Video: This Is The Story Of A Bike Named Chainsaw

PRESS RELEASE: Devinci
Like a chainsaw clearing a corridor, Steve Smith blazed his way to the top with a smile on his face and a fire in his heart. Just being near him made you want to ride. So, what if that spirit lived in the form of a bike? This is the story of a bike named Chainsaw.
Stevie Smith's love for riding was contagious. Just being in his presence made you want to go fast, whether you were racing or not. We made the Chainsaw to embrace that spirit and carry on his legacy, with an annual donation to the Stevie Smith Legacy Foundation.
Whether you're lapping the park, lining up for your first DH race or pedalling to the gnarliest trail in town, the only thing stopping this Chainsaw are its brakes. The aluminum frame is made in Canada and guaranteed for life. It’s compatible with mixed wheels, single and dual crown forks. And it can handle any trail you throw at it.
Available in 2 configurations, 3 build options, and a frameset option.
LONG LIVE CHAINSAWLEARN THE DIFFERENCES
CHAINSAW DH
• Favourite Terrain: Bike parks, technical trails, gravity.
• Wheels : Mixed Wheels
• 170mm Rear Travel (180mm w/ 225x75mm Shock)
• 190mm Fork
• 1 Build Option (GX DH)
• Geometry: More aggressive geometry to match the steeper more technical trails this bike has been designed to tackle.
• Available colour: Gloss | Silver
• CAD $5,999.00 | USD $4,999.00
CHAINSAW ENDURO
• Favourite Terrain: Technical trails, gravity, climbing back up.
• Wheels : 29’’
• 170mm Rear Travel
• 170mm Fork
• 2 Build Options (SX 12s & GX 12s)
• Geometry: Striking the right balance between capable and playful to provide the best ride on a wide array of trails.
• Available colours:
Gloss | Silver (SX 12s)
Gloss | Green Lux (GX 12s)
• Starting at CAD $4,799.00 | USD $3,899.00
MADE IN CANADA
The Chainsaw is a tool that clears the way for more fun in the woods. On the trail it looks like a burly, Canadian made long travel shredding machine. At heart, it’s a contribution to the Stevie Smith Legacy Foundation and the community that surrounds it. And in spirit, it’s a rip-roaring good time that will dare you to dream big.
|He just wanted kids riding bikes. When you’re out riding bikes, you’re outside and that’s, I think, what he would want. Just kids being happy riding.—Tianna Smith
LET 'ER RIP
For more details about the new Chainsaw, including frame tech, specs and build options visit devinci.com
Videography: Brody Jones
Factory Photography: Andy Vathis
Action Photography: Margus Riga
Special thanks to Tianna Smith and the Stevie Smith Legacy Fondation
ABOUT DEVINCI
On the surface, the rock of northern Quebec doesn’t seem like fertile soil for a bike brand. But look closer and see a community dedicated to the craft of welding bikes by hand. Witness a tight-knit riding scene steeped in hometown pride. See firsthand the expertise and influence of one of North America’s leading aluminum industries. Then take a step back. And you’ll realize that, while it looks different, this might be the most natural place for a bike brand on earth. You just have to trust the process. A land where passion is true, north and strong, and where expertise is unapologetically Canadian.
3 Comments