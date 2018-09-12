EVENTS

This Quarry’s A Rockin’: Day 4 Update - Audi Nines MTB

Sep 12, 2018
by The Audi Nines  
DavidGodziek
David Godziek


Day Four at The Audi Nines MTB: What to say? More tricks, more lines, more bangers, more vibes as our humble quarry in the Hünsruck mountains of Germany continues to enjoy beautiful Indian-summer days. The memory cards are overflowing with shots, the riders brimming with stoke as our moon mission ventures further into the unknown.

Some notable moments from the day: David Godziek’s double backflip X-up and Twister 1080 no-hander; Nicoli Rogatkin’s Cash Roll Tailwhip and an attempted 1440; Adolf Silva’s **** **** [content redacted for hype factor]. Want to see some footage? We thought so. Fear not—it’s coming at you as fast as our editors can cut and drop.

Two more days to go, two more days for riders to dig even deeper into their trick bags in the quarry. As always, until the highlight reel drops, keep up on the #AudiNines hashtag on social media to catch a glimpse of the latest action.







BienvenidoAguado
Bienvenido Aguado


Adolf Silva
Adolf Silva

Clemens Kaudela
Clemens Kaudela

Iven Ebener
Iven Ebener

MENTIONS: @theaudinines


2 Comments

  • + 1
 I wonder, how many wheel revolutions happen while in the air?. Some serious hang time!!
  • + 1
 Sam Pilgrim has a few great vids with lots of POV on his youtube channel right now.

