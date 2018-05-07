This Talented Brother Act is Right Up Your Street - Video

There are two things we know for sure about these brothers from the North of England; they’re wild no matter what bike we give them and we don’t understand anything they’re saying at our Andorran HQ!
Sometimes, that’s the perfect combination and therefore you’ll be seeing a lot more of these boys this year!
Videographer Tom Caldwell tries to explain…
|Everyone has heard of Dave, but nobody really knows who he is. More commonly known as 'that stylish lad' or 'Ratboy's mate’, he's arguably one of the most stylish riders in the UK, along with his older brother Matt (or Baldy) who's also one of the fastest lads in the UK.
Both have recognition and respect from many a World Cup racer. Trouble is, Dave's Instagram says Sam Hockenhull. Who's Sam? Another brother? No, that is Dave. He's somewhat of a mystery.—Tom Caldwell
But we love a good mystery...
|They're chalk and cheese really, opposites. Matt comes from a Motocross background where the fastest line is the winning line and that's how his mind works now he brings those skills over to mountain biking.
When Dave got into riding, he'd make turns where there weren't any turns, flick the back-end out and look for the loam and roost, all about the style and not necessarily the speed. Dave's on a little bike, Matt's on a big bike. One's mega stylish, one's mega fast. One of the most underrated, yet brilliant brother acts in mountain biking.—Tom Caldwell
We might not know what Corrie is but we know the Hockenhulls are right up our street!
MENTIONS: @COMMENCALbicycles
0 Comments
Post a Comment