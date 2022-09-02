This Tool Takes The Guesswork Out Of Cockpit Setup (With Lasers)

Sep 2, 2022
by Seb Stott  


While bikes have become ever more advanced (and expensive) over the years, it seems increasingly strange that something as fundamental as getting your bars aligned is still done by eye. Even for an experienced mechanic, bringing the bar precisely parallel to the fork crown can take several rounds of trial-and-error. Personally, I'm often left with a nagging doubt that it might be a few degrees off.


Dead Naught Tool Co. hopes to change this with their handlebar laser tool. Laser-based tools for aligning handlebars have existed before, but they tend to rely on the front tire as a reference point. This tool straps onto the handlebar and shines two calibrated lasers to project the plane of your handlebar onto the fork. These can be lined up with the fork's crown, arch or axle in order to ensure the bar is straight, before tightening the stem bolts.

The tool is the brainchild of pro mechanic, Derek Corbett. "I believe the front tire is a poor thing to use to align the handlebar as tires are rarely straight or in dish," Derek explains.

It sits on the handlebar with two machined acetal vee-blocks (which apparently won't scratch the bars). It's powered by two AAA batteries, which should last for 40+ hours of continuous use (over a year of regular bike shop use). Custom electronics mean the laser intensity won't fade over that time.

Dead Naught Tool Co. is launching on Kickstarter with a campaign that ends on September 11th. The handlebar alignment tool may just be the first product from the company. "I've got a new tool in the works that will allow for a wide range of adjustments, with one laser-based system," Derek tells me.




90 Comments

  • 148 2
 Nothing wrong with the old school way of doing it:

Step 1; loosen stem bolts
Step 2; loosen bolts more because they are not loose enough
Step 3; realize bolts are too loose so tighten them up
Step 4; straddle bike with one eye closed and twist bars, bar don't move easily because bolts are too tight now
Step 5; twist bars only to over-compensate cause bolts are too tight
Step 6; twist bars back the other way only to over-compensate
Step 7; get off bike and go around to front and straddle front wheel
Step 8; bars look square WTF
Step 9; re-straddle bike, nope bars are not square
Step 10; go back to straddle front wheel and over compensate twisting another 3-4 times
Step 11; get back on bike in your 'attack' position to make sure it feels good while wiggling your bars back and forth a bit to make sure they are square
Step 12; bars slip and get mis-aligned whilst doing this
Step 13; &$(# it, get it close and tighten up your stem bolts
Step 14; realize you are hyper aware of bars being .0001 degree off and it's screwing with your head for the first 1/2 mile
Step 15; ride it like this for 6 months and never think about it again

But maybe it's just me?
  • 4 0
 went through steps 1-14 last night, glad i am not alone
  • 2 0
 Accurate
  • 30 0
 Wait - You don't use a precision "side of the foot kick on tire" while closing one eye straddling the top tube? Then switch eyes back and forth 6 times to make sure they're not playing tricks on you. Then, not trusting your own eyes....kick the tire again to take it out of alignment and repeat the process over for good measure.
  • 2 1
 most underrated commented. Big Grin

vote this good man up!
  • 2 0
 @Nwilkes: I've tried that over the years but have moved on....if my feet are involved it's the pigeon toed double sided tire pinch
  • 2 0
 That's just the procedure I always tend to follow. But on the first ride I always hit the ground and have to re-adjust by holding the front wheel between the legs and twist the bar into the ´alinea's position.
  • 3 1
 #15, rinse and repeat.

This tool, that electric bike stand, and all these fancy trinkets that only a dentist would own …

