Thomas Estaque Suffers Wrist Injury at Lousa World Cup

Thomas Estaque has sprained his wrist at the first World Cup round of the week in Lousa.Estaque recorded a DNS in qualifying and his team, Commencal 100%, later posted the above picture on Instagram with the caption, "When does it stop please?" He is the second rider from the team that has been injured this year after Hugo Frixtalon broke his wrist two weeks ago in Leogang.Estaque apparently lost his front wheel and hit his hand on a tree stump. He was sent to Coombes hospital where his sprain was confirmed. He already has screws in his wrist, but no damage was linked to those bones. Estaque will be unable to race on Friday or Sunday and will undergo more exams after the season.We're sending healing vibes to Thomas and hope to see him back on the bike soon.