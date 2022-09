This Tool Takes The Guesswork Out Of Cockpit Setup (With Lasers)

While bikes have become ever more advanced (and expensive) over the years, it seems increasingly strange that something as fundamental as getting your bars aligned is still done by eye. Even for an experienced mechanic, bringing the bar precisely parallel to the fork crown can take several rounds of trial-and-error. Personally, I'm often left with a nagging doubt that it might be a few degrees off.Dead Naught Tool Co. hopes to change this with their handlebar laser tool. Laser-based tools for aligning handlebars have existed before, but they tend to rely on the front tire as a reference point. This tool straps onto the handlebar and shines two calibrated lasers to project the plane of your handlebar onto the. These can be lined up with the fork's crown, arch or axle in order to ensure the bar is straight, before tightening the stem bolts.The tool is the brainchild of pro mechanic, Derek Corbett. "I believe the front tire is a poor thing to use to align the handlebar as tires are rarely straight or in dish," Derek explains.It sits on the handlebar with two machined acetal vee-blocks (which apparently won't scratch the bars). It's powered by two AAA batteries, which should last for 40+ hours of continuous use (over a year of regular bike shop use). Custom electronics mean the laser intensity won't fade over that time.Dead Naught Tool Co. is launching on Kickstarter with a campaign that ends on September 11th. The handlebar alignment tool may just be the first product from the company. "I've got a new tool in the works that will allow for a wide range of adjustments, with one laser-based system," Derek tells me.