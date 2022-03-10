Video: This Is Us - A Documentary featuring Amaury Pierron, Myriam Nicole, Thibaut Daprela, Hugo Frixtalon & Thomas Estaque

English subtitles available

THIS IS US.

Riders

Directed by

Sound design

Photos

As far as we’re aware, this is one of the first times that a documentary has been made on an entire downhill season! And it's far from just a season summary. It's a total immersion and a somewhat intimate insight into the life of riders who are very dear to us!It's touching to see the involvement of people behind the scenes. Touching to also see that success is not systematic, even with a lot of work, and to see the sacrifices made by these young riders. All this to succeed, to dream and above all, to make other people dream.For the first time, DH is not condensed into a few minutes broadcast on a race weekend. Come and take a look behind the scenes. Make yourself comfortable, turn the speakers up and watch the full hour and fifteen minutes!: Amaury Pierron / Myriam Nicole / Thibaut Daprela / Thomas Estaque / Hugo Frixtalon: Gaetan Clary: Leo Lunel: Nico Brizin / JB Liautard / Keno Derleyn