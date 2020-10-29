Thomas Estaque Suffers Wrist Injury at Lousa World Cup

Oct 29, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

Thomas Estaque has sprained his wrist at the first World Cup round of the week in Lousa.

Estaque recorded a DNS in qualifying and his team, Commencal 100%, later posted the above picture on Instagram with the caption, "When does it stop please?" He is the second rider from the team that has been injured this year after Hugo Frixtalon broke his wrist two weeks ago in Leogang.

Estaque apparently lost his front wheel and hit his hand on a tree stump. He was sent to Coombes hospital where his sprain was confirmed. He already has screws in his wrist, but no damage was linked to those bones. Estaque will be unable to race on Friday or Sunday and will undergo more exams after the season.

We're sending healing vibes to Thomas and hope to see him back on the bike soon.

9 Comments

  • 2 0
 Amaury, Frixtalon now Estaque! Commencal's taken a blow! Get better soon guys.
  • 2 0
 Guess he Estaque'd it! Get well soon.
  • 1 0
 Frixtalon got injured in Maribor. But who cares where? Speedy recovery for the stylish frenchies.
  • 1 0
 Sucks, but Remi will carry the Commencal torch now.
  • 1 0
 And daprela will play the drums
  • 1 0
 Was looking fast as well, heal up soon!
  • 1 1
 Lost his front wheel? Mechanic error, or slid out?
  • 7 0
 I hope you don't really think his front wheel fell off
  • 8 0
 He started without one but unfortunately couldn't hold the manual through the berm.

