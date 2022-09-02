This Tool Takes The Guesswork Out Of Cockpit Setup (With Lasers)

While bikes have become ever more advanced (and expensive) over the years, it seems increasingly strange that something as fundamental as getting your bars aligned is still done by eye. Even for an experienced mechanic, bringing the bar precisely parallel to the fork crown can take several rounds of trial-and-error. Personally, I'm often left with a nagging doubt that it might be a few degrees off.
Dead Naught Tool Co. hopes to change this with their handlebar laser tool. Laser-based tools for aligning handlebars have existed before, but they tend to rely on the front tire as a reference point. This tool straps onto the handlebar and shines two calibrated lasers to project the plane of your handlebar onto the fork
. These can be lined up with the fork's crown, arch or axle in order to ensure the bar is straight, before tightening the stem bolts.
The tool is the brainchild of pro mechanic, Derek Corbett. "I believe the front tire is a poor thing to use to align the handlebar as tires are rarely straight or in dish," Derek explains.
It sits on the handlebar with two machined acetal vee-blocks (which apparently won't scratch the bars). It's powered by two AAA batteries, which should last for 40+ hours of continuous use (over a year of regular bike shop use). Custom electronics mean the laser intensity won't fade over that time.
Dead Naught Tool Co. is launching on Kickstarter
with a campaign that ends on September 11th. The handlebar alignment tool may just be the first product from the company. "I've got a new tool in the works that will allow for a wide range of adjustments, with one laser-based system," Derek tells me.
Step 1; loosen stem bolts
Step 2; loosen bolts more because they are not loose enough
Step 3; realize bolts are too loose so tighten them up
Step 4; straddle bike with one eye closed and twist bars, bar don't move easily because bolts are too tight now
Step 5; twist bars only to over-compensate cause bolts are too tight
Step 6; twist bars back the other way only to over-compensate
Step 7; get off bike and go around to front and straddle front wheel
Step 8; bars look square WTF
Step 9; re-straddle bike, nope bars are not square
Step 10; go back to straddle front wheel and over compensate twisting another 3-4 times
Step 11; get back on bike in your 'attack' position to make sure it feels good while wiggling your bars back and forth a bit to make sure they are square
Step 12; bars slip and get mis-aligned whilst doing this
Step 13; &$(# it, get it close and tighten up your stem bolts
Step 14; realize you are hyper aware of bars being .0001 degree off and it's screwing with your head for the first 1/2 mile
Step 15; ride it like this for 6 months and never think about it again
But maybe it's just me?
- snug the headset down to where the bar can still move a touch
- drop the saddle and straddle the bike
- lay a straight edge across the top of the stanchions (I have a yellow level)
- align the bar to the straight edge by sighting on either side of the stem
- tighten down the headset
- carefully swap hex keys and torque down a stem bolt to make sure nothing moves while you get off
- tighten everything up
Heres the last one
It feels as if magnetic pedals are getting closer to solving these problems. I'm not saying they are there yet - but each iteration seems to get better/closer.
Cons: cant use by airports
Get a straight stick or pipe (think broom stick) and a bungee cord. Lash the stick horizontally across the shock lowers or stanchions, tighten with bungee. Look from side to see how stick lines up with handlebars. If they aren't parallel, tweak.
Easiest to look "through" the handlebars to the stick to see if they are lined up. Trick is making stick level.