Sometimes I wonder where we’re going with all this junk.
  • 3 0
 Step 16. Learn your arms are different lengths and cry
  • 4 1
 People are really looking at the front tire? Does no one
- snug the headset down to where the bar can still move a touch
- drop the saddle and straddle the bike
- lay a straight edge across the top of the stanchions (I have a yellow level)
- align the bar to the straight edge by sighting on either side of the stem
- tighten down the headset
- carefully swap hex keys and torque down a stem bolt to make sure nothing moves while you get off
- tighten everything up
-
  • 3 0
 One of the most enjoyable comments I've read in a long time. For what it's worth: I close one eye, lean back and try to visually align the bottom edge of my handlebar on both sides with the front edge of each side of my fork crown. in my head, since the the fork is square, if the bar is lined up with the fork then it's square too. Of course I have serious doubts that my one-eyed, cocked-head vision is square. Wink
  • 1 0
 Way easier to just line the edge of the bars with the edge of the fork crown using your eye balls
  • 1 0
 @camcoz69: this is the easiest way that know one ever talks about
  • 1 0
 @dancingwithmyself: I just eyeball the bar with the top of the stanchions, with one of the tightening bolts barely gripping already;
  • 38 0
 Attach it to sharks already
  • 36 0
 Misaligned sharks are the worst.
  • 5 0
 @toast2266: hate it when the pectoral fin is NOT lined up with the head
  • 1 0
 Everyone deserves a warm meal
  • 32 0
 “Pew pew!”
  • 49 0
 Lasers and accuracy, held in place by bungie cords....
  • 3 0
 @mininhi: lol - my thoughts exactly
  • 3 1
 @mininhi: Bike reviews on PB… with suspension setup based on manufacturer recommended sag...
  • 5 0
 @Chuckolicious: don't do it by eye, use this laser, line it up by eye, and boom. more precise than eyes.
  • 1 1
 @mininhi: I work construction and a guy was running conduit on the ceiling while using a laser line to keep it straight. I walk by after lunch and tell him it's crooked. "No way! I followed the laser exactly." Well your 1 foot off the hallway wall at the start but 2 feet off the wall at the end......he still didn't believe he was crooked. He thought maybe the hallway was crooked.
  • 2 0
 @Kevindhansen: A line can be straight and pointed in the wrong direction! To be fair, as someone who has laid a lot of tile, there are plenty of crooked hallways out there. But hopefully not off by whole feet!
  • 1 0
 @Kevindhansen: lasers are only as accurate as the guy setting them up
  • 18 2
 This again? Every couple years someone tries to make one of these. The last one was insanely expensive. I slot these in the same category as magnetic clip less pedals. The innovation no one asked for or needs. Its like something Kramer would invent if he rode mountain bikes.

Heres the last one
bikerumor.com/review-perfectly-aligned-handlebars-tune-spurtreu
  • 5 2
 To be fair, I am actually very intrigued by magnetic pedals. I rode clipless for 12 years before a new riding buddy was on flats so I decided "What the hell?" and opted to join him. I came to find that I absolutely loved the feeling of full platform flat pedals (Deity TMacs FTW!). The only thing I don't like is the occasional pedal slip (which only seems to occur at the gnarliest moment) and the diminished wattage on extended climbs.

It feels as if magnetic pedals are getting closer to solving these problems. I'm not saying they are there yet - but each iteration seems to get better/closer.
  • 1 0
 Ahem... I have been riding for 30 years and have long wished for an easy way to align my handlebar, and for an option that sits somewhere between clipless and flat pedals. I don't think either of these problems have been properly solved yet, but I submit that if they were, (meaning effective enough, affordable enough, durable enough, all of that...) the MTB community would happily accept them as innovations. No?
  • 20 0
 Or you can use your eyecrometer.
  • 18 0
 Pros: cats love it

Cons: cant use by airports
  • 16 0
 I said I wanted sharks with fricken laser beams attached to their heads!!!! - Dr. EVIL
  • 1 0
 We could put one on Mark Wallace if you insist.
  • 12 1
 Easier to align the bar to the crown than it is to the tire.
  • 9 0
 "Lasers"
  • 4 0
 I would 100% buy one of these if it was affordable. But because "bike industry" and bike industry sales channels, it will probably cost too much. Just like the Wera "bike allen key set" you have the privilege of buying for $80 through the bike shop sales channel, or only $40 at the local tool shop that stocks all the Wera. Just happens to be missing the torx keys, but you get every nice allen.
  • 4 0
 if wolf tooth made something like this they could call it the Laser Wolf. and as you use it, it could play music from Fiddler on the Roof. i know, i know, no one is going to get the joke. hell, i don't even think it's funny...
  • 1 0
 If I were a rich man, I'd definitely have one of these!
  • 6 0
 I have one simple request. And that is to have bikes with frickin' laser beams attached to their headsets!
  • 5 0
 If you’re dim enough to not be able to line up your bars, you are probably dim enough to want this. It’s a mad, mad world
  • 8 3
 Innovation is always awesome but this feels like a solution looking for a problem
  • 8 7
 What problems do you anticipate? It looks pretty simple to me. Just don't shine the laser directly in your eyes.
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer: I think its just hard to justify a spend on something my eyes have been doing! I don't think lasers and I would mix well for the reason stated, either.
  • 8 2
 @mikekazimer: he means it is a solution for a problem that doesn't really exist. Not that it is a solution that will cause a problem.
  • 4 2
 @mikekazimer: Problems: Wasted money. Fails at it's one job of accurate bar alignment due to...bungie cords. More E-waste and plastic to end up being rendered down to micro particles, taken up in the food chain, and ending up in your blood (yea, a real thing). Probably could come up with a few more if you're willing to pay me. Big Grin
  • 4 0
 A long spirit level across the stanchions works for me.
  • 1 0
 @fartymarty: ^This 10,000% save your money!
  • 1 0
 No, the problem is there. Aligning handlebars is an imperfect and slightly annoying task. Not a huge problem, but a problem still. We just haven't seen a truly innovative solution yet that is better than what we are currently using. If we found a way for steer tubes to slot into stems in a way that aligned them perfectly without any extra cost, effort, or time, then the problem would be effectively solved, no?
  • 1 0
 @Chuckolicious: but it has lasers!
  • 6 0
 it looks like it was made in 1970 and takes four D batteries...
  • 2 0
 The person that needs this is going to have more serious bike setup obstacles than a slightly misaligned handlebar. I hope it comes with a free pair of L and R marked socks to save the user another major hassle before a ride.
  • 3 0
 How about a level or straight piece of wood horizontally acrosss the top of the sliders and align with the bar ends. Measuring at the bar ends is a lot more precise than measuring at the fork crown.
  • 2 0
 I've done this for years and it's dead simple and works very well. But for some reason the MTB community doesn't want to accept it and stupid products like this still get made.
  • 3 0
 what if....suspension manufacturers scored/marked a small line at the 6 oclock position on the steerer tube so that you could align it with the gap in the stem clamp? nah, lazers and batteries and extra tools please.
  • 1 0
 Only works on stems with straight slots in the back?
  • 2 0
 At least this guy actually manufactured it, and it's not just 3d printed crap made in their living room. However, the DNR one make the most sense, if you wanted to waste your money on a stem aligner.
  • 4 0
 Or just use a dual crown, and you don’t need to warranty your csu every six months.
  • 1 0
 Laser levels that builders use are cheap. Combine with a 3D printed cradle that hooks on to your bars, not bungees, and possibly a better result. Cheaper, more accurate and you can still use the leveller for tiling, hanging pictures etc.
  • 1 0
 Good idea. You can get ones for a little more that shoot a line.

