This Talented Brother Act is Right Up Your Street - Video

They're chalk and cheese really, opposites. Matt comes from a Motocross background where the fastest line is the winning line and that's how his mind works now he brings those skills over to mountain biking.



When Dave got into riding, he'd make turns where there weren't any turns, flick the back-end out and look for the loam and roost, all about the style and not necessarily the speed. Dave's on a little bike, Matt's on a big bike. One's mega stylish, one's mega fast. One of the most underrated, yet brilliant brother acts in mountain biking. — Tom Caldwell