward to watching.
  • + 5
 What about bikes at Rampage? I would love to see all the rigs or setups
  • + 4
 Where is Claudio? Cmon Claudio. Track preview please!
  • + 1
 i think he isnt partnered with some events anymore
  • + 1
 Yes this please!
  • + 0
 I'm 41 and consider myself sorta smart. But I aint never heard of EDT time zone, so now I feel like an idiot. Trying to figure out what time I need to start tuning in tomorrow.
  • + 2
 look at the countdow and calculate worstcase Big Grin
  • + 3
 Eastern Daylight Time. Just means east coast during daylight savings time.
  • + 1
 0030 hours CET
  • + 2
 Cam mc caul and Chase, YES
  • + 2
 So who will replace Remy? Jordie? I sure hope so
  • + 1
 Friday is a sick day for sure, cant wait!!!
  • + 1
 braaaaaap
  • + 1
 Yeow!

