This Loamy Trail Is One Of The Best Enduro Race Stages In British Columbia - Video

May 19, 2018
by Ted Morton  

Blackforest HAM // Chilliwack, BC



In the winter of 2015/2016, the Fraser Valley Mountain Bike Association wanted to do something unique. Chilliwack was selected as a stop for the Canadian National Enduro Series, and there had never been a stop in the Fraser Valley before. Many people whined about the absence of a North Vancouver stop, but what they didn't know, was that the dedicated locals of this booming mountain bike mecca, were secretly building a rare adventure. Blackforest HAM.

Blackforest HAM, or Blackhawk Down as it's sometimes referred to as, is a treat of a trail. We won't describe it too much, because, well, you need to ride it. The name stems from the three main builders (Hamish, Ali and Max), and it was a truly collaborative affair.

What makes this trail the best enduro stage? The first year of the event, the trail was kept secret. The race was the first time many people had ever seen the trail and to keep it fresh, every year, we close the trail on event weekend to limit the amount of practice it sees. Not to mention, that every year, the crew pours in countless hours of maintenance, to not just Blackforest HAM, but to all the trails in the Fraser Valley. The Fraser Valley Mountain Bike Association put in nearly 800 hours of labour in the three weeks leading up to the event!


If you're looking to come explore this beautiful and booming mountain bike destination, start planning your trip with Mountain Biking BC and Tourism Chilliwack, and be sure to send some love to the crew at the Fraser Valley Mountain Bike Association via Trailforks.

  • + 1
 last days on the thesis, paper in the bag at the end of june and then MOVING TO CANADA !

