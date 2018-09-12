This Quarry’s A Rockin’: Day 4 Update - Audi Nines MTB

David Godziek

Bienvenido Aguado

Adolf Silva

Clemens Kaudela

Iven Ebener

Day Four at The Audi Nines MTB: What to say? More tricks, more lines, more bangers, more vibes as our humble quarry in the Hünsruck mountains of Germany continues to enjoy beautiful Indian-summer days. The memory cards are overflowing with shots, the riders brimming with stoke as our moon mission ventures further into the unknown.Some notable moments from the day: David Godziek’s double backflip X-up and Twister 1080 no-hander; Nicoli Rogatkin’s Cash Roll Tailwhip and an attempted 1440; Adolf Silva’s **** **** [content redacted for hype factor]. Want to see some footage? We thought so. Fear not—it’s coming at you as fast as our editors can cut and drop.Two more days to go, two more days for riders to dig even deeper into their trick bags in the quarry. As always, until the highlight reel drops, keep up on thehashtag on social media to catch a glimpse of the latest action.