www.homedepot.ca/en/home/categories/tools/hand-tools/measuring-and-layout-tools/levels/laser-levels.html

Ive used this one at work
  • 1 0
 I love lasers, but here's a better way:

Get a straight stick or pipe (think broom stick) and a bungee cord. Lash the stick horizontally across the shock lowers or stanchions, tighten with bungee. Look from side to see how stick lines up with handlebars. If they aren't parallel, tweak.

Easiest to look "through" the handlebars to the stick to see if they are lined up. Trick is making stick level.
  • 1 0
 Looks like the laser dots are still using the tire as a reference for centering and you're still eyeballing with respect to the tire. I wish someone would come up with a totally simple solution that is like dirt cheap. How hard is it to develop a 2-rod approach to triangulate the bars and stem for centering?
  • 3 0
 Can I leave it mounted to my bike while I ride, so it can detect an upcoming bump in the trail?
  • 1 0
 Too bad Tune doesn‘t offer the original Spurtreu anymore so blokes have to start a Kickstarter campain for an even more expensive copy ;-)
bikerumor.com/review-perfectly-aligned-handlebars-tune-spurtreu
  • 3 0
 Set your phazers to stunned...
  • 1 0
 @Bomadics I prefer disrupters.
  • 1 0
 @Chuckolicious: I prefer blasters
  • 3 0
 I was thinking $40, but $140? Why leave the price out of the article?
  • 2 0
 I feel like I can get by handlebars straight. My saddle on the other hand...
  • 1 0
 Do the lasers adjust for my longer right arm resulting from separated shoulder? My bars feel crooked when they are straight Razz
  • 1 0
 Or we could just find a way to have the fork manufacture groove the steering tube and have a notch in the stem that keys into the groove
  • 1 0
 I've thought about this before too. That must be a lot harder than it sounds or it seems like it would have happened already. Extra manufacturing costs? Too hard to hit the tolerance requirements? Widespread adoption of new standards?
  • 2 0
 My roadie friends will love this! They are always using T-squares and other contraptions to set their bars straight.
  • 1 0
 I will never understand the need for this. Literally just close one eye and just line up the back of the bars with the front of the crown.
  • 2 0
 i need this. also, i don´t need this.
  • 2 0
 Laser tag on the trail? - yeah, wanted
  • 3 0
 Ah, just eyeball it
  • 1 0
 That sounds good except don’t most people have one arm slightly longer than the other?
  • 2 0
 Just an early APRIL FOOL.
  • 3 1
 Fork manufacturers should put marks on the steer tube.
  • 1 0
 Hasn’t @bencathro got laser eyes? Seem to remember it on one episode of “how to bike”
  • 1 0
 So according to the video I have to use my eyes to align the tool to the bars and stem?
More lazers!
  • 1 0
 Does this work on bikes that don't have a suspension fork, like road bikes?
  • 1 0
 When you aren't aligning your bars, it doubles as entertainment for your cat
  • 1 0
 my arms aren't the same length. are yours?
  • 1 0
 This tool takes the guesswork out of bear encounters (with lasers)
  • 1 0
 Looks like a good 3D printing / arduino project Big Grin
  • 1 0
 i cant help but think all that is needed is a couple of lazer pens a 3d printing case and some tie-wraps to acheive the same result
  • 1 0
 YES
  • 1 0
 Lol level = one million.
  • 1 0
 freakin lasers!





