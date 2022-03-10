close
Video: This Is Us - A Documentary featuring Amaury Pierron, Myriam Nicole, Thibaut Daprela, Hugo Frixtalon & Thomas Estaque

Mar 10, 2022
by COMMENCAL bicycles  
English subtitles available


As far as we’re aware, this is one of the first times that a documentary has been made on an entire downhill season! And it's far from just a season summary. It's a total immersion and a somewhat intimate insight into the life of riders who are very dear to us!

It's touching to see the involvement of people behind the scenes. Touching to also see that success is not systematic, even with a lot of work, and to see the sacrifices made by these young riders. All this to succeed, to dream and above all, to make other people dream.

For the first time, DH is not condensed into a few minutes broadcast on a race weekend. Come and take a look behind the scenes. Make yourself comfortable, turn the speakers up and watch the full hour and fifteen minutes!

THIS IS US.

Riders: Amaury Pierron / Myriam Nicole / Thibaut Daprela / Thomas Estaque / Hugo Frixtalon
Directed by: Gaetan Clary
Sound design: Leo Lunel
Photos: Nico Brizin / JB Liautard / Keno Derleyn

71 Comments

  • 16 0
 Myriam has handled her disappointment like a true pro. She's faced it, talked about it and I'm sure it is the fuel that is powering what should be an awesome 2022 for her.
  • 4 0
 So psyched to see her take Worlds and be back in the rainbow jersey last season!!
  • 9 0
 Max Commencal about Daprela's accident in Snowshoe: "Maybe we had some equipment which wasn't the most efficient that day".
A gentleman's way to say that Enve rims suck Wink
  • 5 0
 I got a grass root sponsor from Commencal there first year in USA distribution and I would tell people Commencal gunna be the future in biking and people would be like I never heard of them look at them know and my second year they came out with the high pivot and bam know every bike company copying them
  • 13 0
 #TIMMMMAAAAYYYYYY Beer
  • 6 0
 I'm not even done watching season 6 of this show
  • 5 0
 Wow. This is insanely good! Thanks for the inspiration and all the stories.
  • 3 0
 "Also, I did a Rogatkin the entire end of the run there" hahahaha handsome Frix's whole segment is too good... poor Benoit getting no love "we had 2 bikes on the podium.. #2 and #3" LOL what about #5?
  • 1 0
 I was happy to launch the video as the Commencal edit are always in the forefront. I look at the time :-) more than 1h of pleasure sssso cool. You get some very interesting point about the dedication, passion and pressure the all team are putting on themself. got also the pressure when after a 3min "a bloque " you have the green light but everyone is jumping at you. really true champion and like Max saied not normal or average people definitely. the final word of Max about competition mindset and be an inspiring company that you identify yourself and more over an independant one. Superbe edit
  • 4 0
 This made me colour blind ?
  • 2 0
 Can't commit to watching Jean Girard again. Just finished re-watching Talladega Nights last week. Still fresh in my mind. lol
  • 3 0
 1 hour 15 - thats a lot of commitment....add to watch later
  • 4 0
 an exhilarating later
  • 3 3
 I hope that this year I can see the best version of Valentina Holl. Hopefully she will be Rachel's successor. I also have faith in other Riders like Troy, (I hope he recovers soon) Gwin and Angel Suarez.
  • 3 2
 Totally agree, there is more life outside of France...
  • 4 1
 I forgot about Reece Wilson, he has improved a lot, a clear threat for the title ;-)
  • 3 4
 We'll see Laurie Greenland, I think she can kick some butt
  • 1 0
 Laurie is a spectacular rider, I am sure he will bring good things this year in his new team ;-)
  • 2 3
 @trisquel: Well tried Papa, but next time: try to express something smart.... if you can of course.
  • 2 0
 I hope so, a few years ago he already kicked them in Val Di Sole. He has that aggressive style. I love this sport for that very reason, everyone has their own style, but then the times are tight. Reece Wilson could have won the last race if it wasn't for the breakdown. Greetings.
  • 2 0
 @danstonQ: I understand your concern, it's always easier to hit the dislike button when your intellectual capacity doesn't know how to act. I see I already have a fan!! LOL!!!
  • 2 0
 @trisquel He also has Greg as a partner, surely he will learn good things from him. That will make it even better. Totally agree, Reece was able to win both rounds ;-)
  • 3 0
 Quality video, good shit Gaetan Clary and Commencal
  • 1 2
 Clearly, just listening to them speaking, Pierron Nicole and Daprela are smarter than Estaque and Frixtalon who are both kind of immature and pretty dumb. This explains partly why some are great champions and why some are not and will never be.
  • 2 0
 Did I click the wrong one? Mine is in French only
  • 2 0
 It's always interesting to see the translation into english. My french sucks, the bare Canadian high school requirements. But even I can tell the closed caption English translation is off. It out right drops sentences; they just aren't even included.


Hit the CC button, lower right hand corner, in any youtube video and you can get a translation. But it's not entirely accurate.
  • 2 0
 @goffboy: The subs weren't done by YouTube though. They were done by a French human and not a professional translator at that (at least I hope not). This is a tough vid to subtitle in English, because of the colloquialisms, the slang, the fact that not all the speakers are particularly great at expressing themselves clearly, even in their own language. There's some southern accents and some mumblers too... Estaque is quite tough to understand and I'm basically a native French speaker.
  • 1 0
 love this....but, my addled adhd brain ...its so long?
  • 3 3
 Commencal? But do they have any good riders though? Wink
Post a Comment



