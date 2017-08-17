VIDEOS

This Is Why: The Family Ride - Video

Aug 16, 2017
by Canyon  

"The only thing better than hitting my backyard trails after a day at Canyon, is riding them with my kids! For their age, they can really shred!” In the latest edition of our This Is Why series, we follow Christian, a Canyon graphic designer, as he dips out of work and takes his children out for a session on the home trails with the Canyon Kids’ Bikes. Turns out they’re big fans of drifting corners…

While not in the mountains, the hills around Canyon's HQ in Koblenz, Germany make for good mountain biking.

Family rule: The youngest goes first.

He can't help but go fast fully kitted-out in Canyon's Enduro team colors.

Concentration.

Dad shows the way to the head of the next trail.

To see all of the photos and for more stories like this go check out This Is Why

MENTIONS: @Canyon-PureCycling


