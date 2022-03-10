Video: This Is Us - A Documentary featuring Amaury Pierron, Myriam Nicole, Thibaut Daprela, Hugo Frixtalon & Thomas Estaque

English subtitles available
As far as we’re aware, this is one of the first times that a documentary has been made on an entire downhill season! And it's far from just a season summary. It's a total immersion and a somewhat intimate insight into the life of riders who are very dear to us!
It's touching to see the involvement of people behind the scenes. Touching to also see that success is not systematic, even with a lot of work, and to see the sacrifices made by these young riders. All this to succeed, to dream and above all, to make other people dream.
For the first time, DH is not condensed into a few minutes broadcast on a race weekend. Come and take a look behind the scenes. Make yourself comfortable, turn the speakers up and watch the full hour and fifteen minutes! THIS IS US. Riders
: Amaury Pierron / Myriam Nicole / Thibaut Daprela / Thomas Estaque / Hugo FrixtalonDirected by
: Gaetan ClarySound design
: Leo LunelPhotos
: Nico Brizin / JB Liautard / Keno Derleyn
A gentleman's way to say that Enve rims suck
Hit the CC button, lower right hand corner, in any youtube video and you can get a translation. But it's not entirely accurate.
Your points about Commencal using songs with the n-word in more frequently than other brands really just supports what other people have said, that it is a different culture and one that we are not au fait with. We don't have to condone the use of the word, simply understand that not everyone sees the world through the same cultural and social lens as us.
There are much bigger fish to fry.
I, obviously, find the word abhorrent. That being said, I don't purport to be familiar enough with French culture to know if they have the same cultural norms around the use of the word. It definitely wasn't a good look for Amaury, but enough Frenchies on here claimed that the word is fairly commonly used by white people in France (often while imitating hiphop culture and without the negative baggage in English speaking society), that I'm willing to cautiously take his apology at face value.
Recently listening to Olly Wilkins and Davy on the Ride Companion podcast, and Olly casually mentioned "fag" talking about cigarettes. I mean, that's an English speaking country, but you certainly can't get away with using that word in US society in a public broadcast in this day and age, regardless of how you mean it... and once again.. those are two societies that speak the same language.
But I guess it's easy to judge, especially when you're the expert and have a tower to sell.
I don’t think he’s losing sleep over you Canuck.
Should we talk about Canada's history and about all its racial (past and present) incidents Mr Clean?
His white friend stupidly reposts said photo and gets sent by Muc-Off for re-education (obviously they wouldn't go further, he's too valuable a commodity) and will never be allowed to forget his transgression because he's obviously a racist (just ask his black friend) and needs to be reminded of the fact by outraged SJW types at every opportunity.
You couldn't make it up.
Yeah. Not surprised you don’t get the reference
